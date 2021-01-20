 

BLOK ETF Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary, Surpasses $500 Million in Assets

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.01.2021, 14:00  |  45   |   |   

BLOK’s portfolio of blockchain-related stocks and indirect bitcoin exposure is up 90.07% over the 1-year period

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs is pleased to announce the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSE: BLOK) has surpassed $500 million in assets under management. BLOK is an actively-managed ETF comprised of companies involved in blockchain technology. The ETF also currently holds a position in the Bitcoin Investment Trust.

“Just over three years ago we launched the first actively-managed ETF focused on the dynamic market segment of blockchain-related stocks,” says Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. “BLOK has provided investors with additional portfolio diversification through its unique portfolio makeup that includes the Bitcoin Investment Trust. We continue to see a bright future for blockchain technology and its many applications.”

BLOK is actively-managed by ETF sub-adviser Toroso Investments, LLC (Emerita Capital and EQM Indexes act as strategic research providers). In pursuing BLOK’s investment strategy, Toroso seeks investments in companies across a wide variety of industries that are leading in the research, development, utilization and funding of blockchain technologies. In addition, the portfolio managers may invest indirectly in bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies through other indirect investment vehicles.

Investors can learn more at https://amplifyetfs.com/blok.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $3.5 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 1/19/2020). Amplify believes the ETF structure empowers investors through efficiency, transparency and flexibility. Amplify ETFs deliver expanded investment opportunities for growth, capital preservation, and income-focused investors.

Sales Contact:
Amplify ETFs
855-267-3837
info@amplifyetfs.com

or

Media Contact:
Gregory FCA for Amplify ETFs
Kerry Davis
610-228-2098
amplifyetfs@gregoryfca.com

BLOK Performance           

Quarter End as of 12/31/20 Fund Inception Date: 1/17/2018
Cumulative (%) Annualized (%)
  1 Mo. 3 Mo. 6 Mo. YTD Since Inception 1 Yr. Since Inception
Fund NAV 17.10% 45.12% 75.15% 88.18% 83.16% 88.18% 22.72%
Closing Price 17.68% 45.40% 76.60% 90.07% 84.13% 90.07% 22.94%

The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Short-term performance, in particular, is not a good indication of the fund’s future performance, and an investment should not be made based solely on returns. For performance data current to the most recent month-end please call 855-267-3837 or visit BLOKETF.com. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The Fund’s gross expense ratio is 0.90%, with a 0.20% fee waiver1 that makes the net expense ratio 0.70%.

Seite 1 von 3
Amplif ETF Trst Amplify Online Retail jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BLOK ETF Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary, Surpasses $500 Million in Assets BLOK’s portfolio of blockchain-related stocks and indirect bitcoin exposure is up 90.07% over the 1-year periodCHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Amplify ETFs is pleased to announce the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSE: BLOK) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
POET Technologies Opens Product Design and Development Center in Shenzhen, China
Greenlane Renewables Announces $20 Million Bought Deal
Riot Blockchain Announces S19 Pro Antminer Fleet Expansion
Novan Provides Enrollment Update and Announces New Corporate Headquarters
Alpha Lithium Receives Drilling License for Phase Two of Drilling at Tolillar Lithium Project in ...
Titel
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.12.20
Amplify ETFs Exceeds $3 Billion in Assets Under Management