BLOK ETF Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary, Surpasses $500 Million in Assets

“Just over three years ago we launched the first actively-managed ETF focused on the dynamic market segment of blockchain-related stocks,” says Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. “BLOK has provided investors with additional portfolio diversification through its unique portfolio makeup that includes the Bitcoin Investment Trust. We continue to see a bright future for blockchain technology and its many applications.”

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs is pleased to announce the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSE: BLOK) has surpassed $500 million in assets under management. BLOK is an actively-managed ETF comprised of companies involved in blockchain technology. The ETF also currently holds a position in the Bitcoin Investment Trust.

BLOK is actively-managed by ETF sub-adviser Toroso Investments, LLC (Emerita Capital and EQM Indexes act as strategic research providers). In pursuing BLOK’s investment strategy, Toroso seeks investments in companies across a wide variety of industries that are leading in the research, development, utilization and funding of blockchain technologies. In addition, the portfolio managers may invest indirectly in bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies through other indirect investment vehicles.

BLOK Performance

Quarter End as of 12/31/20 Fund Inception Date: 1/17/2018 Cumulative (%) Annualized (%) 1 Mo. 3 Mo. 6 Mo. YTD Since Inception 1 Yr. Since Inception Fund NAV 17.10% 45.12% 75.15% 88.18% 83.16% 88.18% 22.72% Closing Price 17.68% 45.40% 76.60% 90.07% 84.13% 90.07% 22.94%

The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Short-term performance, in particular, is not a good indication of the fund’s future performance, and an investment should not be made based solely on returns. For performance data current to the most recent month-end please call 855-267-3837 or visit BLOKETF.com . Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The Fund’s gross expense ratio is 0.90%, with a 0.20% fee waiver1 that makes the net expense ratio 0.70%.