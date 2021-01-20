BLOK ETF Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary, Surpasses $500 Million in Assets
BLOK’s portfolio of blockchain-related stocks and indirect bitcoin exposure is up 90.07% over the 1-year period
CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs is pleased to announce the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSE: BLOK) has surpassed $500 million in assets under management. BLOK is an
actively-managed ETF comprised of companies involved in blockchain technology. The ETF also currently holds a position in the Bitcoin Investment Trust.
“Just over three years ago we launched the first actively-managed ETF focused on the dynamic market segment of blockchain-related stocks,” says Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. “BLOK has provided investors with additional portfolio diversification through its unique portfolio makeup that includes the Bitcoin Investment Trust. We continue to see a bright future for blockchain technology and its many applications.”
BLOK is actively-managed by ETF sub-adviser Toroso Investments, LLC (Emerita Capital and EQM Indexes act as strategic research providers). In pursuing BLOK’s investment strategy, Toroso seeks investments in companies across a wide variety of industries that are leading in the research, development, utilization and funding of blockchain technologies. In addition, the portfolio managers may invest indirectly in bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies through other indirect investment vehicles.
Investors can learn more at https://amplifyetfs.com/blok.
About Amplify ETFs
Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $3.5 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 1/19/2020). Amplify believes the ETF structure empowers investors through efficiency, transparency and flexibility. Amplify ETFs deliver expanded investment opportunities for growth, capital preservation, and income-focused investors.
Sales Contact:
Amplify ETFs
855-267-3837
info@amplifyetfs.com
or
Media Contact:
Gregory FCA for Amplify ETFs
Kerry Davis
610-228-2098
amplifyetfs@gregoryfca.com
BLOK Performance
|Quarter End as of 12/31/20
|Fund Inception Date: 1/17/2018
|Cumulative (%)
|Annualized (%)
|1 Mo.
|3 Mo.
|6 Mo.
|YTD
|Since Inception
|1 Yr.
|Since Inception
|Fund NAV
|17.10%
|45.12%
|75.15%
|88.18%
|83.16%
|88.18%
|22.72%
|Closing Price
|17.68%
|45.40%
|76.60%
|90.07%
|84.13%
|90.07%
|22.94%
The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Short-term performance, in particular, is not a good indication of the fund’s future performance, and an investment should not be made based solely on returns. For performance data current to the most recent month-end please call 855-267-3837 or visit BLOKETF.com. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The Fund’s gross expense ratio is 0.90%, with a 0.20% fee waiver1 that makes the net expense ratio 0.70%.
