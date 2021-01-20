Devon Energy Changes Time of Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Call to 10AM ET

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) will host its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 earnings conference call earlier than previously announced. The conference call will be held at 9 a.m. Central Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, Feb. 17. The call will consist primarily of answers to questions from analysts and investors. A webcast link to the conference call will be provided on Devon’s website at www.devonenergy.com. A replay will be available on the website following the call.



As a reminder, the company will report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results on Tuesday, Feb. 16, after the close of U.S. financial markets. The earnings release and accompanying presentation will be available on the company’s website at www.devonenergy.com.