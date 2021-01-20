Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights
OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC (the 'Company')
20 January 2021
PURCHASE OF OWN SECURITIES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS
Octopus Apollo VCT plc announces that on 20 January 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 1,479,868 Ordinary Shares of 10p each at a price of 43.6 pence per share.
The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 342,057,670 Ordinary 10p Shares.
For further information please contact:
Graham Venables
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
020 3935 3803
