Aggregate notes market speculation pertaining to potential acquisition of stake in CA Immo

Luxembourg, 20 January 2021

Aggregate Holdings S.A. ("Aggregate") notes market speculation pertaining to a potential acquisition of a stake in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG ("CA Immo"). Aggregate confirms that it may be considering a potential acquisition of a stake in CA Immo, which may also include launching a partial takeover offer for shares in CA Immo in accordance with the provisions of the Austrian Takeover Act (ÜbG).

There is no certainty that any such acquisition will proceed, nor as to the terms and conditions thereof. Further announcements will be made as and when appropriate.

Contact
info@aggregateholdings.com

About Aggregate Holdings
Aggregate Holdings SA ("Aggregate") is a predominantly German-focussed real estate investment company, with interests also in Portugal. The company has €3.6bn of assets and a €6.8bn gross development value project portfolio over three divisions pro forma as of FY19. The Build-to Hold Division contains Quartier Heidestrasse, the largest real estate development in Central Berlin with over 230,000 sqm of gross lettable area, which is due to be fully completed by 2023. The Build-to-Sell division contains VIC, the largest developer in Portugal, with two developments on the Lisbon waterfront and a development near to Comporta, just south of Lisbon on the coast. The flagship Prata project will have first completions in early 2021, with full completion in 2023. The Financial Real Estate assets division includes the 26.6% strategic stake in Adler as well as other real estate assets and investments.

 


Language: English
Company: Aggregate Holdings SA
Rue Antoine Jans 10
1820 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: 00352 26 478 777 21
E-mail: massimolongoni@groupelecta.lu
ISIN: DE000A184P98
WKN: A184P9
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1162120

 
