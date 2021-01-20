 

QIAGEN Confirms Effectiveness of Its SARS-CoV-2 PCR Tests in the Face of Mutations of the Coronavirus

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.01.2021, 22:05  |  18   |   |   

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced its polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests remain accurate and effective in detecting SARS-CoV-2 infections – and will continue to closely monitor their performance as global concerns mount regarding the detection of new viral variants by established testing methods.

QIAGEN has successfully assessed its SARS-CoV-2 PCR tests against genetic mutations of the virus uploaded to the GISAID and GenBank public databases since May 2020. A latest round of assessments conducted in January 2021 again confirmed that no recorded mutations affected the sensitivity of QIAGEN assays for detection of SARS-CoV-2. Surveillance of genetic variations will continue on a biweekly basis.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Qiagen!
Long
Basispreis 41,37€
Hebel 12,41
Ask 0,32
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 49,20€
Hebel 9,92
Ask 0,50
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“We are pleased to report the known viral variants have had no impact on the effectiveness of our three SARS-CoV-2 PCR tests – PCR remains the gold standard for detecting RNA viruses like SARS-CoV-2,” said Davide Manissero, M.D., Chief Medical Officer - Infection and Immune Diagnostics at QIAGEN. “Further genomic sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 samples worldwide will vastly increase transparency and help us identify and respond to potentially dangerous mutations of the virus, while at the same time broadening the database we can use to verify if vaccines and tests continue to be effective.”

Variants with potentially increased transmissibility include VUI 202012/01 (first detected in the United Kingdom), 501Y.V2 (identified in South Africa), and B.1.1.28 P1 (most recently discovered in Brazil). As a virus encoded by RNA nucleotides, SARS-CoV-2 frequently mutates due to erroneous or ineffective replication of the virus genome. These mutations can sometimes produce viruses with altered properties or even entirely new strains.

Please find the full press release here

Additional Information regarding QIAGEN’s efforts against SARS-CoV-2 can be found here

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: QIAGEN - Marktführer im Milliardenmarkt molekularer Diagnostik
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

QIAGEN Confirms Effectiveness of Its SARS-CoV-2 PCR Tests in the Face of Mutations of the Coronavirus QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced its polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests remain accurate and effective in detecting SARS-CoV-2 infections – and will continue to closely monitor their performance as global …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Cadence to Acquire NUMECA to Expand System Analysis Capabilities With Computational Fluid Dynamics
Air Liquide makes a strategic investment to support large scale renewable hydrogen production in ...
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Upsizes Previously Announced Bought Deal
The AZEK Company Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Orbia Announces Executive Leadership Appointment
Syros Announces Pricing of $75.6 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
Lemonade Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:08 Uhr
QIAGEN Plans to Resubmit EUA Submission in the U.S. for QIAreach SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test in the First Quarter of 2021
22:08 Uhr
QIAGEN plant in den USA erneute Einreichung eines Antrags auf Notfallzulassung für den QIAreach SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test im ersten Quartal 2021
22:05 Uhr
QIAGEN bestätigt Wirksamkeit seiner SARS-CoV-2 PCR-Tests angesichts neuer Mutationen des Coronavirus
08.01.21
QIAGEN Announces Appointment of New Supervisory Board Member
08.01.21
QIAGEN benennt neues Aufsichtsratsmitglied
06.01.21
NORDLB belässt QIAGEN NV auf 'Halten'
02.01.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 53/21

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18.01.21
1.838
QIAGEN - Marktführer im Milliardenmarkt molekularer Diagnostik
13.08.20
2
ROUNDUP: Qiagen-Übernahme durch Thermo Fisher scheitert an Aktionären
12.07.20
3
Kassieren QIAGEN CEO Thierry Bernard & CFO Roland Sackers ganz massiv?: QIAGEN: Übernahmeangebot NIC
24.06.20
2
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt QIAGEN NV auf 'Hold'
05.06.20
3
INDEPENDENT RESEARCH stuft QIAGEN NV auf 'Verkaufen'