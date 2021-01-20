 

Twilio to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on February 17, 2021

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform, today announced that its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results will be released on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, after market close. Twilio will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, to discuss its results with the investment community. Investors and analysts should register for the call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1490367. A live webcast will also be available on the Twilio Investor Relations website at https://investors.twilio.com. A replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 (U.S.) or (416) 621-4642 (non-U.S.) with conference ID 1490367 until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on February 24, 2021.

Twilio intends to use its investor relations website, its Twitter feed (@twilio), and the Twitter feed of Twilio's Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Lawson (@jeffiel), as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Twilio

Millions of developers around the world have used Twilio to unlock the magic of communications to improve any human experience. Twilio has democratized communications channels like voice, text, chat, video and email by virtualizing the world’s communications infrastructure through APIs that are simple enough for any developer to use, yet robust enough to power the world’s most demanding applications. By making communications a part of every software developer's toolkit, Twilio is enabling innovators across every industry — from emerging leaders to the world’s largest organizations — to reinvent how companies engage with their customers.

Source: Twilio Inc.



