 

TGS Capital Markets Day – Save The Date

OSLO, Norway (21 January 2021) – Following the pre-announcement of Q4 2020 revenues, TGS will release its full Q4 2020 results and guidance for 2021 at 7:00 am CEST on 11 February 2021.

CEO Kristian Johansen and CFO Fredrik Amundsen will present the results and 2021 guidance during the Company's Capital Markets Day, which will take place on the same day.

The Capital Markets Day will commence at CET 14.00 on 11 February 2021 and last until approximately CET 16.00.

The event will be streamed live on the TGS website. Login instructions will be communicated in a separate announcement on 9 February 2020.

About TGS
TGS provides multi-client geoscience data to oil and gas Exploration and Production companies worldwide. In addition to extensive global geophysical and geological data libraries that include multi-client seismic data, magnetic and gravity data, digital well logs, production data and directional surveys, TGS also offers advanced processing and imaging services, interpretation products, and data integration solutions.

Forward Looking Statement
All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include TGS' reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers, TGS' ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and TGS' ability to acquire and process data product at costs commensurate with profitability, as well as volatile market conditions, which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the severe drop in oil prices.  Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.


