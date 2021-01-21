 

Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the fourth quarter 2020 of $23.8 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $0.89. Fourth quarter 2020 results include a gain on sale of a closed branch building, make-whole interest income on corporate bonds redeemed prior to maturity, and a customary adjustment to the tax provision for the filed 2019 tax returns which increased EPS $0.15. These results compare to net income of $20.1 million and EPS of $0.74 for the third quarter 2020 and net income of $20.7 million and EPS of $0.77 for the fourth quarter 2019.

"Westamerica remains focused on maintaining superior customer service during the pandemic. In keeping all our branches open, we are following all health orders affecting our business to provide a safe environment for our customers and employees. Operating expenses were $24.5 million for the fourth quarter 2020, representing only 43 percent of revenues on a fully-taxable equivalent basis. Westamerica’s revenues continue to reflect current operating conditions, including reduced demand for certain bank products and services due to the pandemic, and low market interest rates. Credit quality remained stable with nonperforming loans of $4.8 million at December 31, 2020,” said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. “Fourth quarter 2020 results generated an annualized 13.2 percent return on average common equity, and shareholders were paid a $0.41 per common share dividend during the quarter,” concluded Payne.

Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $43.3 million for the fourth quarter 2020, including make-whole interest income on called corporate bonds of $1.9 million. Fourth quarter 2020 net interest income (FTE) compares to $41.8 million for the third quarter 2020 and $40.5 million for the fourth quarter 2019. Average total deposits grew $123 million from the third quarter 2020 to the fourth quarter 2020. Checking and savings deposits represented ninety-seven percent of the Company’s average deposit base during the fourth quarter 2020 generating a 0.03 percent annualized cost of funding interest-earning assets.

At December 31, 2020, nonperforming loans totaled $4.8 million and the allowance for credit losses on loans was $23.9 million. The Company continues to work with loan customers requesting deferral of loan payments due to economic weakness caused by the pandemic. At December 31, 2020, consumer loans granted loan deferrals totaled $2.5 million, commercial real estate loans with deferred payments totaled $7.8 million, primarily for hospitality, restaurant and retail properties, and commercial loans with deferred payments totaled $33 thousand. The commercial real estate loans with deferred payments are seasoned with low loan-to-value ratios.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter 2020 totaled $14.0 million, including a $3.5 million gain on sale of a closed branch building. Noninterest income was $10.5 million and $11.7 million for the third quarter 2020 and fourth quarter 2019, respectively.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter 2020 was $24.5 million compared to $24.6 million for the third quarter 2020 and $24.2 million for the fourth quarter 2019.

The tax rate (FTE) applied to pre-tax income (FTE) was 27.1 percent for the fourth quarter 2020 compared to 27.5 percent for the third quarter 2020 and 26.0 percent for the fourth quarter 2019. The fourth quarter 2020 tax provision was reduced by $250 thousand resulting from a customary adjustment to true-up the Company’s 2019 estimated tax provision to the filed 2019 tax return.

Westamerica Bancorporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors — many of which are beyond the Company's control — could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2011, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.

    Public Information January 21, 2021  
WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION        
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS        
December 31, 2020        
           
1. Net Income Summary.        
    (in thousands except per-share amounts)
        %  
    Q4'2020 Q4'2019 Change Q3'2020
           
  Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $43,292   $40,481   6.9 % $41,780  
  Provision for Credit Losses                          -                             -   n/m                            -  
  Noninterest Income   13,959     11,732   19.0 %   10,476  
  Noninterest Expense   24,545     24,209   1.4 %   24,603  
  Income Before Taxes (FTE)   32,706     28,004   16.8 %   27,653  
  Income Tax Provision (FTE)   8,868     7,276   21.9 %   7,602  
  Net Income $23,838   $20,728   15.0 % $20,051  
           
  Average Common Shares Outstanding   26,838     27,050   -0.8 %   26,930  
  Diluted Average Common Shares   26,849     27,094   -0.9 %   26,946  
           
  Operating Ratios:        
  Basic Earnings Per Common Share $0.89   $0.77   15.6 % $0.74  
  Diluted Earnings Per Common Share   0.89     0.77   15.6 %   0.74  
  Return On Assets (a)   1.44 %   1.46 %     1.24 %
  Return On Common Equity (a)   13.2 %   11.8 %     11.2 %
  Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)   2.81 %   3.08 %     2.78 %
  Efficiency Ratio (FTE)   42.9 %   46.4 %     47.1 %
           
  Dividends Paid Per Common Share $0.41   $0.41   0.0 % $0.41  
  Common Dividend Payout Ratio                              46 %   54 %     55 %
           
        %  
    12/31'20YTD 12/31'19YTD Change  
           
  Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $167,682   $161,406   3.9 %  
  Provision for Credit Losses   4,300                             -   n/m    
  Noninterest Income   45,637     47,408   -3.7 %  
  Noninterest Expense   98,566     98,986   -0.4 %  
  Income Before Taxes (FTE)   110,453     109,828   0.6 %  
  Income Tax Provision (FTE)   30,040     29,439   2.0 %  
  Net Income $80,413   $80,389   0.0 %  
           
  Average Common Shares Outstanding   26,942     26,956   0.0 %  
  Diluted Average Common Shares   26,960     27,006   -0.2 %  
           
  Operating Ratios:        
  Basic Earnings Per Common Share $2.98   $2.98   0.0 %  
  Diluted Earnings Per Common Share   2.98     2.98   0.0 %  
  Return On Assets   1.30 %   1.44 %    
  Return On Common Equity   11.3 %   11.9 %    
  Net Interest Margin (FTE)   2.91 %   3.11 %    
  Efficiency Ratio (FTE)   46.2 %   47.4 %    
           
  Dividends Paid Per Common Share $1.64   $1.63   0.6 %  
  Common Dividend Payout Ratio                              55 %   55 %    
           
2. Net Interest Income.        
    (dollars in thousands)
        %  
    Q4'2020 Q4'2019 Change Q3'2020
           
  Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $43,773   $40,932   6.9 % $42,246  
  Interest Expense   481     451   6.7 %   466  
  Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $43,292   $40,481   6.9 % $41,780  
           
  Average Earning Assets $6,156,749   $5,243,783   17.4 % $6,001,287  
  Average Interest-        
     Bearing Liabilities   3,034,240     2,599,703   16.7 %   2,931,717  
           
  Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) (a)   2.84 %   3.11 %     2.81 %
  Cost of Funds (a)   0.03 %   0.03 %     0.03 %
  Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)   2.81 %   3.08 %     2.78 %
  Interest Expense/        
     Interest-Bearing Liabilities (a)   0.06 %   0.07 %     0.06 %
  Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a)   2.78 %   3.04 %     2.75 %
           
        %  
    12/31'20YTD 12/31'19YTD Change  
           
  Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $169,506   $163,294   3.8 %  
  Interest Expense   1,824     1,888   -3.4 %  
  Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $167,682   $161,406   3.9 %  
           
  Average Earning Assets $5,760,548   $5,191,276   11.0 %  
  Average Interest-        
     Bearing Liabilities   2,847,988     2,630,370   8.3 %  
           
  Yield on Earning Assets (FTE)   2.94 %   3.14 %    
  Cost of Funds   0.03 %   0.03 %    
  Net Interest Margin (FTE)   2.91 %   3.11 %    
  Interest Expense/        
     Interest-Bearing Liabilities   0.06 %   0.07 %    
  Net Interest Spread (FTE)   2.88 %   3.07 %    
           
3. Loans & Other Earning Assets.        
    (average volume, dollars in thousands)
        %  
    Q4'2020 Q4'2019 Change Q3'2020
           
  Total Assets $6,562,753   $5,645,013   16.3 % $6,414,399  
  Total Earning Assets   6,156,749     5,243,783   17.4 %   6,001,287  
  Total Loans   1,286,480     1,116,446   15.2 %   1,312,758  
    Total Commercial Loans   426,564     219,710   94.1 %   444,091  
      Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans             227,828                             -   n/m               243,104  
      Commercial Loans   198,736     219,710   -9.5 %   200,987  
    Commercial RE Loans    561,394     568,892   -1.3 %   566,626  
    Consumer Loans   298,522     327,844   -8.9 %   302,041  
  Total Investment Securities   4,430,592     3,792,781   16.8 %   4,360,119  
    Debt Securities Available For Sale   3,884,451     3,027,461   28.3 %   3,750,737  
    Debt Securities Held To Maturity   546,141     765,320   -28.6 %   609,382  
  Total Interest-Bearing Cash   439,677     334,556   31.4 %   328,410  
           
  Loans/Deposits   22.7 %   23.1 %     23.7 %
           
        %  
    12/31'20YTD 12/31'19YTD Change  
           
  Total Assets $6,174,470   $5,597,109   10.3 %  
  Total Earning Assets   5,760,548     5,191,276   11.0 %  
  Total Loans   1,239,144     1,161,779   6.7 %  
    Total Commercial Loans   359,937     248,586   44.8 %  
      PPP Loans             151,320                             -   n/m    
      Commercial Loans   208,617     248,586   -16.1 %  
    Commercial RE Loans    571,543     577,539   -1.0 %  
    Consumer Loans   307,664     335,654   -8.3 %  
  Total Investment Securities   4,149,960     3,704,764   12.0 %  
    Equity Securities                          -     961   n/m  
    Debt Securities Available For Sale   3,517,633     2,844,542   23.7 %  
    Debt Securities Held To Maturity   632,327     859,261   -26.4 %  
  Total Interest-Bearing Cash   371,444     324,733   14.4 %  
           
  Loans/Deposits   23.4 %   24.2 %    
           
4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity.    
    (average volume, dollars in thousands)
        %  
    Q4'2020 Q4'2019 Change Q3'2020
           
  Total Deposits $5,655,768   $4,839,552   16.9 % $5,533,144  
    Noninterest Demand    2,736,348     2,279,615   20.0 %   2,695,458  
    Interest-Bearing Transaction   1,071,576     922,772   16.1 %   1,039,833  
    Savings   1,688,031     1,464,206   15.3 %   1,634,814  
    Time greater than $100K   71,306     75,314   -5.3 %   72,045  
    Time less than $100K   88,507     97,645   -9.4 %   90,994  
  Total Short-Term Borrowings   114,820     39,766   188.7 %   94,031  
  Shareholders' Equity   720,473     694,709   3.7 %   714,400  
           
  Demand Deposits/        
     Total Deposits   48.4 %   47.1 %     48.7 %
  Transaction & Savings         
     Deposits / Total Deposits   97.2 %   96.4 %     97.1 %
           
        %  
    12/31'20YTD 12/31'19YTD Change  
           
  Total Deposits $5,306,177   $4,801,804   10.5 %  
    Noninterest Demand    2,538,819     2,222,876   14.2 %  
    Interest-Bearing Transaction   1,008,758     932,524   8.2 %  
    Savings   1,594,718     1,464,080   8.9 %  
    Time greater than $100K   72,363     78,925   -8.3 %  
    Time less than $100K   91,519     103,399   -11.5 %  
  Total Short-Term Borrowings   80,456     51,442   56.4 %  
  Other Borrowed Funds   174     -   n/m  
  Shareholders' Equity   711,554     675,512   5.3 %  
           
  Demand Deposits/        
     Total Deposits   47.8 %   46.3 %    
  Transaction & Savings         
     Deposits / Total Deposits   96.9 %   96.2 %    
           
5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid.        
    (dollars in thousands)  
    Q4'2020  
    Average Income/ Yield (a) /  
    Volume Expense Rate (a)  
           
  Interest & Fee Income Earned        
    Total Earning Assets (FTE) $6,156,749   $43,773   2.84 %  
    Total Loans (FTE)         1,286,480     15,103   4.67 %  
      Total Commercial Loans (FTE)   426,564     4,459   4.16 %  
        PPP Loans   227,828     2,342   4.08 %  
        Commercial Loans (FTE)   198,736     2,117   4.24 %  
      Commercial RE Loans    561,394     7,288   5.16 %  
      Consumer Loans   298,522     3,356   4.47 %  
    Total Investments (FTE)   4,430,592     28,558   2.58 %  
    Total Interest-Bearing Cash   439,677     112   0.10 %  
           
  Interest Expense Paid        
    Total Earning Assets    6,156,749     481   0.03 %  
    Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   3,034,240     481   0.06 %  
    Total Interest-Bearing Deposits   2,919,420     462   0.06 %  
      Interest-Bearing Transaction   1,071,576     90   0.03 %  
      Savings   1,688,031     246   0.06 %  
      Time less than $100K   88,507     45   0.20 %  
      Time greater than $100K   71,306     81   0.45 %  
    Total Short-Term Borrowings    114,820     19   0.07 %  
           
  Net Interest Income and         
  Margin (FTE)   $43,292   2.81 %  
           
    Q4'2019  
    Average Income/ Yield (a) /  
    Volume Expense Rate (a)  
           
  Interest & Fee Income Earned        
    Total Earning Assets (FTE) $5,243,783   $40,932   3.11 %  
    Total Loans (FTE)   1,116,446     14,206   5.05 %  
      Commercial Loans (FTE)   219,710     2,821   5.09 %  
      Commercial RE Loans    568,892     7,748   5.40 %  
      Consumer Loans   327,844     3,637   4.41 %  
    Total Investments (FTE)   3,792,781     25,330   2.67 %  
    Total Interest-Bearing Cash   334,556     1,396   1.63 %  
           
  Interest Expense Paid        
    Total Earning Assets    5,243,783     451   0.03 %  
    Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   2,599,703     451   0.07 %  
    Total Interest-Bearing Deposits   2,559,937     444   0.07 %  
      Interest-Bearing Transaction   922,772     89   0.04 %  
      Savings   1,464,206     215   0.06 %  
      Time less than $100K   97,645     60   0.24 %  
      Time greater than $100K   75,314     80   0.42 %  
    Total Short-Term Borrowings    39,766     7   0.08 %  
           
  Net Interest Income and        
  Margin (FTE)   $40,481   3.08 %  
           
6. Noninterest Income.        
    (dollars in thousands except per-share amounts)
        %  
    Q4'2020 Q4'2019 Change Q3'2020
           
  Service Charges on Deposits $3,452   $4,374   -21.1 % $3,298  
  Merchant Processing Services   2,713     2,424   11.9 %   2,860  
  Debit Card Fees   1,643     1,568   4.8 %   1,611  
  Trust Fees   765     764   0.1 %   756  
  ATM Processing Fees   570     696   -18.1 %   606  
  Other Service Fees   457     513   -10.9 %   454  
  Financial Services Commissions   66     122   -45.9 %   58  
  Gains on Sales of Real Property   3,536     -   n/m     -  
  Securities Gains   -     167   n/m     -  
  Other Operating   757     1,104   -31.4 %   833  
  Total Noninterest Income $13,959   $11,732   19.0 % $10,476  
           
    Total Revenue (FTE) $57,251   $52,213   9.6 % $52,256  
    Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE)   24.4 %   22.5 %     20.0 %
    Service Charges/Avg. Deposits (a)   0.24 %   0.36 %     0.24 %
    Total Revenues (FTE) Per Avg.         
  Common Share (a) $8.49   $7.66   10.9 % $7.72  
           
        %  
    12/31'20YTD 12/31'19YTD Change  
           
  Service Charges on Deposits $14,149   $17,882   -20.9 %  
  Merchant Processing Services   10,208     10,132   0.8 %  
  Debit Card Fees   6,181     6,357   -2.8 %  
  Trust Fees   3,012     2,963   1.6 %  
  ATM Processing Fees   2,273     2,776   -18.1 %  
  Other Service Fees   1,837     2,255   -18.5 %  
  Financial Services Commissions   372     392   -5.1 %  
  Gains on Sales of Real Property   3,536     -   n/m    
  Life Insurance Gains   -     433   n/m    
  Securities Gains   71     217   n/m    
  Other Operating (6)   3,998     4,001   -0.1 %  
  Total Noninterest Income $45,637   $47,408   -3.7 %  
           
    Total Revenue (FTE) $213,319   $208,814   2.2 %  
    Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE)   21.4 %   22.7 %    
    Service Charges/Avg. Deposits   0.27 %   0.37 %    
    Total Revenues (FTE) Per Avg./        
  Common Share $7.92   $7.75   2.2 %  
           
7. Noninterest Expense.        
    (dollars in thousands)
        %  
    Q4'2020 Q4'2019 Change Q3'2020
           
  Salaries & Benefits $12,291   $12,297   0.0 % $12,540  
  Occupancy and Equipment   4,900     5,077   -3.5 %   5,014  
  Outsourced Data Processing   2,359     2,361   -0.1 %   2,338  
  Professional Fees   722     674   7.1 %   669  
  Courier Service   502     529   -5.1 %   500  
  Amortization of         
    Identifiable Intangibles   69     73   -5.5 %   72  
  Other Operating   3,702     3,198   15.8 %   3,470  
  Total Noninterest Expense $24,545   $24,209   1.4 % $24,603  
           
  Noninterest Expense/        
     Avg. Earning Assets (a)   1.59 %   1.83 %     1.63 %
  Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE)   42.9 %   46.4 %     47.1 %
           
        %  
    12/31'20YTD 12/31'19YTD Change  
           
  Salaries & Benefits $50,749   $51,054   -0.6 %  
  Occupancy and Equipment   19,637     20,240   -3.0 %  
  Outsourced Data Processing   9,426     9,471   -0.5 %  
  Professional Fees   2,423     2,465   -1.7 %  
  Courier Service   2,001     1,878   6.5 %  
  Amortization of         
    Identifiable Intangibles   287     538   -46.7 %  
  Loss Contingency (1)   -     553   n/m    
  Other Operating   14,043     12,787   9.8 %  
  Total Noninterest Expense $98,566   $98,986   -0.4 %  
           
  Noninterest Expense/        
     Avg. Earning Assets   1.71 %   1.91 %    
  Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE)   46.2 %   47.4 %    
           
8. Allowance for Credit Losses.        
    (dollars in thousands)
        %  
    Q4'2020 Q4'2019 Change Q3'2020
           
  Average Total Loans $1,286,480   $1,116,446   15.2 % $1,312,758  
           
  Beginning of Period Allowance for        
  Credit Losses on Loans (ACLL) $24,142   $19,828   21.8 % $24,529  
  Provision for Credit Losses                                   7     -   n/m     -  
  Net ACLL Losses   (295 )   (344 ) -14.2 %   (387 )
  End of Period ACLL $23,854   $19,484   22.4 % $24,142  
  Gross ACLL Recoveries /        
  Gross ACLL Losses       69 %   71 %     56 %
  Net ACLL Losses /         
  Avg. Total Loans (a)                             0.09 %   0.12 %     0.12 %
           
        %  
    12/31'20YTD 12/31'19YTD Change  
           
  Average Total Loans $1,239,144   $1,161,779   6.7 %  
           
  Prior Period Allowance for        
  Credit Losses on Loans (ACLL) $19,484   $21,351   -8.7 %  
  Adoption of ASU 2016-13(2)   2,017     -   n/m    
  Beginning of Period ACLL                               21,501     21,351   0.7 %  
  Provision for Credit Losses                                                 4,307                             -   n/m    
  Net ACLL Losses   (1,954 )   (1,867 ) 4.7 %  
  End of Period ACLL $23,854   $19,484   22.4 %  
  Gross ACLL Recoveries /        
  Gross ACLL Losses       53 %   59 %    
  Net ACLL Losses /         
  Avg. Total Loans   0.16 %   0.16 %    
           
    (dollars in thousands)
        %  
    12/31/20 12/31/19 Change 9/30/20
  Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans $23,854   $19,484   22.4 % $24,142  
  Allowance for Credit Losses on        
  HTM Securities (3)   9     -   n/m     16  
  Total Allowance for Credit Losses $23,863   $19,484   22.5 % $24,158  
           
  Allowance for Unfunded        
  Credit Commitments   101     2,160   -95.3 %   53  
           
9. Credit Quality.        
    (dollars in thousands)
        %  
    12/31/20 12/31/19 Change 9/30/20
           
  Nonperforming Loans:        
     Nonperforming Nonaccrual $526   $659   -20.2 % $409  
     Performing Nonaccrual   3,803     3,781   0.6 %   3,971  
  Total Nonaccrual Loans   4,329     4,440   -2.5 %   4,380  
  90+ Days Past Due Accruing Loans   450     440   2.3 %   360  
  Total   4,779     4,880   -2.1 %   4,740  
  Repossessed Loan Collateral    -     43   -100.0 %   43  
   Total Nonperforming Assets $4,779   $4,923   -2.9 % $4,783  
           
  Total Loans Outstanding  $1,256,243   $1,126,664   11.5 % $1,310,009  
           
  Total Assets  $6,747,931   $5,619,555   20.1 % $6,563,215  
           
  Loans:        
  Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans $23,854   $19,484   22.4 % $24,142  
  Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans /        
  Loans   1.90 %   1.73 %     1.84 %
  Nonperforming Loans/Total Loans   0.38 %   0.43 %     0.36 %
           
10. Capital.        
    (in thousands, except per-share amounts)
        %  
    12/31/20 12/31/19 Change 9/30/20
           
  Shareholders' Equity $844,809   $731,417   15.5 % $825,576  
  Total Assets   6,747,931     5,619,555   20.1 %   6,563,215  
  Shareholders' Equity/        
     Total Assets   12.52 %   13.02 %     12.58 %
  Shareholders' Equity/        
     Total Loans   67.25 %   64.92 %     63.02 %
  Tangible Common Equity Ratio   10.90 %   11.07 %     10.91 %
  Common Shares Outstanding   26,807     27,062   -0.9 %   26,898  
  Common Equity Per Share $31.51   $27.03   16.6 % $30.69  
  Market Value Per Common Share   55.29     67.77   -18.4 %   54.35  
           
  Share Repurchase Programs        
    (shares in thousands)
        %  
    Q4'2020 Q4'2019 Change Q3'2020
           
  Total Shares Repurchased                       91                             -   n/m                         35  
    Average Repurchase Price $ 52.22     $-   n/m   $52.42  
  Net Shares Repurchased (Issued)                       91     (48 ) n/m     35  
           
        %  
    12/31'20YTD 12/31'19YTD Change  
           
  Total Shares Repurchased                    319                            8   n/m    
    Average Repurchase Price $51.63   $61.98   n/m    
  Net Shares Repurchased ( Issued)   255     (332 ) n/m    
           
11. Period-End Balance Sheets.        
    (unaudited, dollars in thousands)
        %  
    12/31/20 12/31/19 Change 9/30/20
  Assets:        
    Cash and Due from Banks $621,275   $373,421   66.4 % $398,964  
           
    Investment Securities:        
       Debt Securities Available For Sale   4,063,185     3,078,846   32.0 %   3,983,994  
       Debt Securities Held To Maturity (4)   515,589     738,072   -30.1 %   577,795  
           
    Loans   1,256,243     1,126,664   11.5 %   1,310,009  
    Allowance For Credit Losses on Loans   (23,854 )   (19,484 ) 22.4 %   (24,142 )
    Total Loans, net   1,232,389     1,107,180   11.3 %   1,285,867  
           
    Other Real Estate Owned                          -     43   -100.0 %   43  
    Premises and Equipment, net   32,813     34,597   -5.2 %   33,437  
    Identifiable Intangibles, net   1,104     1,391   -20.6 %   1,173  
    Goodwill    121,673     121,673   0.0 %   121,673  
    Other Assets   159,903     164,332   -2.7 %   160,269  
           
  Total Assets $6,747,931   $5,619,555   20.1 % $6,563,215  
           
  Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:        
    Deposits:        
      Noninterest-Bearing $2,725,177   $2,240,112   21.7 % $2,684,028  
      Interest-Bearing Transaction   1,102,601     931,888   18.3 %   1,040,712  
      Savings   1,703,812     1,471,284   15.8 %   1,653,000  
      Time   156,389     169,337   -7.6 %   161,450  
    Total Deposits   5,687,979     4,812,621   18.2 %   5,539,190  
           
    Short-Term Borrowed Funds   102,545     30,928   231.6 %   107,973  
    Other Liabilities   112,598     44,589   152.5 %   90,476  
  Total Liabilities   5,903,122     4,888,138   20.8 %   5,737,639  
           
  Shareholders' Equity:        
    Common Equity:        
      Paid-In Capital   466,041     466,231   0.0 %   467,236  
      Accumulated Other        
        Comprehensive Income   114,412     26,051   n/m     103,623  
      Retained Earnings   264,356     239,135   10.5 %   254,717  
  Total Shareholders' Equity   844,809     731,417   15.5 %   825,576  
           
  Total Liabilities and         
     Shareholders' Equity $6,747,931   $5,619,555   20.1 % $6,563,215  
           
12. Income Statements.        
    (unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts)
        %  
    Q4'2020 Q4'2019 Change Q3'2020
  Interest & Fee Income:        
    Loans $14,999   $14,103   6.4 % $15,291  
    Investment Securities:        
      Equity Securities   110     103   6.9 %   103  
      Debt Securities Available For Sale (5)   24,947     20,067   24.3 %   22,652  
      Debt Securities Held To Maturity   2,793     4,209   -33.6 %   3,235  
    Interest-Bearing Cash   112     1,396   -92.0 %   84  
  Total Interest & Fee Income   42,961     39,878   7.7 %   41,365  
           
  Interest Expense:        
    Transaction Deposits   90     89   1.3 %   85  
    Savings Deposits   246     215   14.5 %   238  
    Time Deposits   126     140   -10.1 %   127  
    Short-Term Borrowed Funds   19     7   170.9 %   16  
  Total Interest Expense   481     451   6.7 %   466  
           
  Net Interest Income   42,480     39,427   7.7 %   40,899  
           
  Provision for Credit Losses                          -                             -   n/m                            -  
           
  Noninterest Income:        
    Service Charges    3,452     4,374   -21.1 %   3,298  
    Merchant Processing Services   2,713     2,424   11.9 %   2,860  
    Debit Card Fees   1,643     1,568   4.7 %   1,611  
    Trust Fees   765     764   0.0 %   756  
    ATM Processing Fees   570     696   -18.1 %   606  
    Other Service Fees   457     513   -10.9 %   454  
    Financial Services Commissions   66     122   -45.9 %   58  
    Gains on Sales of Real Property   3,536     -   n/m     -  
    Securities Gains   -     167   n/m     -  
    Other Operating   757     1,104   -31.4 %   833  
  Total Noninterest Income   13,959     11,732   19.0 %   10,476  
           
  Noninterest Expense:        
    Salaries and  Benefits   12,291     12,297   0.0 %   12,540  
    Occupancy and Equipment   4,900     5,077   -3.5 %   5,014  
    Outsourced Data Processing   2,359     2,361   -0.1 %   2,338  
    Professional Fees   722     674   7.1 %   669  
    Courier Service   502     529   -5.1 %   500  
    Amortization of Identifiable Intangibles   69     73   -5.5 %   72  
    Other Operating   3,702     3,198   15.8 %   3,470  
  Total Noninterest Expense   24,545     24,209   1.4 %   24,603  
           
  Income Before Income Taxes   31,894     26,950   18.3 %   26,772  
  Income Tax Provision   8,056     6,222   29.5 %   6,721  
  Net Income $23,838   $20,728   15.0 % $20,051  
           
  Average Common Shares Outstanding   26,838     27,050   -0.8 %   26,930  
  Diluted Common Shares Outstanding   26,849     27,094   -0.9 %   26,946  
           
  Per Common Share Data:        
    Basic Earnings $0.89   $0.77   15.6 % $0.74  
    Diluted Earnings   0.89     0.77   15.6 %   0.74  
    Dividends Paid   0.41     0.41   0.0 %   0.41  
           
        %  
    12/31'20YTD 12/31'19YTD Change  
  Interest & Fee Income:        
    Loans $59,377   $58,153   2.1 %  
    Investment Securities:        
      Equity Securities   419     392   6.9 %  
      Debt Securities Available For Sale (5)   91,343     74,147   23.2 %  
      Debt Securities Held To Maturity   13,552     18,997   -28.7 %  
    Interest-Bearing Cash   1,165     6,993   -83.3 %  
  Total Interest & Fee Income   165,856     158,682   4.5 %  
           
  Interest Expense:        
    Transaction Deposits   333     422   -21.1 %  
    Savings Deposits   925     852   8.5 %  
    Time Deposits   512     580   -11.8 %  
    Short-Term Borrowed Funds   53     34   55.9 %  
    Other Borrowed Funds   1     -   n/m    
  Total Interest Expense   1,824     1,888   -3.4 %  
           
  Net Interest Income   164,032     156,794   4.6 %  
           
  Provision for Credit Losses                 4,300                             -   n/m    
           
  Noninterest Income:        
    Service Charges    14,149     17,882   -20.9 %  
    Merchant Processing Services   10,208     10,132   0.8 %  
    Debit Card Fees   6,181     6,357   -2.8 %  
    Trust Fees   3,012     2,963   1.6 %  
    ATM Processing Fees   2,273     2,776   -18.1 %  
    Other Service Fees   1,837     2,255   -18.5 %  
    Financial Services Commissions   372     392   -5.1 %  
    Gains on Sales of Real Property   3,536     -   n/m    
    Life Insurance Gains   -     433   n/m    
    Securities Gains   71     217   n/m    
    Other Operating (6)   3,998     4,001   -0.1 %  
  Total Noninterest Income   45,637     47,408   -3.7 %  
           
  Noninterest Expense:        
    Salaries and  Benefits   50,749     51,054   -0.6 %  
    Occupancy and Equipment   19,637     20,240   -3.0 %  
    Outsourced Data Processing   9,426     9,471   -0.5 %  
    Professional Fees   2,423     2,465   -1.7 %  
    Courier Service   2,001     1,878   6.5 %  
    Amortization of Identifiable Intangibles   287     538   -46.7 %  
    Loss Contingency (1)   -     553   n/m    
    Other Operating   14,043     12,787   9.8 %  
  Total Noninterest Expense   98,566     98,986   -0.4 %  
           
  Income Before Income Taxes   106,803     105,216   1.5 %  
  Income Tax Provision   26,390     24,827   6.3 %  
  Net Income $80,413   $80,389   0.0 %  
           
  Average Common Shares Outstanding   26,942     26,956   0.0 %  
  Diluted Common Shares Outstanding   26,960     27,006   -0.2 %  
           
  Per Common Share Data:        
  Basic Earnings $2.98   $2.98   0.0 %  
  Diluted Earnings   2.98     2.98   0.0 %  
  Dividends Paid   1.64     1.63   0.6 %  
           
  Footnotes and Abbreviations:        
           
  (1) In 2019, the Company recorded a $301 thousand increase in estimated customer refunds of revenue recognized prior to 2018 and a $252 thousand loss settlement to dismiss a lawsuit.
           
  (2) Effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses: Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments ("CECL"), resulting in a period opening adjustment to the allowance for credit losses for loans and held-to-maturity debt securities, other liabilities, deferred tax assets, and shareholders' equity.  
           
  (3) In the fourth quarter 2020, the Company recorded a $7 thousand reversal of provision for credit losses on Debt Securities Held To Maturity and the balance of the allowance for credit losses on Debt Securities Held To Maturity was reduced from $16 thousand at September 30, 2020 to $9 thousand at December 31, 2020.
           
  (4) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13, effective January 1, 2020.  Debt Securities Held To Maturity of $515,589 thousand at December 31, 2020 and $577,795 thousand at September 30, 2020 are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $9 thousand and $16 thousand, respectively.
           
  (5) Interest income on Debt Securities Available For Sale included make-whole interest income on called corporate bonds of $1.9 million in the fourth quarter 2020.
           
  (6) The Company received $603 thousand in excess of amounts charged-off in prior periods on a purchased loan during the first quarter 2020, representing the recovery of a purchased loan credit-risk discount.  
           
  (FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate.  Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company’s loan and investment securities portfolios contain a relatively large portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt.  The Company’s tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis.
           
  (a) Annualized        
           
  Certain amounts in prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation.  

