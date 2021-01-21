 

White House Executive Actions Bode Well for the Environment and BioSolar

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.01.2021, 17:05  |  47   |   |   

The Company’s technology development efforts can play a central role in the new administration’s quest for clean and renewable energy

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSolar, Inc. (OTC:BSRC) (“BioSolar” or the “Company”), a developer of clean energy technologies, today commented that its wholly owned subsidiary NewHydrogen, Inc. is likely to benefit from executive actions signed by President Biden during his first day in office.

Mr. Biden signed executive actions Wednesday afternoon to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord, direct federal agencies to consider revising vehicle fuel economy and emissions standards and cancel permits for the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline — all reversals of policies put in place by President Trump.

“We believe that Green Hydrogen – hydrogen produced by splitting water molecules – can play a central role in the new administration’s quest for clean and renewable energy,” said Dr. David Lee, the Company’s CEO. “Our research program at UCLA is aimed squarely at developing more efficient electrolyzers.”

Electrolyzers are essentially systems installed behind a solar farm or wind farm that use renewable electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen, thereby producing Green Hydrogen. Electrolyzers are mature technologies that have been around for over 200 years. The main problem, and the main reason, why we don’t have Green Hydrogen everywhere today is because electrolyzers cost too much. The chemical catalysts that enables the critical water-splitting reactions are currently made from platinum and iridium – both are very expensive precious metals. These catalysts account for nearly 50% of the cost of the electrolyzer.

The Company’s current UCLA research program is focused on replacing iridium with earth abundant materials that meet or exceed the performance characteristics of iridium, a precious metal found only in asteroids.

Dr. Lee continued, “We intend to aggressively expand our research programs to reduce the cost of these major material components to significantly reduce the cost of green hydrogen production. Whether doing more at UCLA, or building out our in-house team, partnering with other top research institutions, we are fully committed to a future powered by Green Hydrogen. Goldman Sachs calls Green Hydrogen a ‘once in a lifetime’ $12 trillion market opportunity. We are excited to be a part of this revolution to establish a more sustainable future.”

Seite 1 von 2
BioSolar Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

White House Executive Actions Bode Well for the Environment and BioSolar The Company’s technology development efforts can play a central role in the new administration’s quest for clean and renewable energySANTA CLARITA, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BioSolar, Inc. (OTC:BSRC) (“BioSolar” or the “Company”), a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cocrystal Pharma Presentation at the reimagine Health Research Symposium Features Overview of ...
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces $5 Million Private Placement
Auxly Announces $15 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
K92 Mining Provides 2021 Operational Outlook
Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results
EHang Joins European Union’s AMU-LED Project to Demonstrate Urban Air Mobility
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $100 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
BW Energy: Key information regarding potential subsequent offering
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Positive Preliminary Topline Data from 12-Week Phase 2a Trial of ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
BioSolar Expands Green Hydrogen Technology Focus
14.01.21
BioSolar to Change Corporate Name to NewHydrogen