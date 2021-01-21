KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES AIR PURIFIERS HELPING SCHOOLS REOPEN IN 2020-21.

SCHOOL DISTRICTS ARE INVESTING IN KRONOS AIR PURIFIERS FOR SAFER REOPENINGS

LOS ANGELES, CA, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC., (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a revenue-generating, product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized announced today that one of Northern California's School Districts has evaluated Kronos' patented, eco-friendly smart air purifiers and purchased sufficient quantities to keep the air pure in 55 of their classrooms. The district yesterday requested a second purchase after installing our air filtration units in 55 of their classrooms.

This order resulted from Kronos launching a community program to help provide safer indoor air to schools after donating air purifiers to several local schools. We will now donate our newest sensor detection devices to these same schools, which is the first of its kind personal smart sensor optimized to detect micro bio-aerosols and air quality. Bio-aerosols are airborne particles that are living (bacteria, viruses, and fungi) that may originate from living organisms. The health effects of bio-aerosols, including infectious diseases, acute toxic effects, allergies, and cancer coupled with the threat of bioterrorism and SARS and the recent COVID-19 Pandemic, have led to increased awareness on the importance of bio-aerosols.

As kids return to school and teachers, principals, and school district management are looking for solutions to make the air in their classrooms as safe as possible. In many cases, they face the difficulty of finding solutions that are immediately available as well as economical and safe.

Most of 13,000 public school districts nationwide are looking for that immediate solution while trying to comply with ever-changing local, state, and federal guidelines. The Northern California School District, after evaluating other air purifiers, decided to purchase Kronos Air Purifiers and thereby providing safer air quality in the classrooms. Kronos air purifiers are registered with The California Air Resources Board (CARB) and meet CARB guidelines. CARB is charged with protecting the public from the harmful effects of air pollution and developing programs and actions to fight climate change. From requirements for clean cars and fuels to adopting innovative solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, California has pioneered a range of effective approaches that have set the standard for effective air and climate programs for the nation and the world.