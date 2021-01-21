 

Arista Networks to Announce Q4 and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, February 18th 2021

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will release its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 after U.S. markets close on Thursday, February 18th, 2021. The results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Arista’s executive management team will host a conference call on February 18th, beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss financial results and business highlights. Interested parties may access the call by dialing (833) 968-2211 in the United States or +1 (778) 560-2896 from international locations. The Conference ID is 9269847. Please dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on Arista’s Investor Relations website.

Upcoming Investor Event Participation

Arista also announces it will participate in the following events in February and March with the financial community:

Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference 2021
John McCool, Chief Platform Officer
Thursday, February 11th, 2021
Time: 3:40pm ET / 12:40pm PT

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Anshul Sadana, COO
Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021
Time: 11:00am ET / 8:00am PT

A live audio webcast of these events will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is an industry leader in cognitive cloud networking solutions for large data center and campus environments. Arista’s award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation analytics, and security through CloudVision and Arista EOS, an advanced network operating system. For more information visit www.arista.com.

