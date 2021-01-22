 

Pfizer and BioNTech Reach Agreement with COVAX for Advance Purchase of Vaccine to Help Combat COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.01.2021, 18:00  |  68   |   |   

  • Initial agreement provides up to 40 million doses to COVAX in 2021
  • First deliveries are expected to take place in Q1 2021 subject to the execution of supply agreements under the COVAX Facility structure
  • For the COVAX Advanced Market Commitment 92 countries, Pfizer and BioNTech will provide the vaccine to COVAX at a not-for-profit price

NEW YORK CITY, NY and MAINZ, GERMANY, January 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pfizer and BioNTech SE today announced an advance purchase agreement with COVAX for up to 40 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. The doses will be delivered throughout 2021.

COVAX is a global initiative coordinated by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the World Health Organization (WHO), to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for all countries, regardless of income levels. COVAX includes an Advanced Market Commitment (AMC) financial mechanism that aims to ensure that 92 low- and lower-middle-income countries will be able to secure access to COVID-19 vaccines at the same time as higher-income countries.
The first doses are expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2021, subject to the negotiation and execution of supply agreements under the COVAX Facility structure.

For the COVAX Advanced Market Commitment 92 countries, Pfizer and BioNTech will provide the vaccine to COVAX at a not-for-profit price.

"At Pfizer, we believe that every person deserves to be seen, heard and cared for. That is why from the very beginning of our vaccine development program, Pfizer and BioNTech have been firmly committed to working toward equitable and affordable access of COVID-19 vaccines for people around the world," said Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla. "We share the mission of COVAX and are proud to work together so that developing countries have the same access as the rest of the world, which will bring us another step closer to ending this global pandemic and proving that science will win for everyone, everywhere."

“SARS-CoV-2 does not differentiate between borders – a global pandemic requires comprehensive solutions and worldwide collaboration. COVAX is a truly global initiative and we are happy to support by making BNT162b2 available in many low- and lower-middle-income countries to help protect vulnerable people worldwide,” said Ugur Sahin, M.D., CEO and Co-founder of BioNTech.

Seite 1 von 6


BioNTech Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pfizer and BioNTech Reach Agreement with COVAX for Advance Purchase of Vaccine to Help Combat COVID-19 Initial agreement provides up to 40 million doses to COVAX in 2021First deliveries are expected to take place in Q1 2021 subject to the execution of supply agreements under the COVAX Facility structureFor the COVAX Advanced Market Commitment 92 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Fluidigm Receives CE-IVD Mark for Its Saliva-Based Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for COVID-19
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Hexagon Purus selected by New Flyer as partner for hydrogen bus market in North America
Intuitive Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings
Immutep Quarterly Activities Report
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in Japan for the Prophylactic Treatment of ...
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
SYMJEPI Products Now Available in the Walgreens Prescription Savings Club, with the Lowest Prices ...
Mineworx Announces Rights Offering and Proposed Share Consolidation
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:00 Uhr
Pfizer und BioNTech erzielen Vereinbarung mit COVAX für Vorabkauf von Impfstoff zur Bekämpfung von COVID-19
18:00 Uhr
Pfizer and BioNTech Reach Agreement with COVAX for Advance Purchase of Vaccine to Help Combat COVID-19
16:10 Uhr
WOCHENAUSBLICK: Corona bleibt ein Damoklesschwert für den Dax
10:12 Uhr
1 Dämpfer für die Biontech-Aktie sowie 1 positive News für die Curevac-Aktie und die Bayer-Aktie
09:52 Uhr
Rekord in Israel: 224 000 Corona-Impfungen an einem Tag
09:05 Uhr
ACHTUNG: Kurs explodiert!: FED-ZULASSUNG für COVID19-TEST gelungen? Gigantische Volumina und +68% Kurssprung bei MedMira! Es geht los...
07:51 Uhr
Aktien: Curevac rechnet mit Zulassung im zweiten Quartal
21.01.21
WDH: Fauci kündigt US-Unterstützung für globale Corona-Impfinitiative an
21.01.21
Merkel wirbt für längeren Lockdown - 'Dritte Welle verhindern'
21.01.21
SARS-CoV-19: Wirksam gegen B117-Mutante: BioNTech Aktie vor scharfer Rally?

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18:48 Uhr
28.636
BioNTech - Ein deutscher Biotech-Riese erwacht
21.01.21
2
Stiftung Patientenschutz kritisiert zu laxe Pharma-Verträge
16.01.21
7
Wochenausgabe: Unser Trade des Jahres
14.01.21
14
PEI prüft 10 Todesfälle nach Corona-Impfung - eher kein Zusammenhang
12.01.21
10
Söder bringt Impfpflicht ins Spiel