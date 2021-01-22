 

SFL - Appointment

Emilie GERMANE – General Secretary of SFL (Photo: Business Wire)

SFL (Paris:FLY) announces the departure of François Sebillotte, General Secretary.

François Sebillotte joined SFL in 2000 as Legal Director, before being promoted to General Secretary the following year.

Nicolas Reynaud, Chief Executive Officer, said: “François has played an active role in the Company’s development, in particular by organising the structure of the Legal, Audit, IT and HR departments for which he was responsible. I would like to extend my thanks to him here for his contribution to the success of SFL.”

François Sebillotte said: “I am proud to have spent more than 20 years contributing to building SFL’s reputation. The exceptional quality of its portfolio, its capacity to adapt to changing client habits and needs, and the professionalism of its teams are all key assets for a property player during a period of rapid change.”

Emilie Germane has been appointed General Secretary of SFL, reporting to Dimitri Boulte, Managing Director.

Emilie Germane began her career at SFL in 2016 as Legal Director and joined the Management Committee in 2020.

A trained lawyer and a graduate of ESSEC business school, Emilie previously held positions in the real estate departments at law firms Lacourte Balas & Associés and Lefèvre Pelletier & Associés, before joining the Legal Department of Club Méditerranée in 2009.

About SFL

Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €7.2 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (#cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As France’s oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.

Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A – Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 – Bloomberg: FLY FP – Reuters: FLYP PA

S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook

