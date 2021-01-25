DGAP-News: Encavis Asset Management AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Funds Encavis Asset Management AG: Encavis Infrastructure Fund III (EIF III) receives another 150 million euros in equity and acquires the largest solar plant currently in operation in The Netherlands 25.01.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Neubiberg, January 25, 2021: Encavis Asset Management AG (Encavis AM), a subsidiary of SDAX-listed Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, ticker symbol: ECV) headquartered in Neubiberg near Munich, continues to establish itself as a sought-after asset management partner for institutional investors.



The "Versicherungskammer" has, with an additional subscription of 150 million euros, significantly increased exposure in its special fund which is managed by HANSAINVEST LUX. The fund, with a mid three-digit million target volume, is currently invested in a balanced portfolio of wind and solar parks in Germany, France, Austria and Finland.

The recently completed acquisition of the Dutch solar park "Vlagtwedde" now adds another 110 MWp to the portfolio. The park is located in the province of Groningen, in the community of Westerwolde, which borders the German state of Lower Saxony. The solar park includes areas for blueberry and flower planting to support biodiversity. The south side of the solar farm was commissioned in late June 2020, the north side followed in early December 2020.

"We are very pleased about the acquisition of this large solar park in The Netherlands and the resulting further regional diversification of our fund portfolio. For us, investing also means taking responsibility towards society and the environment," says Isabella Pfaller, Chief Financial Officer at Versicherungskammer.

Additional wind and solar parks in Central Europe are currently in due diligence to round off the portfolio.

"It is always particularly gratifying when an existing investor increases its commitment and thus expresses its satisfaction with and confidence in us," Karsten Mieth, Speaker of the Management Board of Encavis Asset Management AG, comments on the substantial increase in the special fund.