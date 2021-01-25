 

DGAP-News Encavis Asset Management AG: Encavis Infrastructure Fund III (EIF III) receives another 150 million euros in equity and acquires the largest solar plant currently in operation in The Netherlands

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.01.2021, 07:00  |  68   |   |   

DGAP-News: Encavis Asset Management AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Funds
Encavis Asset Management AG: Encavis Infrastructure Fund III (EIF III) receives another 150 million euros in equity and acquires the largest solar plant currently in operation in The Netherlands

25.01.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Encavis Infrastructure Fund III (EIF III) receives another 150 million euros in equity and acquires the largest solar plant currently in operation in The Netherlands

Neubiberg, January 25, 2021: Encavis Asset Management AG (Encavis AM), a subsidiary of SDAX-listed Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, ticker symbol: ECV) headquartered in Neubiberg near Munich, continues to establish itself as a sought-after asset management partner for institutional investors.

The "Versicherungskammer" has, with an additional subscription of 150 million euros, significantly increased exposure in its special fund which is managed by HANSAINVEST LUX. The fund, with a mid three-digit million target volume, is currently invested in a balanced portfolio of wind and solar parks in Germany, France, Austria and Finland.

The recently completed acquisition of the Dutch solar park "Vlagtwedde" now adds another 110 MWp to the portfolio. The park is located in the province of Groningen, in the community of Westerwolde, which borders the German state of Lower Saxony. The solar park includes areas for blueberry and flower planting to support biodiversity. The south side of the solar farm was commissioned in late June 2020, the north side followed in early December 2020.

"We are very pleased about the acquisition of this large solar park in The Netherlands and the resulting further regional diversification of our fund portfolio. For us, investing also means taking responsibility towards society and the environment," says Isabella Pfaller, Chief Financial Officer at Versicherungskammer.

Additional wind and solar parks in Central Europe are currently in due diligence to round off the portfolio.

"It is always particularly gratifying when an existing investor increases its commitment and thus expresses its satisfaction with and confidence in us," Karsten Mieth, Speaker of the Management Board of Encavis Asset Management AG, comments on the substantial increase in the special fund.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Encavis Asset Management AG: Encavis Infrastructure Fund III (EIF III) receives another 150 million euros in equity and acquires the largest solar plant currently in operation in The Netherlands DGAP-News: Encavis Asset Management AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Funds Encavis Asset Management AG: Encavis Infrastructure Fund III (EIF III) receives another 150 million euros in equity and acquires the largest solar plant currently in operation in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Energy AG: Siemens Energy AG gibt vorläufige Ergebnisse für das 1. Quartal des ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Energy AG: Siemens Energy AG announces preliminary results for first quarter of fiscal year ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG: Achiko concludes Phase 1 study of Project Gumnuts for Covid-19 testing
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics und Acer Therapeutics unterzeichnen Optionsvereinbarung für die Exklusivität ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG: Achiko schliesst Phase 1-Studie von Project Gumnuts für Covid-19-Tests ab
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics and Acer Therapeutics Sign Option Agreement for Exclusivity to Negotiate a ...
DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group sets price range for planned IPO at €32.00 to €38.00
DGAP-News: Encavis Asset Management AG: Encavis Infrastructure Fund III (EIF III) receives another 150 million ...
DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 32,00 € bis 38,00 € je Aktie fest
DGAP-News: Encavis Asset Management AG: Encavis Infrastructure Fund III (EIF III) erhält weitere 150 ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Booming demand for electromobility - Heidelberg doubles production capacity for Wallboxes
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Positiver Ausblick der LION E-Mobility AG für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE und H&Mbeyond. starten Kooperation zu Virtual Fitting
Eat Beyond Inc. erwirbt mit Abobe Foods ein neues Portfoliounternehmen
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Konzept für mögliche Restrukturierung der Anleihen und ...
Freeman Gold Corp. bereitet neues Metallurgieprogramm für Schlüsselressource Lemhi vor
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-News: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Amsterdam Trande Bank provides EUR 40 mn debt funding for ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
DGAP-News: Linde to Build, Own and Operate World's Largest PEM Electrolyzer for Green Hydrogen
STARK Deutschland GmbH: Übernahme der STARK Group durch CVC, STARK GROUP BEGRÜSST CVC ALS NEUEN INVESTOR
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...