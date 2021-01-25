 

Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020

KYOTO, Japan, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the period of April 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020.

The highlights are as follows:

  • Nine months net sales stood at record high ¥1,185.0 billion, 2.2% higher Y/Y. Nine months operating profit increased 24.0% Y/Y to ¥115.5 billion.
  • Q3 quarterly net sales increased 4.4% Q/Q to ¥433.2 billion, marking a record high for two consecutive quarters. Operating profit increased 12.0% Q/Q to ¥46.4 billion due to increased sales and contributions from comprehensive improvements on cost structure and optimization of fixed cost through WPR4 program.
  • EPS: ￥142.79 (basic and diluted)
  • Upward revision to full-year FY2020 financial forecasts.

Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)

Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentages Nine months ended Increase
(Decrease) 		Three months ended Increase
(Decrease)
%
December 31, % December 31,
  2020   2019     2020   2019  
Net sales 1,184,991   1,159,608   2.2 % 433,197   408,331   6.1 %
Operating profit 115,535   93,204   24.0 % 46,355   31,417   47.5 %
  Ratio of operating profit to net sales 9.7 % 8.0 %                              ﻿﻿-  10.7 % 7.7 % 　-
Profit before income taxes 109,340   93,050   17.5 % 43,335   29,720   45.8 %
  Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales 9.2 % 8.0 % 10.0 % 7.3 % 　-
Profit attributable to owners of the parent 83,636   49,326   69.6 % 34,853   22,099   57.7 %
  Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales 7.1 % 4.3 % 8.0 % 5.4 % 　-
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent 142.79   83.80   59.50   37.55   -
-Basic
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent 142.79   83.80   59.50   37.55   　-
-Diluted

Full copy of Nidec’s financial statements for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2020:

