SweetWater Releases Oasis Premium Hard Seltzer

SweetWater Brewing Company (“ SweetWater ”) today announced the introduction of a refreshingly tasty spin on hard seltzer with Oasis Premium Hard Seltzer. Hitting shelves later this week, Oasis hard seltzers are an easy-drinking, super-premium liquid made with real organic superfruit that’s a step up from traditional hard seltzer brands. Four lip smacking variants of Oasis will be available in 12oz can variety packs, each featuring dual fruit combo flavors for a more delicious taste profile: Raspberry-Lemon, Strawberry-Kiwi, Mango-Passionfruit, and Black Cherry-Lime. Each variant has only 100 calories, 1g carbs, 1g sugar and 5% ABV.

“SweetWater has always been at the forefront of delivering innovative beers for the craft brewing industry, and now we’re bringing that expertise to hard seltzer. We knew our consumers were looking for a step up from other hard seltzers and our brewers knocked it out of the park with this great tasting, super-premium liquid,” says Freddy Bensch, Founder and CEO of SweetWater Brewery.

SweetWater’s Oasis brand provides a light, bright, and vibrant taste with the right amount of sweetness, a sparkling effervescence and a hint of dual fruit flavors that offer a noticeably clean finish and great taste for a premium seltzer experience. Infused with electrolytes from potassium salt additions, antioxidants and vitamin C derived from organic superfruit ingredients, Oasis hard seltzers create a better overall beverage that today’s active lifestyle consumer is looking for. The result is a great-tasting, easy-drinking, perfectly balanced, and clean finishing beverage for any occasion that appeals to the hard seltzer adorer, craft beer aficionado, or domestic/import beer drinker.

The release of the Oasis hard seltzers represents SweetWater’s reinvigorated brand expansion into the rapidly growing hard seltzer category, which is being fueled by millennials, an important demographic for its growing beverage offering and innovation pipeline. As such, SweetWater surveyed craft beer and seltzer drinkers aged 21 to 44, with a focus on the millennial segment, to identify and hone a flavor profile that would resonate with the target audience.