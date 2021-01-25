Cyclerion Therapeutics Announces Clinical and Scientific Advisory Boards

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop treatments that restore cognitive function, today announced the appointment of clinical and scientific advisory boards comprised of academic leaders with expertise in CNS diseases and the development of novel therapeutics.

“We are pleased to have assembled an accomplished and diverse group of advisors with expertise that spans clinical development in neurology and translational science, as well as CNS disease biology. The advisors’ expertise will be highly valuable for optimizing the development path and therapeutic potential of the company’s pipeline including CY6463, our first-in-class CNS-penetrant sGC stimulator,” said Andreas Busch, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Cyclerion.

“I look forward to working closely with our advisors to advance our promising pipeline, starting first with ADv and MELAS and to explore additional indications associated with cognitive impairment,” said Christopher Wright, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Cyclerion.

Clinical Advisory Board:

Andrew E. Budson, M.D. : Chief of Cognitive & Behavioral Neurology and Director of the Center for Translational Cognitive Neuroscience at the Veterans Affairs Boston Healthcare System, Associate Director and Education Leader of the Boston University Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, Professor of Neurology at Boston University School of Medicine, and Lecturer in Neurology at Harvard Medical School

Eric Smith, M.D . : Professor of Neurology and the Katthy Taylor Chair in Vascular Dementia at the University of Calgary, Calgary Stroke Program

M Brandon Westover, M.D., Ph.D . : Physician Investigator in Neurology at Mass General Research Institute, Associate Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School, Associate Neurologist in Neurology at Massachusetts General Hospital, and Co-Founder, Beacon Biosignals

David H. Salat, Ph.D. : Director, Brain Aging and Dementia Laboratory, Athinoula A. Martinos Center for Biomedical Imaging, Department of Radiology, Massachusetts General Hospital; Associate Professor in Radiology at Harvard Medical School; and Director, Neuroimaging Research for Veterans Center, Veterans Affairs Boston Healthcare System

Scientific Advisory Board: