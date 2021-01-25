Green Brick Partners Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Shares of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRBK), a leading national homebuilder and land development company, today announced the pricing of a secondary offering of 6,000,000 shares of its common stock by certain affiliates of Greenlight Capital, Inc. (the “Selling Stockholders”) for total gross proceeds (before estimated expenses) of approximately $125.7 million. The Selling Stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of Green Brick common stock. Green Brick will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares by the Selling Stockholders. The offering is expected to close on January 27, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.



The underwriters for the offering intend to offer the shares for sale from time to time in one or more transactions on NASDAQ, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices.