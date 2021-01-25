Q3 2020/21 Sales: 48.7 M€, + 20.3%

·Gaming Accessories : 32.5 M€, + 59%

·Games Back catalogue : 6.9 M€, + 216%

·Confirmation of annual targets

IFRS – M€



Sales



2020/2021



2019/2020



Change



1st Quarter







38.0



30.5



+ 24.5%



2nd Quarter







48.6



33.2



+ 46.4%



3rd Quarter (1)







Games

Accessories

Others (2)







48.7







13.8

32.5

2.3



40.5







17.2

20.5

2.8



+ 20.3%







- 19.7%



+ 58.7%



- 16.3%



Cumulative 31 December (9 months)







Games

Accessories

Others (2)







135.3







46.6

84.1

4.5







104.2







55.0

44.1

5.1



+ 29.9%







- 15.1%



+ 90.5%



- 10.4%

(1) Non audited data

(2) Mobile and Audio sales

Further strong growth in Q3 2020/21: +20.3%

In Q3 2020/21 (1 October to 31 December 2020), Nacon posted 48.7 M€ sales up 20.3%, driven by the performance of RIG headsets and increased back catalogue sales.