Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.01.2021, 17:45  |  78   |   |   

                                                                                             Press release

          Lesquin, 25 January 2021 17:45hrs

Q3 2020/21 Sales: 48.7 M€, + 20.3%

·Gaming Accessories : 32.5 M€, + 59%
·Games Back catalogue : 6.9 M€, + 216%
·Confirmation of annual targets

IFRS – M€

Sales 		 

2020/2021 		 

2019/2020 		 

Change
 

1st Quarter

  		 

38.0 		 

30.5 		 

+ 24.5%
 

2nd Quarter

  		 

48.6 		 

33.2 		 

+ 46.4%
 

3rd Quarter (1)

 

Games
Accessories
Others (2)

  		 

48.7

 

13.8
32.5
  2.3 		 

40.5

 

17.2
20.5
  2.8 		 

+ 20.3%

 

- 19.7%

        + 58.7%

         - 16.3%
 

Cumulative 31 December (9 months)

 

Games
Accessories
Others (2)

  		 

135.3

 

46.6
84.1
4.5

  		 

104.2

 

55.0
44.1
5.1 		 

        + 29.9%

 

- 15.1%

        + 90.5%

         - 10.4%

       (1) Non audited data
    (2) Mobile and Audio sales

Further strong growth in Q3 2020/21: +20.3%

In Q3 2020/21 (1 October to 31 December 2020), Nacon posted 48.7 M€ sales up 20.3%, driven by the performance of RIG headsets and increased back catalogue sales.

