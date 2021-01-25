PRESS RELEASE NACON: Q3 2020/21 Sales: 48.7 M€, + 20.3%
Press release
Lesquin, 25 January 2021 17:45hrs
Q3 2020/21 Sales: 48.7 M€, + 20.3%
·Gaming Accessories : 32.5 M€, + 59%
·Games Back catalogue : 6.9 M€, + 216%
·Confirmation of annual targets
|
IFRS – M€
Sales
|
2020/2021
|
2019/2020
|
Change
|
1st Quarter
|
38.0
|
30.5
|
+ 24.5%
|
2nd Quarter
|
48.6
|
33.2
|
+ 46.4%
|
3rd Quarter (1)
Games
Accessories
Others (2)
|
48.7
13.8
32.5
2.3
|
40.5
17.2
20.5
2.8
|
+ 20.3%
- 19.7%
+ 58.7%
- 16.3%
|
Cumulative 31 December (9 months)
Games
Accessories
Others (2)
|
135.3
46.6
84.1
4.5
|
104.2
55.0
44.1
5.1
|
+ 29.9%
- 15.1%
+ 90.5%
- 10.4%
(1) Non audited data
(2) Mobile and Audio sales
Further strong growth in Q3 2020/21: +20.3%
In Q3 2020/21 (1 October to 31 December 2020), Nacon posted 48.7 M€ sales up 20.3%, driven by the performance of RIG headsets and increased back catalogue sales.
|
