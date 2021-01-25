 

Aton Resources Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Sherif Sousa as Its Country Manager in Egypt

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.01.2021, 19:19  |  66   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aton Resources Inc. (TSX-V: AAN) (“Aton” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Sherif Sousa as its new Egypt Country Manager.

Dr. Sousa has had a storied career in Egypt’s oil & gas and mining industries over the past 40 years. Amongst his many achievements, Dr. Sousa was the first Chairman of the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority (EMRA), from 2004 to 2006 and was instrumental in the agreement and development of Centamin’s Sukari gold mine. He has also held the following positions: Executive Chairman of MEDAF Mining Company, Chairman and CEO of El Nasr Mining Company, First Undersecretary for Gas Affairs in the Ministry of Petroleum, Chairman of GANOBE Petroleum Holding Company, Chairman of Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS), Chairman of Badr Petroleum Company (Shell), Chairman of Rashid Petroleum Company & Burullus Gas Company (British Gas) and Chairman of the General Petroleum Company (GPC), to name but a few. Dr. Sousa holds a BSc degree in Geophysics and a PhD in Reservoir Geophysics.

Aton’s President and CEO had this to say on the appointment: “It is an honor and a privilege in having Dr. Sherif Sousa join Aton in the important role of our Country Manager in Egypt. It also shows his belief in Aton and its ability to achieve success. I take great pleasure in welcoming him to Aton and I look forward to working closely with him to achieve the aims of our shareholders and partners.”

About Aton Resources Inc.

Aton Resources Inc. (AAN: TSX-V) is focused on its 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession (“Abu Marawat”), located in Egypt’s Arabian-Nubian Shield, approximately 200 km north of Centamin’s world-class Sukari gold mine. Aton has identified numerous gold and base metal exploration targets at Abu Marawat, including the Hamama deposit in the west, the Abu Marawat deposit in the northeast, and the advanced Rodruin exploration prospect in the south of the Concession. Two historic British gold mines are also located on the Concession at Sir Bakis and Semna. Aton has identified several distinct geological trends within Abu Marawat, which display potential for the development of a variety of styles of precious and base metal mineralisation. Abu Marawat is 447.7 km2 in size and is located in an area of excellent infrastructure; a four-lane highway, a 220kV power line, and a water pipeline are in close proximity, as are the international airports at Hurghada and Luxor.

For further information regarding Aton Resources Inc., please visit us at www.atonresources.com or contact:

MARK CAMPBELL

President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +202-27356548
Email: mcampbell@atonresources.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions; by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Aton Resources Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aton Resources Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Sherif Sousa as Its Country Manager in Egypt VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Aton Resources Inc. (TSX-V: AAN) (“Aton” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Sherif Sousa as its new Egypt Country Manager. Dr. Sousa has had a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Marathon Invests $150 Million in Bitcoin
Arbutus Announces 2021 Corporate Objectives and Provides Financial Update
Turmalina Intersection of 72m at 3.47% Copper, 100 g/t Silver and 0.71 g/t Gold (5.0% CuEq) Extends ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $230 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and ...
Synairgen announces inclusion of its inhaled interferon beta treatment in US NIH ACTIV-2 trial in ...
BioSolar Announces $5.0 Million Private Placement Offering
Roche renews partnership with Sysmex to deliver haematology testing solutions
Endeavour Reports Record Q4-2020 Preliminary Results and 2021 Guidance
Roche’s faricimab meets primary endpoint in two global phase III studies and shows potential to ...
Valneva and Instituto Butantan Sign Final Agreement on Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine for Low and ...
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
Aton’s CEO Looks Forward to 2021
30.12.20
Aton President Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer