Firsthand Technology Value Fund Discloses Preliminary NAV of $14.82 Per Share as of December 31, 2020

1. IntraOp Medical Corp. is the manufacturer of the Mobetron, a medical device that is used to deliver electron-based radiation to cancer patients. As of December 31, 2020, the Fund’s investment in IntraOp consisted of 26,856,187 shares of preferred stock plus debt securities and represented approximately 25.8% of the Fund’s preliminary net assets.





2. Wrightspeed, Inc. is a supplier of electric drivetrains for heavy-duty trucks. As of December 31, 2020, the Fund’s investment in Wrightspeed consisted of 60,802,795 shares of preferred and common stock plus debt securities and warrants to purchase additional shares and represented approximately 23.1% of the Fund’s preliminary net assets.





3. Pivotal Systems Corp. (ASX: PVS) provides monitoring and process control technologies for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. As of December 31, 2020, the Fund’s investment in Pivotal consisted of 31,089,506 shares of common stock equivalents (CDI’s) and represented approximately 22.1% of the Fund’s preliminary net assets.





4. Revasum, Inc. (ASX: RVS) is a provider of chemical-mechanical planarization (CMP) and grinding tools to the semiconductor industry. As of December 31, 2020, the Fund’s investment in Revasum consisted of 46,834,340 shares of common stock equivalents (CDI’s) and represented approximately 12.4% of the Fund’s preliminary net assets.



