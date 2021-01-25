Getty Realty Corp. Announces 2020 Dividend Tax Treatment

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) announced today the allocations of the Company’s 2020 dividend distributions on its common stock (CUSIP #374297109). The allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are as follows:

3/26/2020 4/9/2020 $ 0.3700000 $ 0.3281454 $ 0.0124504 $ 0.0040700 $ 0.0294042

6/25/2020 7/2/2020 $ 0.3700000 $ 0.3281454 $ 0.0124504 $ 0.0040700 $ 0.0294042

9/24/2020 10/8/2020 $ 0.3700000 $ 0.3281454 $ 0.0124504 $ 0.0040700 $ 0.0294042

Totals $ 1.4780955 $ 1.3108926 $ 0.0497375 $ 0.0162591 $ 0.1174654

Tax Disclaimer

The information above should not be construed as tax advice and is not a substitute for careful tax planning and analysis. You should consult your own tax advisor regarding the specific federal, state, local, foreign and other tax consequences to you regarding your ownership of shares of the Company's common stock.

About Getty Realty Corp.

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 896 properties and leased 58 properties from third-party landlords in 35 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

