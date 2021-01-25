Getty Realty Corp. Announces 2020 Dividend Tax Treatment
Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) announced today the allocations of the Company’s 2020 dividend distributions on its common stock (CUSIP #374297109). The allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are as follows:
|Ordinary Income
|Capital Gains
|
Record
Date
|
Payable
Date
|
Total 2020
Distributions Per
Share
(1a + 2a + 3)
|
Total
(Box 1a)
|
Total
(Box 2a)
|
Unrecapt’d Sec
1250
(Box 2b)
|
Nondividend
Distributions
(Box 3)
|12/26/2019
|1/9/2020
|
$
0.3680955
$
0.3264564
$
0.0123863
$
0.0040491
$
0.0292528
$
0.3700000
$
0.3281454
$
0.0124504
$
0.0040700
$
0.0294042
$
0.3700000
$
0.3281454
$
0.0124504
$
0.0040700
$
0.0294042
$
0.3700000
$
0.3281454
$
0.0124504
$
0.0040700
$
0.0294042
$
1.4780955
$
1.3108926
$
0.0497375
$
0.0162591
$
0.1174654
Tax Disclaimer
The information above should not be construed as tax advice and is not a substitute for careful tax planning and analysis. You should consult your own tax advisor regarding the specific federal, state, local, foreign and other tax consequences to you regarding your ownership of shares of the Company's common stock.
About Getty Realty Corp.
Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 896 properties and leased 58 properties from third-party landlords in 35 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.
|
Wertpapier
