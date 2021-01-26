 

Yandex to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 16th

Moscow and Amsterdam, the Netherlands, January 26, 2021 - Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX: YNDX) today announced it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. Moscow time, 1:00 p.m. London time) to review and discuss the Company's results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

Tuesday, February 16, 2021

8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. Moscow time, 1:00 p.m. London time)

Webcast (recommended option to listen the call)

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/yandex20210216

Live Call

We recommend using the dial-in option if you plan to ask questions. In this case please dial-in at least 10 minutes prior to the call start time (using dial-in number and confirmation code stated below).

US: +1 646 828 8193

UK/International: +44 (0) 330 336 9411

Russia: 8 10 800 2867 5011

Confirmation Code: 8261645

Reply

Following the call, a webcast replay will be available at the Yandex Investor Relations website at https://ir.yandex/events-and-presentations

About Yandex

Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX:YNDX) is a technology company that builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning. Our goal is to help consumers and businesses better navigate the online and offline world. Since 1997, we have delivered world-class, locally relevant search and information services. Additionally, we have developed market-leading on-demand transportation services, navigation products and other mobile applications for millions of consumers across the globe. Yandex, which has more than 30 offices worldwide, has been listed on the NASDAQ since 2011.

 

More information on Yandex can be found at https://yandex.com/company/.

 

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Yulia Gerasimova

Phone: +7 495 974-35-38

E-mail: askIR@yandex-team.ru

 

Media Relations

Ilya Grabovskiy

Phone: +7 495 739-70-00

E-mail: pr@yandex-team.ru

 


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

