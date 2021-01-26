Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing
Over-Allotment Option Exercised in Full
EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the “Company” or “Aurora”) (NYSE | TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide,
announced today the closing of its previously announced bought deal public offering (the “Offering”) of units of the Company (the “Units”) for total gross proceeds of US$137,940,000. The Company
sold 13,200,000 Units at a price of US$10.45 per Unit, including 1,200,000 Units sold pursuant to the exercise in full of the underwriters’ over-allotment option.
Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each full common share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a “Warrant Share”) for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the Offering at an exercise price of US$12.60 per Warrant Share, subject to adjustment in certain events.
BMO Capital Markets and ATB Capital Markets acted as the bookrunners for the Offering.
The Company plans to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general corporate purposes, which may include opportunistically reducing debt. The Company believes that the Offering fits with its broader strategy to have a strong balance sheet while maintaining maximum flexibility to invest and build towards being a leader in global cannabinoids.
In connection with the Offering, the Company filed a prospectus supplement (the “Prospectus Supplement”) to the Company’s short form base shelf prospectus dated October 28, 2020 (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”) with the securities commissions or similar securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec, and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) as part of the Company’s registration statement on Form F-10 (the “Registration Statement”) under the U.S./Canada Multijurisdictional Disclosure System. The Prospectus Supplement, the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Registration Statement contain important detailed information about the Company and the Offering.
