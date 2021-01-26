Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing

Over-Allotment Option Exercised in Full

EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the “Company” or “Aurora”) (NYSE | TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today the closing of its previously announced bought deal public offering (the “Offering”) of units of the Company (the “Units”) for total gross proceeds of US$137,940,000. The Company sold 13,200,000 Units at a price of US$10.45 per Unit, including 1,200,000 Units sold pursuant to the exercise in full of the underwriters’ over-allotment option.



Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each full common share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a “Warrant Share”) for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the Offering at an exercise price of US$12.60 per Warrant Share, subject to adjustment in certain events.