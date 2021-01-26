 

Acadia Realty Trust to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings on February 10, 2021

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) will release its fourth quarter 2020 earnings on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 after market close. Management will conduct a conference call on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET to review the Company’s earnings and operating results. Dial-in and webcast information is listed below.

Live Conference Call:

 

Date:

 

Thursday, February 11, 2021

Time:

 

1:00 PM ET

Dial#:

 

844-309-6711

Passcode:

 

“Acadia Realty” or “3676875”

Webcast (Listen-only):

 

www.acadiarealty.com under Investors, Presentations & Events

 

 

 

Phone Replay:

 

 

Dial#:

 

855-859-2056

Passcode:

 

“3676875”

Available Through:

 

Thursday, February 18, 2021

 

 

 

Webcast Replay:

 

www.acadiarealty.com under Investors, Presentations & Events

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – core and fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation’s most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet. For further information, please visit www.acadiarealty.com.

