Delivery Hero reaches new climate milestone by becoming carbon neutral in Latin America

Berlin, 27 January 2021 ﹣ Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero"), the world's leading local delivery platform, today announced that its operations in Latin America become carbon neutral from January 2021 onwards. The company has set an ambitious goal to be carbon neutral globally by the end of 2021. Having achieved net-zero emissions in Europe in January 2020, Delivery Hero now reaches a new milestone by extending the carbon neutrality efforts to its Latin American markets [1] . This accomplishment further reinforces the company's environmental commitments and also contributes to the EU Climate Target Plan 2030.

Niklas Östberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Delivery Hero, said: "We are proud to have achieved carbon neutrality in all our European and Latin American markets in such a short period of time. Delivery Hero needs to set aspiring goals and encourage other companies to join the climate protection efforts. We want to build a company that the next generation can be proud of, and by taking responsibility for our greenhouse gas emissions, we can contribute to a more sustainable future for our customers and communities around the world."

Delivery Hero is committed to offsetting 100% of its carbon footprint. This includes emissions from operations (such as deliveries, food packaging, Dmart grocery items) and offices (such as energy consumption, procurement activities, business travel). Since the launch of the carbon neutrality program in 2019, Delivery Hero has offset 215,378 tons of CO 2 equivalent. Thanks to the carbon neutrality program, a wide range of certified climate projects across Europe, Latin America and Asia have been funded, including rainforest protection in Peru and renewable energy projects in Bulgaria, China and India. Delivery Hero works with South Pole, a leading advisor and provider of global climate services, to measure and offset emissions. The project certificates and additional details about 2021's program can be found on Delivery Hero's sustainability website.