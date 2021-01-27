Acasti Pharma Provides Update on Recent Financing Activities

LAVAL, Québec, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As required pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, Acasti Pharma Inc. (“Acasti or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACST – TSX-V: ACST) is providing an update on the use of its “at-the market” equity offering program.



As previously disclosed, Acasti entered into an amended and restated ATM sales agreement on June 29, 2020 (the “Sales Agreement”) with B. Riley FBR Inc., Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC (collectively, the “Agents”), to implement an “at-the market” equity offering program under which Acasti may issue and sell from time to time its common shares having an aggregate offering price of up to US$75 million through the Agents (the “ATM Program”). Pursuant to the ATM Program, as required pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”), since the last distributions reported on August 13, 2020, Acasti issued an aggregate of 82,626,562 common shares (the “ATM Shares”) over the NASDAQ Stock Market for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of US$28.5 million. The ATM Shares were sold at prevailing market prices averaging US$0.3445 per share. No securities were sold through the facilities of the TSXV or, to the knowledge of the Company, in Canada. The ATM Shares were sold pursuant to a U.S. registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-239538) as made effective on July 7, 2020, as well as the Sales Agreement. Pursuant to the Sales Agreement, a cash commission of 3.0% on the aggregate gross proceeds raised was paid to the Agents in connection with their services. As a result of the recent ATM sales, Acasti has a total of 179,495,705 common shares issued and outstanding as of January 26th, 2021.

The additional capital raised has strengthened Acasti’s balance sheet and will provide the Company with additional flexibility in its ongoing review process to explore and evaluate strategic alternatives.

About Acasti

Acasti is a biopharmaceutical innovator that has historically focused on the research, development and commercialization of prescription drugs using OM3 fatty acids delivered both as free fatty acids and bound-to-phospholipid esters, derived from krill oil. OM3 fatty acids have extensive clinical evidence of safety and efficacy in lowering triglycerides in patients with hypertriglyceridemia, or HTG. CaPre, an OM3 phospholipid therapeutic, was being developed for patients with severe HTG.