New Study Reveals 87% of Institutional Investors Expect More or Similar Investment Levels in Commercial Real Estate in 2021 Compared to 2020

FTI Consulting and REFI Release Joint Study on COVID-19’s Impact on Investment Trends and the Expected Recovery

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Although the initial lockdowns at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic led to a widespread, sudden halt to many commercial real estate transactions, certain pockets of the industry are projected to have a slow, steady comeback in 2021, while others may experience a V-shaped recovery or a continuing lag, according to a survey of U.S.-based commercial real estate debt and equity investment professionals. The research was conducted by FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) and Real Estate Fund Intelligence (“REFI”) during the third quarter of 2020.

“Our research shows how varied the expectations for the recovery across commercial real estate sectors are,” said Josh Herrenkohl, a Senior Managing Director and Leader of Business Transformation Services within the Real Estate Solutions practice at FTI Consulting. “The areas where investors expect a V-shaped recovery reflect the thinking that in 2021 there will be a vaccine and that everything gets back to normal. But investors also believe that the recovery for some asset classes will take either a slow, steady U-shaped recovery or an L-shaped scenario, with a further drop and no recovery for an extended period (depression).”