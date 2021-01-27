 

Brompton Funds Provides Update on Dividend Growth Split Corp.

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: DGS, DGS.PR.A) Investors and investment advisors are invited to listen to an update presentation on Dividend Growth Split Corp. (“DGS”) hosted by Chief Investment Officer, Laura Lau of Brompton Funds. Laura provides an update on the fund’s dividend growth portfolio and the market outlook. Brompton believes that Canadian stocks are undervalued and historically dividend growers have outperformed the broader market with lower volatility. The presentation recorded on January 25, 2021 has been posted to the Brompton Funds website at the following link:

Dividend Growth Split Corp. Update

DGS invests in a portfolio consisting primarily of equity securities of large capitalization Canadian dividend growth companies. In addition, DGS may hold up to 20% of the total assets of the portfolio in global dividend growth companies for diversification and improved return potential.

About Brompton Funds
Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including TSX traded closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the investment funds on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “exchange”). If the shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Company in the public filings available at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the funds, to the future outlook of the funds and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the funds. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.


