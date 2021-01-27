 

Meritage Homes reports record fourth quarter 2020 results including a 420 bps increase in home closing gross margin, 50% increase in diluted EPS and 52% increase in orders over prior year

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), a leading U.S. homebuilder, today announced fourth quarter and full year results for the periods ended December 31, 2020.

Summary Operating Results (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2020   2019   % Chg   2020   2019   % Chg
Homes closed (units) 3,744     2,830     32 %   11,834     9,267     28 %
Home closing revenue $ 1,409,160     $ 1,103,741     28 %   $ 4,464,389     $ 3,604,629     24 %
Average sales price - closings $ 376     $ 390     (4 )%   $ 377     $ 389     (3 )%
Home orders (units) 3,174     2,093     52 %   13,724     9,616     43 %
Home order value $ 1,216,069     $ 804,133     51 %   $ 5,174,938     $ 3,683,502     40 %
Average sales price - orders $ 383     $ 384     %   $ 377     $ 383     (2 )%
Ending backlog (units)             4,672     2,782     68 %
Ending backlog value             $ 1,812,547     $ 1,098,158     65 %
Average sales price - backlog             $ 388     $ 395     (2 )%
Earnings before income taxes $ 195,365     $ 110,535     77 %   $ 533,566     $ 302,945     76 %
Net earnings $ 152,527     $ 103,614     47 %   $ 423,475     $ 249,663     70 %
Diluted EPS $ 3.97     $ 2.65     50 %   $ 11.00     $ 6.42     71 %

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

“Meritage Homes achieved another record quarter, capping off a full year of outperformance in 2020. While managing the safety, health, and welfare of our employees, customers, and trade partners amidst the pandemic, we still produced our all-time largest annual volume of sales orders and home closings," said Steven J. Hilton, executive chairman of Meritage Homes. "In the fourth quarter, we continued the momentum we achieved earlier in the year by delivering our highest quarterly home closings and revenue in our Company's history. The housing market remained robust during a traditionally quiet time of year, and with a strategic focus on entry-level and first move-up markets, Meritage capitalized on the significant demand by growing volume, driving profitability, and improving return on equity."

“Our sales orders of 3,174 homes for this quarter were 52% higher than the fourth quarter of 2019," Phillippe Lord, chief executive officer of Meritage Homes, commented. "Quarterly closings of 3,744 homes represented 914 additional units, compared to the same quarter of the prior year. Home closing revenue of $1.4 billion in the current quarter, combined with our best quarterly home closing gross margin since 2006 of 24.0%, resulted in diluted earnings per share of $3.97 for the fourth quarter."

Mr. Lord added, “The sustained strength in market demand largely stems from historically low mortgage interest rates, a shortage of new and existing homes for sale, and increased demand for healthier, safer homes that are affordable. Meritage continues to deliver what customers want: quick move-in homes that match their style, budget, and timeline. For entry-level buyers, our just-in-time inventory of LiVE.NOW. homes makes the dream of home ownership an immediate reality. For first move-up buyers, our streamlined Design Collections at Studio M Design Centers enable customers to style their home efficiently through a stress-free experience.

“In the fourth quarter of 2020, we aggressively secured new land positions to replace communities as they close out and to expand our community count over the coming years. We invested $506 million in land acquisition and development and put approximately 11,200 new lots under control, a quarterly record," he remarked. "We secured nearly 29,500 gross new lots in 2020, a 63% increase as compared to about 18,000 gross new lots in 2019. Adjusting for land sales and terminations, we secured more than 27,200 net new lots in 2020, a 60% increase year-over-year. We believe our strong land portfolio strategically sets us up for long-term growth, as we continue to make progress toward our goal of 300 communities by mid-2022."

Mr. Lord concluded, "We are entering 2021 with a heavy backlog of almost 4,700 sold homes and more than 2,500 specs completed or under construction, giving us some additional visibility into 2021. For the full year 2021, we are projecting 11,500-12,500 home closings with home closing revenue between $4.2-4.6 billion, home closing gross margin of 22.0-23.0% and an effective tax rate of about 23.0%. At this volume, we expect to close out 2021 with approximately 235-245 communities and to realize diluted EPS in the range of $10.50-11.50.”

FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

  • Total orders for the fourth quarter of 2020 were 52% higher year-over-year, driven by an 87% increase in absorptions per store that was largely due to general market strength, as well as strong demand for Meritage’s entry-level homes which sell at a higher pace than first move-up homes. Entry-level represented almost 72% of fourth quarter 2020 orders, compared to 55% in the same quarter of 2019. Higher absorptions across all of Meritage's markets offset a 19% year-over-year decline in average community count for the fourth quarter, resulting from early close-outs of communities in 2020. Fourth quarter absorptions nearly doubled to 5.3 per month, compared to 2.8 per month in the prior year. Year-over-year absorptions were up 118% in the East region, 83% in the Central region, and 65% in the West region, with significant increases across all states led by South Carolina with 246%.
  • The 28% increase in home closing revenue to $1.4 billion for the quarter reflected 32% higher home closing volume, partially offset by a 4% reduction in average sales price ("ASP") on closings due to the strategic shift in product mix toward affordable entry-level homes, as compared to the same quarter of 2019. ASPs also reflect pricing increases throughout 2020 due to strong market demand.
  • Home closing gross margin improved 420 bps to 24.0% in the fourth quarter of 2020 from 19.8% in the prior year. Higher ASPs, additional home closing volume and efficiencies gained from streamlined operations more than offset high lumber costs in 2020, and all contributed to a 54% year-over-year increase in home closing gross profit to $337.8 million for the current quarter.
  • Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses as a percentage of fourth quarter 2020 home closing revenue of 9.3% improved 80 bps from 10.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019, due to greater overhead leverage and cost savings achieved from technology enhancements, particularly as related to the Company's sales and marketing efforts.
  • The fourth quarter effective income tax rate was 21.9% in 2020 compared to 6.3% in the prior year. In 2019, the extension of the eligible energy tax credits on qualifying energy-efficient homes occurred in December, resulting in the beneficial impact for fiscal years 2018 and 2019 reflected in the fourth quarter of 2019, generating the low tax rate.
  • Fourth quarter 2020 pre-tax margin of 13.8% was 410 bps higher than 9.7% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net earnings were $152.5 million ($3.97 per diluted share) for this quarter, compared to $103.6 million ($2.65 per diluted share) for the same quarter in the prior year. This 50% increase in diluted EPS reflects higher home closing revenue and gross margins, as well as greater SG&A leverage in the current quarter, a $5.6 million charge for early extinguishment of debt in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $20.3 million of land sale impairments in the current quarter due to the upcoming disposition of assets that no longer fit our strategy. Diluted EPS also benefited from the reduction in diluted shares after the repurchase of one million shares in the first quarter of 2020 and another 100,000 shares in the fourth quarter of 2020.

FULL YEAR RESULTS

  • Total orders for the full year 2020 were 43% higher year-over-year, as absorptions were 5.2 per month in 2020, up from 3.1 per month in 2019. The 68% increase in absorptions was primarily driven by strength in the market during most of 2020, as well as the product mix shift toward the higher pace entry-level homes. For the full year 2020, entry-level represented 68% of sales orders, compared to 51% for 2019.
  • Home closings for the full year 2020 increased 28% over 2019, while ASP on closings was 3% lower than the prior year due to the product mix shift toward affordable entry-level homes that was partially offset by pricing increases throughout the year. This resulted in a 24% increase in home closing revenue to $4.5 billion for the full year 2020.
  • Home closing gross margin improved 310 bps to 22.0% for the full year 2020, compared to 18.9% in 2019, reflecting the benefits of higher ASPs, as well as Meritage's strategic streamlining of operations, including cost efficiencies and leverage from additional home closing volume. Home closing gross profit increased 44% to $980.4 million for the full year 2020.
  • SG&A expenses as a percentage of home closing revenue for the full year improved 90 bps to 10.0% in 2020, from 10.9% in 2019, reflecting greater leverage of overhead expenses on higher closing volume, as well as operating efficiencies from technology initiatives in 2020.
  • Interest expense decreased $6.2 million year-over-year, primarily due to lower debt balances reflecting the early redemption of $300 million senior notes in December 2019.
  • The effective tax rate for the full year 2020 was 20.6%, compared to 17.6% in 2019. The eligible energy tax credits on qualifying energy-efficient homes were extended into 2021, which will continue to reduce the effective tax rate.
  • The pre-tax margin for the full year 2020 of 11.9% was 360 bps higher than 8.3% for 2019. Net earnings totaled $423.5 million ($11.00 per diluted share) for the full year 2020, compared to $249.7 million ($6.42 per diluted share) in 2019. The 70% year-over-year increase (71% for diluted EPS) reflects greater home closing revenue and gross margin, decreased SG&A expenses and $24.9 million of total impairments in the current year, compared to $7.3 million of inventory impairments as well as a $5.6 million charge for early extinguishment of debt in the prior year. Full year diluted EPS also benefited from the reduction in diluted shares after the repurchase of 1.1 million shares in 2020.

BALANCE SHEET

  • Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2020 totaled $745.6 million, compared to $319.5 million at December 31, 2019, reflecting positive cash flow from operations of $530.4 million. Real estate assets of approximately $2.8 billion at December 31, 2020 held relatively steady to prior year as a decrease in spec inventory was offset by an increase in sold inventory as well as lot and land inventory.
  • More than 55,500 total lots were owned or under control at December 31, 2020, compared to nearly 41,400 total lots at December 31, 2019, with approximately 11,200 new lots added in the fourth quarter of 2020 alone representing 69 new communities. Of the 27,200 net new lots put under control in 2020, approximately 81% are for LiVE.NOW. communities for entry-level homes.
  • Debt-to-capital and net debt-to-capital ratios were 30.3% and 10.5%, respectively at December 31, 2020, a significant reduction from 34.0% and 26.2%, respectively at December 31, 2019.
  • The Company repurchased 100,000 shares of stock for a total $8.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • On November 13, 2020, the Board of Directors authorized an additional $100.0 million for share repurchases under the Company's existing stock repurchase program. There is no stated expiration date for this program.
  • On December 22, 2020, Meritage entered into an amendment to its $780 million unsecured revolving credit facility, which extends the maturity date to December 2025.

CONFERENCE CALL

Management will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year results at 7:30 a.m. Arizona Time (9:30 a.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, January 28, 2021. The call will be webcast with an accompanying slideshow available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website at https://investors.meritagehomes.com. Telephone participants will be able to join by dialing in to 1-877-407-6951 US toll free or 1-412-902-0046 on the day of the call.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at approximately 11:30 a.m. Arizona Time (1:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on January 28, 2021 and extending through February 11, 2021, at https://investors.meritagehomes.com.

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Income Statements
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)

    Three Months Ended December 31,
    2020   2019   Change $   Change %
Homebuilding:              
  Home closing revenue $ 1,409,160       $ 1,103,741       $ 305,419       28 %
  Land closing revenue 777       33,107       (32,330 )     (98 )%
  Total closing revenue 1,409,937       1,136,848       273,089       24 %
  Cost of home closings (1,071,375 )     (884,778 )     (186,597 )     21 %
  Cost of land closings (21,016 )     (32,750 )     11,734       (36 )%
  Total cost of closings (1,092,391 )     (917,528 )     (174,863 )     19 %
  Home closing gross profit 337,785       218,963       118,822       54 %
  Land closing gross (loss)/profit (20,239 )     357       (20,596 )     N/M  
  Total closing gross profit 317,546       219,320       98,226       45 %
Financial Services:              
  Revenue 5,768       4,756       1,012       21 %
  Expense (2,278 )     (1,832 )     (446 )     24 %
  Earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net 1,956       1,340       616       46 %
  Financial services profit 5,446       4,264       1,182       28 %
Commissions and other sales costs (83,038 )     (70,598 )     (12,440 )     18 %
General and administrative expenses (47,937 )     (40,557 )     (7,380 )     18 %
Interest expense (1 )     (20 )     19       (95 )%
Other income, net 3,349       3,761       (412 )     (11 )%
Loss on early extinguishment of debt       (5,635 )     5,635       N/M  
Earnings before income taxes 195,365       110,535       84,830       77 %
Provision for income taxes (42,838 )     (6,921 )     (35,917 )     519 %
Net earnings $ 152,527       $ 103,614       $ 48,913       47 %
               
Earnings per common share:              
  Basic         Change $ or shares   Change %
  Earnings per common share $ 4.06       $ 2.71       $ 1.35       50 %
  Weighted average shares outstanding 37,582       38,252       (670 )     (2 )%
  Diluted              
  Earnings per common share $ 3.97       $ 2.65       $ 1.32       50 %
  Weighted average shares outstanding 38,412       39,137       (725 )     (2 )%

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Income Statements
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)

    Twelve Months Ended December 31,
    2020   2019   Change $   Change %
Homebuilding:              
  Home closing revenue $ 4,464,389       $ 3,604,629       $ 859,760       24 %
  Land closing revenue 17,731       45,854       (28,123 )     (61 )%
  Total closing revenue 4,482,120       3,650,483       831,637       23 %
  Cost of home closings (3,483,981 )     (2,923,969 )     (560,012 )     19 %
  Cost of land closings (38,525 )     (46,899 )     8,374       (18 )%
  Total cost of closings (3,522,506 )     (2,970,868 )     (551,638 )     19 %
  Home closing gross profit 980,408       680,660       299,748       44 %
  Land closing gross loss (20,794 )     (1,045 )     (19,749 )     N/M  
  Total closing gross profit 959,614       679,615       279,999       41 %
Financial Services:              
  Revenue 19,097       16,461       2,636       16 %
  Expense (7,797 )     (6,781 )     (1,016 )     15 %
  Earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net 5,088       10,899       (5,811 )     (53 )%
  Financial services profit 16,388       20,579       (4,191 )     (20 )%
Commissions and other sales costs (287,901 )     (246,728 )     (41,173 )     17 %
General and administrative expenses (159,020 )     (146,093 )     (12,927 )     9 %
Interest expense (2,177 )     (8,370 )     6,193       (74 )%
Other income, net 6,662       9,577       (2,915 )     (30 )%
Loss on early extinguishment of debt       (5,635 )     5,635       N/M  
Earnings before income taxes 533,566       302,945       230,621       76 %
Provision for income taxes (110,091 )     (53,282 )     (56,809 )     107 %
Net earnings $ 423,475       $ 249,663       $ 173,812       70 %
               
Earnings per common share:              
  Basic         Change $ or shares   Change %
  Earnings per common share $ 11.23       $ 6.55       $ 4.68       71 %
  Weighted average shares outstanding 37,718       38,100       (382 )     (1 )%
  Diluted              
  Earnings per common share $ 11.00       $ 6.42       $ 4.58       71 %
  Weighted average shares outstanding 38,484       38,891       (407 )     (1 )%

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(unaudited)

    December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
Assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 745,621     $ 319,466  
Other receivables   98,573     88,492  
Real estate (1)   2,778,039     2,744,361  
Deposits on real estate under option or contract   59,534     50,901  
Investments in unconsolidated entities   4,350     4,443  
Property and equipment, net   38,933     50,606  
Deferred tax asset   36,040     25,917  
Prepaids, other assets and goodwill   103,308     114,063  
Total assets   $ 3,864,398     $ 3,398,249  
Liabilities:        
Accounts payable   $ 175,250     $ 155,024  
Accrued liabilities   296,121     226,008  
Home sale deposits   25,074     24,246  
Loans payable and other borrowings   23,094     22,876  
Senior notes   996,991     996,105  
Total liabilities   1,516,530     1,424,259  
Stockholders' Equity:        
Preferred stock        
Common stock   375     382  
Additional paid-in capital   455,762     505,352  
Retained earnings   1,891,731     1,468,256  
Total stockholders’ equity   2,347,868     1,973,990  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 3,864,398     $ 3,398,249  
(1) Real estate – Allocated costs:        
Homes under contract under construction   873,365     $ 564,762  
Unsold homes, completed and under construction   357,861     686,948  
Model homes   82,502     121,340  
Finished home sites and home sites under development   1,464,311     1,371,311  
Total real estate   $ 2,778,039     $ 2,744,361  

Supplemental Information and Non-GAAP Financial Disclosures (Dollars in thousands – unaudited):

  Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Depreciation and amortization $ 8,556     $ 8,370     $ 31,052     $ 27,923  
               
Summary of Capitalized Interest:              
Capitalized interest, beginning of period $ 67,550     $ 88,195     $ 82,014     $ 88,454  
Interest incurred 16,101     19,629     66,289     83,856  
Interest expensed (1 )   (20 )   (2,177 )   (8,370 )
Interest amortized to cost of home and land closings (24,710 )   (25,790 )   (87,186 )   (81,926 )
Capitalized interest, end of period $ 58,940     $ 82,014     $ 58,940     $ 82,014  
               
  December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019        
Notes payable and other borrowings $ 1,020,085     $ 1,018,981          
Stockholders' equity 2,347,868     1,973,990          
Total capital 3,367,953     2,992,971          
Debt-to-capital 30.3 %   34.0 %        
               
Notes payable and other borrowings $ 1,020,085     $ 1,018,981          
Less: cash and cash equivalents (745,621 )   (319,466 )        
Net debt 274,464     699,515          
Stockholders’ equity 2,347,868     1,973,990          
Total net capital $ 2,622,332     $ 2,673,505          
Net debt-to-capital 10.5 %   26.2 %        

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 
(In thousands) (unaudited)

    Twelve Months Ended December 31,
    2020   2019
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net earnings   $ 423,475     $ 249,663  
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization   31,052     27,923  
Stock-based compensation   19,995     19,607  
Loss on early extinguishment of debt       5,635  
Equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities   (4,496 )   (11,945 )
Distribution of earnings from unconsolidated entities   3,594     13,438  
Other   14,406     9,273  
Changes in assets and liabilities:        
(Increase)/decrease in real estate   (40,089 )   3,621  
(Increase)/decrease in deposits on real estate under option or contract   (9,477 )   453  
Decrease/(increase) in receivables, prepaids and other assets   2,130     (9,112 )
Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities   88,942     42,654  
Increase/(decrease) in home sale deposits   828     (4,390 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   530,360     346,820  
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Investments in unconsolidated entities   (5 )   (1,113 )
Distributions of capital from unconsolidated entities   1,000     11,550  
Purchases of property and equipment   (19,932 )   (24,385 )
Proceeds from sales of property and equipment   703     459  
Maturities/sales of investments and securities   2,489     754  
Payments to purchase investments and securities   (2,489 )   (754 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (18,234 )   (13,489 )
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Repayment of loans payable and other borrowings   (16,379 )   (3,676 )
Repayment of senior notes and senior convertible notes       (305,620 )
Repurchase of shares   (69,592 )   (16,035 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (85,971 )   (325,331 )
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents   426,155     8,000  
Beginning cash and cash equivalents   319,466     311,466  
Ending cash and cash equivalents   $ 745,621     $ 319,466  

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Operating Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)

                 
    Three Months Ended
    December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
    Homes   Value   Homes   Value
Homes Closed:                
Arizona   704     $ 228,990     581     $ 187,670  
California   444     286,744     285     181,307  
Colorado   185     85,707     204     102,989  
West Region   1,333     601,441     1,070     471,966  
Texas   1,147     371,870     800     273,566  
Central Region   1,147     371,870     800     273,566  
Florida   524     183,411     372     147,227  
Georgia   183     65,960     147     51,052  
North Carolina   327     112,299     265     98,769  
South Carolina   102     32,256     70     21,858  
Tennessee   128     41,923     106     39,303  
East Region   1,264     435,849     960     358,209  
Total   3,744     $ 1,409,160     2,830     $ 1,103,741  
                 
Homes Ordered:                
Arizona   485     $ 168,760     354     $ 115,404  
California   280     187,431     231     143,573  
Colorado   210     103,351     142     71,276  
West Region   975     459,542     727     330,253  
Texas   1,019     341,240     697     232,644  
Central Region   1,019     341,240     697     232,644  
Florida   447     155,555     255     97,025  
Georgia   147     54,618     106     37,004  
North Carolina   368     131,857     207     73,999  
South Carolina   108     36,733     49     14,785  
Tennessee   110     36,524     52     18,423  
East Region   1,180     415,287     669     241,236  
Total   3,174     $ 1,216,069     2,093     $ 804,133  

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Operating Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)

    Twelve Months Ended
    December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
    Homes   Value   Homes   Value
Homes Closed:                
Arizona   2,019     $ 666,223     1,707     $ 556,432  
California   1,231     774,349     749     486,153  
Colorado   738     354,677     711     367,468  
West Region   3,988     1,795,249     3,167     1,410,053  
Texas   3,894     1,273,661     2,976     1,033,755  
Central Region   3,894     1,273,661     2,976     1,033,755  
Florida   1,466     540,644     1,181     468,591  
Georgia   642     229,577     527     183,492  
North Carolina   1,132     388,776     823     303,635  
South Carolina   331     105,369     272     88,371  
Tennessee   381     131,113     321     116,732  
East Region   3,952     1,395,479     3,124     1,160,821  
Total   11,834     $ 4,464,389     9,267     $ 3,604,629  
                 
Homes Ordered:                
Arizona   2,501     $ 823,339     1,875     $ 608,795  
California   1,530     956,681     803     511,767  
Colorado   750     361,619     722     361,336  
West Region   4,781     2,141,639     3,400     1,481,898  
Texas   4,476     1,472,183     3,043     1,031,937  
Central Region   4,476     1,472,183     3,043     1,031,937  
Florida   1,645     590,966     1,180     466,528  
Georgia   665     237,576     537     186,735  
North Carolina   1,367     472,483     865     315,572  
South Carolina   380     122,049     254     80,325  
Tennessee   410     138,042     337     120,507  
East Region   4,467     1,561,116     3,173     1,169,667  
Total   13,724     $ 5,174,938     9,616     $ 3,683,502  
                 
Order Backlog:                
Arizona   993     $ 343,917     511     $ 186,194  
California   444     274,680     145     92,171  
Colorado   208     104,709     196     97,508  
West Region   1,645     723,306     852     375,873  
Texas   1,630     572,242     1,048     372,520  
Central Region   1,630     572,242     1,048     372,520  
Florida   550     214,790     371     163,385  
Georgia   156     57,882     133     49,742  
North Carolina   454     163,346     219     79,446  
South Carolina   120     41,211     71     24,427  
Tennessee   117     39,770     88     32,765  
East Region   1,397     516,999     882     349,765  
Total   4,672     $ 1,812,547     2,782     $ 1,098,158  

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Operating Data
(unaudited)

                 
    Three Months Ended
    December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
    Ending   Average   Ending   Average
Active Communities:                
Arizona   33     34.0     31     34.0  
California   16     18.0     24     24.0  
Colorado   11     11.0     18     19.0  
West Region   60     63.0     73     77.0  
Texas   63     60.5     77     75.5  
Central Region   63     60.5     77     75.5  
Florida   31     32.5     33     34.5  
Georgia   7     9.0     18     18.0  
North Carolina   21     20.5     25     23.5  
South Carolina   6     6.0     9     9.5  
Tennessee   7     8.0     9     9.0  
East Region   72     76.0     94     94.5  
Total   195     199.5     244     247.0  


    Twelve Months Ended
    December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
    Ending   Average   Ending   Average
Active Communities:                
Arizona   33     34.8     31     35.5  
California   16     23.3     24     20.5  
Colorado   11     12.0     18     19.0  
West Region   60     70.1     73     75.0  
Texas   63     66.9     77     86.0  
Central Region   63     66.9     77     86.0  
Florida   31     33.8     33     32.0  
Georgia   7     12.5     18     20.0  
North Carolina   21     20.6     25     25.0  
South Carolina   6     6.0     9     10.5  
Tennessee   7     9.8     9     9.5  
East Region   72     82.7     94     97.0  
Total   195     219.7     244     258.0  

ABOUT MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION
Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2019. Meritage offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The Company has closed over 135,000 homes in its 36-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. Meritage is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and a seven-year recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

The information included in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include statements regarding health of the housing market and the potential adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and projected full year 2021 home closings, home closing revenue, gross margins, effective tax rate, diluted earnings per share and future community counts.

Such statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Company management and current market conditions, which are subject to significant uncertainties and fluctuations. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company makes no commitment, and disclaims any duty, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or changes in these expectations, except as required by law. Meritage's business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company's stock and note prices may fluctuate dramatically. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: disruptions to our business by COVID-19, fear of a similar event, and measures implemented by federal, state and local governments or health authorities to address it; the availability and cost of finished lots and undeveloped land; shortages in the availability and cost of labor; the ability of our potential buyers to sell their existing homes; changes in interest rates and the availability and pricing of residential mortgages; our exposure to information technology failures and security breaches; legislation related to tariffs; inflation in the cost of materials used to develop communities and construct homes; the adverse effect of slow absorption rates; impairments of our real estate inventory; cancellation rates; competition; changes in tax laws that adversely impact us or our homebuyers; a change to the feasibility of projects under option or contract that could result in the write-down or write-off of earnest money or option deposits; our potential exposure to and impacts from natural disasters or severe weather conditions; home warranty and construction defect claims; failures in health and safety performance; our ability to obtain performance and surety bonds in connection with our development work; the loss of key personnel; changes in or failure to comply with laws, regulations and building codes; our limited geographic diversification; fluctuations in quarterly operating results; our level of indebtedness; our ability to obtain financing if our credit ratings are downgraded; our compliance with government regulations, the effect of legislative and other governmental actions, orders, policies or initiatives that impact housing, labor availability, construction, mortgage availability, our access to capital, the cost of capital or the economy in general, or other initiatives that seek to restrain growth or impact the costs of new housing construction or similar measures; legislation relating to energy and climate change; the replication of our energy-efficient technologies by our competitors; negative publicity that affects our reputation and other factors identified in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 under the caption "Risk Factors," which can be found on our website at www.investors.meritagehomes.com.

Contacts: Emily Tadano, VP Investor Relations
  (480) 515-8979 (office)
  investors@meritagehomes.com 

 


