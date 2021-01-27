Meritage Homes reports record fourth quarter 2020 results including a 420 bps increase in home closing gross margin, 50% increase in diluted EPS and 52% increase in orders over prior year

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 % Chg 2020 2019 % Chg Homes closed (units) 3,744 2,830 32 % 11,834 9,267 28 % Home closing revenue $ 1,409,160 $ 1,103,741 28 % $ 4,464,389 $ 3,604,629 24 % Average sales price - closings $ 376 $ 390 (4 )% $ 377 $ 389 (3 )% Home orders (units) 3,174 2,093 52 % 13,724 9,616 43 % Home order value $ 1,216,069 $ 804,133 51 % $ 5,174,938 $ 3,683,502 40 % Average sales price - orders $ 383 $ 384 — % $ 377 $ 383 (2 )% Ending backlog (units) 4,672 2,782 68 % Ending backlog value $ 1,812,547 $ 1,098,158 65 % Average sales price - backlog $ 388 $ 395 (2 )% Earnings before income taxes $ 195,365 $ 110,535 77 % $ 533,566 $ 302,945 76 % Net earnings $ 152,527 $ 103,614 47 % $ 423,475 $ 249,663 70 % Diluted EPS $ 3.97 $ 2.65 50 % $ 11.00 $ 6.42 71 %

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

“Meritage Homes achieved another record quarter, capping off a full year of outperformance in 2020. While managing the safety, health, and welfare of our employees, customers, and trade partners amidst the pandemic, we still produced our all-time largest annual volume of sales orders and home closings," said Steven J. Hilton, executive chairman of Meritage Homes. "In the fourth quarter, we continued the momentum we achieved earlier in the year by delivering our highest quarterly home closings and revenue in our Company's history. The housing market remained robust during a traditionally quiet time of year, and with a strategic focus on entry-level and first move-up markets, Meritage capitalized on the significant demand by growing volume, driving profitability, and improving return on equity."

“Our sales orders of 3,174 homes for this quarter were 52% higher than the fourth quarter of 2019," Phillippe Lord, chief executive officer of Meritage Homes, commented. "Quarterly closings of 3,744 homes represented 914 additional units, compared to the same quarter of the prior year. Home closing revenue of $1.4 billion in the current quarter, combined with our best quarterly home closing gross margin since 2006 of 24.0%, resulted in diluted earnings per share of $3.97 for the fourth quarter."

Mr. Lord added, “The sustained strength in market demand largely stems from historically low mortgage interest rates, a shortage of new and existing homes for sale, and increased demand for healthier, safer homes that are affordable. Meritage continues to deliver what customers want: quick move-in homes that match their style, budget, and timeline. For entry-level buyers, our just-in-time inventory of LiVE.NOW. homes makes the dream of home ownership an immediate reality. For first move-up buyers, our streamlined Design Collections at Studio M Design Centers enable customers to style their home efficiently through a stress-free experience.

“In the fourth quarter of 2020, we aggressively secured new land positions to replace communities as they close out and to expand our community count over the coming years. We invested $506 million in land acquisition and development and put approximately 11,200 new lots under control, a quarterly record," he remarked. "We secured nearly 29,500 gross new lots in 2020, a 63% increase as compared to about 18,000 gross new lots in 2019. Adjusting for land sales and terminations, we secured more than 27,200 net new lots in 2020, a 60% increase year-over-year. We believe our strong land portfolio strategically sets us up for long-term growth, as we continue to make progress toward our goal of 300 communities by mid-2022."

Mr. Lord concluded, "We are entering 2021 with a heavy backlog of almost 4,700 sold homes and more than 2,500 specs completed or under construction, giving us some additional visibility into 2021. For the full year 2021, we are projecting 11,500-12,500 home closings with home closing revenue between $4.2-4.6 billion, home closing gross margin of 22.0-23.0% and an effective tax rate of about 23.0%. At this volume, we expect to close out 2021 with approximately 235-245 communities and to realize diluted EPS in the range of $10.50-11.50.”

FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

Total orders for the fourth quarter of 2020 were 52% higher year-over-year, driven by an 87% increase in absorptions per store that was largely due to general market strength, as well as strong demand for Meritage’s entry-level homes which sell at a higher pace than first move-up homes. Entry-level represented almost 72% of fourth quarter 2020 orders, compared to 55% in the same quarter of 2019. Higher absorptions across all of Meritage's markets offset a 19% year-over-year decline in average community count for the fourth quarter, resulting from early close-outs of communities in 2020. Fourth quarter absorptions nearly doubled to 5.3 per month, compared to 2.8 per month in the prior year. Year-over-year absorptions were up 118% in the East region, 83% in the Central region, and 65% in the West region, with significant increases across all states led by South Carolina with 246%.

The 28% increase in home closing revenue to $1.4 billion for the quarter reflected 32% higher home closing volume, partially offset by a 4% reduction in average sales price ("ASP") on closings due to the strategic shift in product mix toward affordable entry-level homes, as compared to the same quarter of 2019. ASPs also reflect pricing increases throughout 2020 due to strong market demand.

Home closing gross margin improved 420 bps to 24.0% in the fourth quarter of 2020 from 19.8% in the prior year. Higher ASPs, additional home closing volume and efficiencies gained from streamlined operations more than offset high lumber costs in 2020, and all contributed to a 54% year-over-year increase in home closing gross profit to $337.8 million for the current quarter.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses as a percentage of fourth quarter 2020 home closing revenue of 9.3% improved 80 bps from 10.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019, due to greater overhead leverage and cost savings achieved from technology enhancements, particularly as related to the Company's sales and marketing efforts.

The fourth quarter effective income tax rate was 21.9% in 2020 compared to 6.3% in the prior year. In 2019, the extension of the eligible energy tax credits on qualifying energy-efficient homes occurred in December, resulting in the beneficial impact for fiscal years 2018 and 2019 reflected in the fourth quarter of 2019, generating the low tax rate.

Fourth quarter 2020 pre-tax margin of 13.8% was 410 bps higher than 9.7% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net earnings were $152.5 million ($3.97 per diluted share) for this quarter, compared to $103.6 million ($2.65 per diluted share) for the same quarter in the prior year. This 50% increase in diluted EPS reflects higher home closing revenue and gross margins, as well as greater SG&A leverage in the current quarter, a $5.6 million charge for early extinguishment of debt in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $20.3 million of land sale impairments in the current quarter due to the upcoming disposition of assets that no longer fit our strategy. Diluted EPS also benefited from the reduction in diluted shares after the repurchase of one million shares in the first quarter of 2020 and another 100,000 shares in the fourth quarter of 2020.

FULL YEAR RESULTS

Total orders for the full year 2020 were 43% higher year-over-year, as absorptions were 5.2 per month in 2020, up from 3.1 per month in 2019. The 68% increase in absorptions was primarily driven by strength in the market during most of 2020, as well as the product mix shift toward the higher pace entry-level homes. For the full year 2020, entry-level represented 68% of sales orders, compared to 51% for 2019.

Home closings for the full year 2020 increased 28% over 2019, while ASP on closings was 3% lower than the prior year due to the product mix shift toward affordable entry-level homes that was partially offset by pricing increases throughout the year. This resulted in a 24% increase in home closing revenue to $4.5 billion for the full year 2020.

Home closing gross margin improved 310 bps to 22.0% for the full year 2020, compared to 18.9% in 2019, reflecting the benefits of higher ASPs, as well as Meritage's strategic streamlining of operations, including cost efficiencies and leverage from additional home closing volume. Home closing gross profit increased 44% to $980.4 million for the full year 2020.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of home closing revenue for the full year improved 90 bps to 10.0% in 2020, from 10.9% in 2019, reflecting greater leverage of overhead expenses on higher closing volume, as well as operating efficiencies from technology initiatives in 2020.

Interest expense decreased $6.2 million year-over-year, primarily due to lower debt balances reflecting the early redemption of $300 million senior notes in December 2019.

The effective tax rate for the full year 2020 was 20.6%, compared to 17.6% in 2019. The eligible energy tax credits on qualifying energy-efficient homes were extended into 2021, which will continue to reduce the effective tax rate.

The pre-tax margin for the full year 2020 of 11.9% was 360 bps higher than 8.3% for 2019. Net earnings totaled $423.5 million ($11.00 per diluted share) for the full year 2020, compared to $249.7 million ($6.42 per diluted share) in 2019. The 70% year-over-year increase (71% for diluted EPS) reflects greater home closing revenue and gross margin, decreased SG&A expenses and $24.9 million of total impairments in the current year, compared to $7.3 million of inventory impairments as well as a $5.6 million charge for early extinguishment of debt in the prior year. Full year diluted EPS also benefited from the reduction in diluted shares after the repurchase of 1.1 million shares in 2020.



BALANCE SHEET

Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2020 totaled $745.6 million, compared to $319.5 million at December 31, 2019, reflecting positive cash flow from operations of $530.4 million. Real estate assets of approximately $2.8 billion at December 31, 2020 held relatively steady to prior year as a decrease in spec inventory was offset by an increase in sold inventory as well as lot and land inventory.

More than 55,500 total lots were owned or under control at December 31, 2020, compared to nearly 41,400 total lots at December 31, 2019, with approximately 11,200 new lots added in the fourth quarter of 2020 alone representing 69 new communities. Of the 27,200 net new lots put under control in 2020, approximately 81% are for LiVE.NOW. communities for entry-level homes.

Debt-to-capital and net debt-to-capital ratios were 30.3% and 10.5%, respectively at December 31, 2020, a significant reduction from 34.0% and 26.2%, respectively at December 31, 2019.

The Company repurchased 100,000 shares of stock for a total $8.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2020.

On November 13, 2020, the Board of Directors authorized an additional $100.0 million for share repurchases under the Company's existing stock repurchase program. There is no stated expiration date for this program.

On December 22, 2020, Meritage entered into an amendment to its $780 million unsecured revolving credit facility, which extends the maturity date to December 2025.

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Income Statements

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Change $ Change % Homebuilding: Home closing revenue $ 1,409,160 $ 1,103,741 $ 305,419 28 % Land closing revenue 777 33,107 (32,330 ) (98 )% Total closing revenue 1,409,937 1,136,848 273,089 24 % Cost of home closings (1,071,375 ) (884,778 ) (186,597 ) 21 % Cost of land closings (21,016 ) (32,750 ) 11,734 (36 )% Total cost of closings (1,092,391 ) (917,528 ) (174,863 ) 19 % Home closing gross profit 337,785 218,963 118,822 54 % Land closing gross (loss)/profit (20,239 ) 357 (20,596 ) N/M Total closing gross profit 317,546 219,320 98,226 45 % Financial Services: Revenue 5,768 4,756 1,012 21 % Expense (2,278 ) (1,832 ) (446 ) 24 % Earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net 1,956 1,340 616 46 % Financial services profit 5,446 4,264 1,182 28 % Commissions and other sales costs (83,038 ) (70,598 ) (12,440 ) 18 % General and administrative expenses (47,937 ) (40,557 ) (7,380 ) 18 % Interest expense (1 ) (20 ) 19 (95 )% Other income, net 3,349 3,761 (412 ) (11 )% Loss on early extinguishment of debt — (5,635 ) 5,635 N/M Earnings before income taxes 195,365 110,535 84,830 77 % Provision for income taxes (42,838 ) (6,921 ) (35,917 ) 519 % Net earnings $ 152,527 $ 103,614 $ 48,913 47 % Earnings per common share: Basic Change $ or shares Change % Earnings per common share $ 4.06 $ 2.71 $ 1.35 50 % Weighted average shares outstanding 37,582 38,252 (670 ) (2 )% Diluted Earnings per common share $ 3.97 $ 2.65 $ 1.32 50 % Weighted average shares outstanding 38,412 39,137 (725 ) (2 )%

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Income Statements

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Change $ Change % Homebuilding: Home closing revenue $ 4,464,389 $ 3,604,629 $ 859,760 24 % Land closing revenue 17,731 45,854 (28,123 ) (61 )% Total closing revenue 4,482,120 3,650,483 831,637 23 % Cost of home closings (3,483,981 ) (2,923,969 ) (560,012 ) 19 % Cost of land closings (38,525 ) (46,899 ) 8,374 (18 )% Total cost of closings (3,522,506 ) (2,970,868 ) (551,638 ) 19 % Home closing gross profit 980,408 680,660 299,748 44 % Land closing gross loss (20,794 ) (1,045 ) (19,749 ) N/M Total closing gross profit 959,614 679,615 279,999 41 % Financial Services: Revenue 19,097 16,461 2,636 16 % Expense (7,797 ) (6,781 ) (1,016 ) 15 % Earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net 5,088 10,899 (5,811 ) (53 )% Financial services profit 16,388 20,579 (4,191 ) (20 )% Commissions and other sales costs (287,901 ) (246,728 ) (41,173 ) 17 % General and administrative expenses (159,020 ) (146,093 ) (12,927 ) 9 % Interest expense (2,177 ) (8,370 ) 6,193 (74 )% Other income, net 6,662 9,577 (2,915 ) (30 )% Loss on early extinguishment of debt — (5,635 ) 5,635 N/M Earnings before income taxes 533,566 302,945 230,621 76 % Provision for income taxes (110,091 ) (53,282 ) (56,809 ) 107 % Net earnings $ 423,475 $ 249,663 $ 173,812 70 % Earnings per common share: Basic Change $ or shares Change % Earnings per common share $ 11.23 $ 6.55 $ 4.68 71 % Weighted average shares outstanding 37,718 38,100 (382 ) (1 )% Diluted Earnings per common share $ 11.00 $ 6.42 $ 4.58 71 % Weighted average shares outstanding 38,484 38,891 (407 ) (1 )%

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(unaudited)

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 745,621 $ 319,466 Other receivables 98,573 88,492 Real estate (1) 2,778,039 2,744,361 Deposits on real estate under option or contract 59,534 50,901 Investments in unconsolidated entities 4,350 4,443 Property and equipment, net 38,933 50,606 Deferred tax asset 36,040 25,917 Prepaids, other assets and goodwill 103,308 114,063 Total assets $ 3,864,398 $ 3,398,249 Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 175,250 $ 155,024 Accrued liabilities 296,121 226,008 Home sale deposits 25,074 24,246 Loans payable and other borrowings 23,094 22,876 Senior notes 996,991 996,105 Total liabilities 1,516,530 1,424,259 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 375 382 Additional paid-in capital 455,762 505,352 Retained earnings 1,891,731 1,468,256 Total stockholders’ equity 2,347,868 1,973,990 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,864,398 $ 3,398,249 (1) Real estate – Allocated costs: Homes under contract under construction 873,365 $ 564,762 Unsold homes, completed and under construction 357,861 686,948 Model homes 82,502 121,340 Finished home sites and home sites under development 1,464,311 1,371,311 Total real estate $ 2,778,039 $ 2,744,361

Supplemental Information and Non-GAAP Financial Disclosures (Dollars in thousands – unaudited):

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Depreciation and amortization $ 8,556 $ 8,370 $ 31,052 $ 27,923 Summary of Capitalized Interest: Capitalized interest, beginning of period $ 67,550 $ 88,195 $ 82,014 $ 88,454 Interest incurred 16,101 19,629 66,289 83,856 Interest expensed (1 ) (20 ) (2,177 ) (8,370 ) Interest amortized to cost of home and land closings (24,710 ) (25,790 ) (87,186 ) (81,926 ) Capitalized interest, end of period $ 58,940 $ 82,014 $ 58,940 $ 82,014 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Notes payable and other borrowings $ 1,020,085 $ 1,018,981 Stockholders' equity 2,347,868 1,973,990 Total capital 3,367,953 2,992,971 Debt-to-capital 30.3 % 34.0 % Notes payable and other borrowings $ 1,020,085 $ 1,018,981 Less: cash and cash equivalents (745,621 ) (319,466 ) Net debt 274,464 699,515 Stockholders’ equity 2,347,868 1,973,990 Total net capital $ 2,622,332 $ 2,673,505 Net debt-to-capital 10.5 % 26.2 %

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands) (unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 423,475 $ 249,663 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 31,052 27,923 Stock-based compensation 19,995 19,607 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — 5,635 Equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities (4,496 ) (11,945 ) Distribution of earnings from unconsolidated entities 3,594 13,438 Other 14,406 9,273 Changes in assets and liabilities: (Increase)/decrease in real estate (40,089 ) 3,621 (Increase)/decrease in deposits on real estate under option or contract (9,477 ) 453 Decrease/(increase) in receivables, prepaids and other assets 2,130 (9,112 ) Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 88,942 42,654 Increase/(decrease) in home sale deposits 828 (4,390 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 530,360 346,820 Cash flows from investing activities: Investments in unconsolidated entities (5 ) (1,113 ) Distributions of capital from unconsolidated entities 1,000 11,550 Purchases of property and equipment (19,932 ) (24,385 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 703 459 Maturities/sales of investments and securities 2,489 754 Payments to purchase investments and securities (2,489 ) (754 ) Net cash used in investing activities (18,234 ) (13,489 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of loans payable and other borrowings (16,379 ) (3,676 ) Repayment of senior notes and senior convertible notes — (305,620 ) Repurchase of shares (69,592 ) (16,035 ) Net cash used in financing activities (85,971 ) (325,331 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 426,155 8,000 Beginning cash and cash equivalents 319,466 311,466 Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 745,621 $ 319,466

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Operating Data

(Dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Homes Value Homes Value Homes Closed: Arizona 704 $ 228,990 581 $ 187,670 California 444 286,744 285 181,307 Colorado 185 85,707 204 102,989 West Region 1,333 601,441 1,070 471,966 Texas 1,147 371,870 800 273,566 Central Region 1,147 371,870 800 273,566 Florida 524 183,411 372 147,227 Georgia 183 65,960 147 51,052 North Carolina 327 112,299 265 98,769 South Carolina 102 32,256 70 21,858 Tennessee 128 41,923 106 39,303 East Region 1,264 435,849 960 358,209 Total 3,744 $ 1,409,160 2,830 $ 1,103,741 Homes Ordered: Arizona 485 $ 168,760 354 $ 115,404 California 280 187,431 231 143,573 Colorado 210 103,351 142 71,276 West Region 975 459,542 727 330,253 Texas 1,019 341,240 697 232,644 Central Region 1,019 341,240 697 232,644 Florida 447 155,555 255 97,025 Georgia 147 54,618 106 37,004 North Carolina 368 131,857 207 73,999 South Carolina 108 36,733 49 14,785 Tennessee 110 36,524 52 18,423 East Region 1,180 415,287 669 241,236 Total 3,174 $ 1,216,069 2,093 $ 804,133

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Operating Data

(Dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Homes Value Homes Value Homes Closed: Arizona 2,019 $ 666,223 1,707 $ 556,432 California 1,231 774,349 749 486,153 Colorado 738 354,677 711 367,468 West Region 3,988 1,795,249 3,167 1,410,053 Texas 3,894 1,273,661 2,976 1,033,755 Central Region 3,894 1,273,661 2,976 1,033,755 Florida 1,466 540,644 1,181 468,591 Georgia 642 229,577 527 183,492 North Carolina 1,132 388,776 823 303,635 South Carolina 331 105,369 272 88,371 Tennessee 381 131,113 321 116,732 East Region 3,952 1,395,479 3,124 1,160,821 Total 11,834 $ 4,464,389 9,267 $ 3,604,629 Homes Ordered: Arizona 2,501 $ 823,339 1,875 $ 608,795 California 1,530 956,681 803 511,767 Colorado 750 361,619 722 361,336 West Region 4,781 2,141,639 3,400 1,481,898 Texas 4,476 1,472,183 3,043 1,031,937 Central Region 4,476 1,472,183 3,043 1,031,937 Florida 1,645 590,966 1,180 466,528 Georgia 665 237,576 537 186,735 North Carolina 1,367 472,483 865 315,572 South Carolina 380 122,049 254 80,325 Tennessee 410 138,042 337 120,507 East Region 4,467 1,561,116 3,173 1,169,667 Total 13,724 $ 5,174,938 9,616 $ 3,683,502 Order Backlog: Arizona 993 $ 343,917 511 $ 186,194 California 444 274,680 145 92,171 Colorado 208 104,709 196 97,508 West Region 1,645 723,306 852 375,873 Texas 1,630 572,242 1,048 372,520 Central Region 1,630 572,242 1,048 372,520 Florida 550 214,790 371 163,385 Georgia 156 57,882 133 49,742 North Carolina 454 163,346 219 79,446 South Carolina 120 41,211 71 24,427 Tennessee 117 39,770 88 32,765 East Region 1,397 516,999 882 349,765 Total 4,672 $ 1,812,547 2,782 $ 1,098,158

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Operating Data

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Ending Average Ending Average Active Communities: Arizona 33 34.0 31 34.0 California 16 18.0 24 24.0 Colorado 11 11.0 18 19.0 West Region 60 63.0 73 77.0 Texas 63 60.5 77 75.5 Central Region 63 60.5 77 75.5 Florida 31 32.5 33 34.5 Georgia 7 9.0 18 18.0 North Carolina 21 20.5 25 23.5 South Carolina 6 6.0 9 9.5 Tennessee 7 8.0 9 9.0 East Region 72 76.0 94 94.5 Total 195 199.5 244 247.0





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Ending Average Ending Average Active Communities: Arizona 33 34.8 31 35.5 California 16 23.3 24 20.5 Colorado 11 12.0 18 19.0 West Region 60 70.1 73 75.0 Texas 63 66.9 77 86.0 Central Region 63 66.9 77 86.0 Florida 31 33.8 33 32.0 Georgia 7 12.5 18 20.0 North Carolina 21 20.6 25 25.0 South Carolina 6 6.0 9 10.5 Tennessee 7 9.8 9 9.5 East Region 72 82.7 94 97.0 Total 195 219.7 244 258.0

The information included in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include statements regarding health of the housing market and the potential adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and projected full year 2021 home closings, home closing revenue, gross margins, effective tax rate, diluted earnings per share and future community counts.

Such statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Company management and current market conditions, which are subject to significant uncertainties and fluctuations. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company makes no commitment, and disclaims any duty, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or changes in these expectations, except as required by law. Meritage's business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company's stock and note prices may fluctuate dramatically. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: disruptions to our business by COVID-19, fear of a similar event, and measures implemented by federal, state and local governments or health authorities to address it; the availability and cost of finished lots and undeveloped land; shortages in the availability and cost of labor; the ability of our potential buyers to sell their existing homes; changes in interest rates and the availability and pricing of residential mortgages; our exposure to information technology failures and security breaches; legislation related to tariffs; inflation in the cost of materials used to develop communities and construct homes; the adverse effect of slow absorption rates; impairments of our real estate inventory; cancellation rates; competition; changes in tax laws that adversely impact us or our homebuyers; a change to the feasibility of projects under option or contract that could result in the write-down or write-off of earnest money or option deposits; our potential exposure to and impacts from natural disasters or severe weather conditions; home warranty and construction defect claims; failures in health and safety performance; our ability to obtain performance and surety bonds in connection with our development work; the loss of key personnel; changes in or failure to comply with laws, regulations and building codes; our limited geographic diversification; fluctuations in quarterly operating results; our level of indebtedness; our ability to obtain financing if our credit ratings are downgraded; our compliance with government regulations, the effect of legislative and other governmental actions, orders, policies or initiatives that impact housing, labor availability, construction, mortgage availability, our access to capital, the cost of capital or the economy in general, or other initiatives that seek to restrain growth or impact the costs of new housing construction or similar measures; legislation relating to energy and climate change; the replication of our energy-efficient technologies by our competitors; negative publicity that affects our reputation and other factors identified in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 under the caption "Risk Factors," which can be found on our website at www.investors.meritagehomes.com.

