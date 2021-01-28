 

RTX Q1 challenged by COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 13:03  |  45   |   |   

Announcement                      
To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and the press

Nørresundby, Denmark, 28 January 2021
Announcement no. 05/2021

Interim report for Q1 2020/21
(the period 01.10.2020 - 31.12.2020)

“As expected and communicated in the outlook for the year, our first quarter of 2020/21 has been challenged on the demand side. Our customers have placed low orders due to COVID-19, and this has caused revenues to decline by 52% compared to the record Q1 of last year. COVID-19 impacts the ability of customers in the Enterprise segment to access the sites of their customers for installation of communication systems, and it impacts part of the ProAudio segment due to the lockdown of live events. Therefore, customer inventory replenishment, and therefore their orders to RTX, has been at a low level in Q1. However, our customers continue their product development activities with us, and we continue to see our business model as fundamentally strong. During Q2 and Q3 of this financial year we will launch the first products to the two newest major framework agreements announced at the end of 2018/19 – one framework agreement in the Enterprise segment and one in the ProAudio segment.”

Peter Røpke, CEO

HIGHLIGHTS Q1 2020/21 FOR THE RTX GROUP

  • Net revenue decreased by 52.2% to DKK 61.3 million in Q1 2020/21 (Q1 2019/20: DKK 128.3 million). A significant decrease in Q1 was expected and communicated in the outlook for 2020/21 as part of the 2019/20 Annual Report. The decrease is driven by COVID-19 affecting customer orders in the Enterprise and ProAudio segments and by FX effects due to the weakening of the US dollar compared to last year.
     
    • Enterprise segment: Revenue decreased 60.4% to DKK 35.5 million. The decrease is seen in most parts (customers, product groups) of the Enterprise segment. Customer orders in the quarter have been low as customers’ replenish­ment of their inventories have been very cautious due to COVID-19 affecting customers’ access to end customer sites for installation of communication systems.
    • ProAudio segment: Revenue decreased by 42.8% to DKK 19.1 million. Recurring revenue from product sales and royalties in the segment is on the same level as last year with underlying growth from the strategy to focus on producti­zation, however, the growth is weakened by COVID-19 impacting some customers in the segment. Therefore, recurring revenue development cannot compensate for declining revenue from engineering services compared to last year.
    • Healthcare segment: Revenue increased by 22.6% to DKK 6.8 million. Revenue growth is driven by the conversion into deliveries of a full ODM product instead of purely modules for part of the deliveries.          

  FX corrected revenue development amounted to a decrease of 48.3% as revenue compared to last year was negatively affected by the weakening of the US dollar.

Seite 1 von 3
RTX Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RTX Q1 challenged by COVID-19 Announcement                       To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and the press Nørresundby, Denmark, 28 January 2021Announcement no. 05/2021 Interim report for Q1 2020/21(the period 01.10.2020 - 31.12.2020) “As expected …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
3D Systems Announces Breakthrough in Bioprinting Technology and Expansion of Regenerative Medicine ...
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Hexagon Purus selected by Talgo for first zero-emission hydrogen train in Spain
Digital Ally, Inc. Announces Pricing of $40.04 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced ...
10,442 Screens: TAAT Begins Statewide Video Advertisement Campaign on Pump Displays at 1,087 Gas Stations in Ohio
Sify reports Revenues of INR 6301 Million for Third Quarter of FY 2020-21
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.01.21
Share repurchase programme
15.01.21
Share repurchase programme
08.01.21
Share repurchase programme
05.01.21
Annual General Meeting of RTX to be held on 28 January 2021
30.12.20
Share repurchase programme