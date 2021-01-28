United Bankshares, Inc. Announces Record Earnings for the Year 2020

Fourth quarter 2020 results produced annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity of 1.41%, 8.51% and 14.72%, respectively compared to annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity of 1.29%, 7.42% and 13.38%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2019. For the year of 2020, United’s returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.20%, 7.30% and 12.90%, respectively compared to returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity of 1.34%, 7.80% and 14.26%, respectively, for the year of 2019.

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI ) (“United”), today reported earnings for the fourth quarter and the year of 2020. Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $92.4 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $63.3 million, or $0.62 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2019. Earnings for the year of 2020 were a record $289.0 million as compared to earnings of $260.1 million for the year of 2019. Earnings per diluted share for the year of 2020 were $2.40 as compared to earnings per diluted share of $2.55 for the year of 2019.

The record net income for the year of 2020, as compared to the year of 2019, was primarily due to higher income from mortgage banking activities, driven by an elevated volume of mortgage loan originations and sales in the secondary market, as well as the impact of the Carolina Financial Corporation (“Carolina Financial”) acquisition. Partially offsetting these increases in net income was higher provision for credit losses resulting from an adverse future macroeconomic forecast as a result of the coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic under the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) accounting standard and merger-related expenses related to the Carolina Financial acquisition.

“During the many challenges of 2020, United delivered a strong performance for our shareholders, our team members, our customers and our communities,” stated Richard M. Adams, United’s Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. “For 2020, we earned a record $289 million, increased our dividend for the 47th consecutive year, successfully completed the largest acquisition in our company’s history with Carolina Financial, and maintained our focus on meeting the needs of our customers, our employees and our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. We enter 2021 with strong credit quality and regulatory ratios that position us well for continued success.”

The results of operations for Carolina Financial are included in the consolidated results of operations from the date of acquisition, May 1, 2020. As a result of the acquisition, the fourth quarter and year of 2020 reflected higher average balances, income, and expense as compared to the fourth quarter and year of 2020. In addition, the fourth quarter and year of 2020 included merger-related expenses of $558 thousand and $54.2 million, respectively, as compared to $589 thousand for both the fourth quarter and year of 2019.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $192.0 million, which was an increase of $50.7 million or 36% from the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to an increase in average earning assets from the Carolina Financial acquisition and Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans. Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure which adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and investments, for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased $50.9 million or 36% from the fourth quarter of 2019 to $193.0 million. Average earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased $6.0 billion or 35% from the fourth quarter of 2019 due to a $4.4 billion increase in average net loans and loans held for sale, a $1.2 billion increase in average short-term investments and a $395.1 million increase in average investment securities. The net interest spread for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 36 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2019 due to a 102 basis point decrease in the average cost of funds primarily due to the decline in market interest rates from the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in the net interest spread was partially offset by a 66 basis point decrease in the average yield on earning assets from the fourth quarter of 2019 due to the decline in market interest rates and the lower yield on PPP loans. Loan accretion on acquired loans was $10.9 million and $8.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively, an increase of $2.3 million, primarily driven by the accretion on loans acquired from the Carolina Financial acquisition. The net interest margin of 3.33% for the fourth quarter of 2020 was an increase of 4 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.29% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net interest income for the year of 2020 was $689.8 million, which was an increase of $111.9 million or 19% from the year of 2019, primarily due to an increase in average earning assets from the Carolina Financial acquisition. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the year of 2020 was $693.7 million, an increase of $112.0 million or 19% from the year of 2019. Average earning assets for the year of 2020 increased $4.2 billion or 25% from the year of 2019 due to a $3.2 billion increase in average net loans and loans held for sale, a $767.9 million increase in average short-term investments and a $293.2 million increase in average investment securities. The net interest spread for the year of 2020 increased 8 basis points from the year of 2019 due to an 80 basis point decrease in the average cost of funds partially offset by a 72 basis point decrease in the average yield on earning assets. Loan accretion on acquired loans was $41.8 million and $38.8 million for the year of 2020 and 2019, respectively, an increase of $3.0 million. The net interest margin of 3.24% for the year of 2020 was a decrease of 15 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.39% for the year of 2019.

On a linked-quarter basis, net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased $6.3 million or 3% from the third quarter of 2020. United’s tax-equivalent net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 also increased $6.3 million or 3% from the third quarter of 2020. The net interest spread for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 21 basis points from the third quarter of 2020 due to an 18 basis point decrease in the average cost of funds and a 3 basis point increase in the average yield on earning assets. PPP loan fee income increased $2.2 million to $7.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 from the third quarter of 2020, driven by loan forgiveness. Average earning assets decreased approximately $302.1 million or 1% from the third quarter of 2020, driven by a decrease in average net loans and loans held for sale of $165.3 million and average short-term investments of $199.8 million from the third quarter of 2020. Loan accretion on acquired loans decreased approximately $815 thousand from the third quarter of 2020. The net interest margin of 3.33% for the fourth quarter of 2020 was an increase of 15 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.18% for the third quarter of 2020.

Credit Quality

United’s asset quality continues to be sound relative to the current economic environment. At December 31, 2020, nonperforming loans were $132.2 million, or 0.75% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, as compared to nonperforming loans of $131.1 million, or 0.96% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, at December 31, 2019. As of December 31, 2020, the allowance for loan losses was $235.8 million or 1.34% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, as compared to $77.1 million or 0.56% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, at December 31, 2019. The increase in the allowance for loan losses was due to the adoption of CECL, the impact of COVID-19 and the loans acquired from Carolina Financial. Total nonperforming assets of $154.8 million, including OREO of $22.6 million at December 31, 2020, represented 0.59% of total assets as compared to nonperforming assets of $146.6 million or 0.75% of total assets at December 31, 2019.

For the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, the provision for credit losses was $16.8 million and $5.9 million, respectively. The increase in the provision in relation to the prior year quarter was driven by the impact from the reasonable and supportable forecasts of future macroeconomic conditions used in the estimation of expected credit losses adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic under CECL. The provision for the year of 2020 was $106.6 million as compared to $21.3 million for the year of 2019. In addition to the impact of reasonable and supportable forecasts on reserves, the increase year over year was also driven by the provision for credit losses of $29.0 million recorded on purchased non-credit deteriorated (“non-PCD”) loans from the Carolina Financial acquisition. Net charge-offs were $6.9 million and $5.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively. Net charge-offs were $23.6 million and $21.0 million for the year of 2020 and 2019, respectively. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans & leases, net of unearned income were 0.16% and 0.14% for the fourth quarter and year of 2020, respectively. On a linked-quarter basis, the provision for credit losses remained flat at $16.8 million.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $94.1 million, which was an increase of $56.8 million or 153% from the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was driven by a $53.2 million increase in income from mortgage banking activities due to an elevated volume of mortgage loan originations and sales in the secondary market as well as the addition of mortgage banking operations from the Carolina Financial acquisition. Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 also included $2.3 million in mortgage loan servicing income.

Noninterest income for the year of 2020 was $354.7 million, which was an increase of $204.3 million or 136% from the year of 2019. The increase was due mainly to an increase of $189.1 million in income from mortgage banking activities. Net gains on investment securities were $3.2 million for the year of 2020 as compared to a net gain of $175 thousand for the year of 2019, an increase of approximately $3.0 million. Noninterest income for the year of 2020 also included $6.2 million in mortgage loan servicing income and a $2.2 million gain on the sale of a bank premises.

On a linked-quarter basis, noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased $41.4 million or 31% from the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to a decrease of $38.7 million in income from mortgage banking activities. Mortgage loan originations and sales volumes remained strong in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in the fourth quarter of 2020 in relation to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to lower balances and volume of loans held for sale and loan commitments. The third quarter of 2020 also included a $2.2 million gain on the sale of a bank premises.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $156.1 million, an increase of $59.2 million or 61% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Employee compensation increased $32.6 million from the fourth quarter of 2019 due to the Carolina Financial acquisition as well as due to higher employee incentives and commissions expense mainly related to higher mortgage banking production. Additionally, noninterest expense increased from the fourth quarter of 2019 due to a $10.8 million increase in other expense, a $3.4 million increase in mortgage loan servicing expense and impairment, a $3.0 million increase in employee benefits, a $2.9 million increase in equipment expense and a $2.2 million increase in net occupancy expense. Within other expense, the largest drivers of the increase included an increase in the expense for the reserve for unfunded commitments of $3.3 million and an increase in the amortization of income tax credits of $1.9 million. The increases in employee benefits, equipment expense and occupancy expense were mainly from the Carolina Financial acquisition.

Noninterest expense for the year of 2020 was $578.2 million, an increase of $195.6 million or 51% from the year of 2019. Employee compensation increased $100.7 million from the year of 2019 due to the Carolina Financial acquisition as well as due to higher employee incentives and commissions expense mainly related to higher mortgage banking production. Additional employee benefit expense of $13.1 million and occupancy expense of $6.5 million were recognized in the year of 2020 mainly from the Carolina Financial acquisition. Data processing expense increased $13.2 million (including the Carolina Financial data processing contract termination penalty of $9.7 million recorded in the second quarter of 2020), mortgage loan servicing expense and impairment increased $9.0 million (including $1.4 million temporary impairment on mortgage servicing rights) and prepayment penalties on the early payoff of long-term FHLB advances increased $5.3 million. Other expense also increased $39.1 million due to an increase in merger-related expenses of $10.7 million associated with the Carolina Financial acquisition, an increase in the expense for the reserve for unfunded commitments of $11.0 million, and an increase in the amortization of income tax credits of $5.7 million which reduces the effective tax rate.

On a linked-quarter basis, noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased $15.5 million or 9% from the third quarter of 2020 due primarily to the $10.4 million in prepayment penalties on the early payoff of three long-term FHLB advances recognized in the third quarter of 2020. Additionally, employee compensation decreased $7.5 million due a decline in salaries expense as a result of fewer employees and lower employee incentives and commissions expense recognized in the fourth quarter of 2020 related primarily to mortgage banking production.

Income Tax Expense

For the fourth quarter and year of 2020, income tax expense was $20.8 million and $70.7 million as compared to $12.5 million and $64.3 million, respectively, for the fourth quarter and year of 2019. The increase in the comparative quarter and year periods was due to overall higher earnings. On a linked-quarter basis, income tax expense decreased $8.1 million due to lower earnings and a lower effective tax rate primarily as a result of an increased benefit from income tax credits. United’s effective tax rate was 18.4% for the fourth quarter of 2020, 16.5% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 21.8% for the third quarter of 2020. For the year of 2020 and 2019, United's effective tax rate was 19.7% and 19.8%, respectively.

Regulatory Capital

United continues to be well-capitalized based upon regulatory guidelines. United’s estimated risk-based capital ratio is 15.6% at December 31, 2020 while its estimated Common Equity Tier 1 capital, Tier 1 capital and leverage ratios are 13.3%, 13.3% and 10.3%, respectively. The December 31, 2020 ratios reflect United’s election of a five-year transition provision, allowed by the Federal Reserve Board and other federal banking agencies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to delay for two years the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period. The regulatory requirements for a well-capitalized financial institution are a risk-based capital ratio of 10.0%, a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 6.5%, a Tier 1 capital ratio of 8.0% and a leverage ratio of 5.0%.

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL SUMMARY (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December

2020 December

2019 December

2020 December

2019 EARNINGS SUMMARY: Interest income $ 208,914 $ 183,869 $ 798,382 $ 762,562 Interest expense 16,925 42,586 108,609 184,640 Net interest income 191,989 141,283 689,773 577,922 Provision for credit losses 16,751 5,867 106,562 21,313 Noninterest income 94,082 37,242 354,746 150,484 Noninterest expense 156,117 96,900 578,217 382,654 Income before income taxes 113,203 75,758 359,740 324,439 Income taxes 20,833 12,473 70,717 64,340 Net income $ 92,370 $ 63,285 $ 289,023 $ 260,099 PER COMMON SHARE: Net income: Basic $ 0.71 $ 0.62 $ 2.40 $ 2.55 Diluted 0.71 0.62 2.40 2.55 Cash dividends $ 0.35 $ 0.35 1.40 1.37 Book value 33.27 33.12 Closing market price $ 32.40 $ 38.66 Common shares outstanding: Actual at period end, net of treasury shares 129,188,507 101,553,671 Weighted average-basic 129,371,600 101,250,489 120,017,247 101,585,599 Weighted average-diluted 129,479,390 101,537,640 120,090,232 101,852,577 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on average assets 1.41 % 1.29 % 1.20 % 1.34 % Return on average shareholders’ equity 8.51 % 7.42 % 7.30 % 7.80 % Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) (1) 14.72 % 13.38 % 12.90 % 14.26 % Average equity to average assets 16.54 % 17.39 % 16.39 % 17.13 % Net interest margin 3.33 % 3.29 % 3.24 % 3.39 % December 31

2020 December 31

2019 December 31

2018 September 30

2020 PERIOD END BALANCES: Assets $ 26,184,247 $ 19,662,324 $ 19,250,498 $ 25,931,308 Earning assets 23,172,403 17,344,638 16,971,602 22,903,067 Loans & leases, net of unearned income 17,591,413 13,712,129 13,422,222 17,930,231 Loans held for sale 718,937 387,514 249,846 812,084 Investment securities 3,186,184 2,669,797 2,543,727 3,007,263 Total deposits 20,585,160 13,852,421 13,994,749 20,251,539 Shareholders’ equity 4,297,620 3,363,833 3,251,624 4,267,441 Note : (1) See information under the “Selected Financial Ratios” table for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measure.

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended December December September June March 2020 2019 2020 2020 2020 Interest & Loan Fees Income (GAAP) $ 208,914 $ 183,869 $ 210,269 $ 198,717 $ 180,482 Tax equivalent adjustment 1,042 851 1,046 1,018 782 Interest & Fees Income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 209,956 184,720 211,315 199,735 181,264 Interest Expense 16,925 42,586 24,605 28,115 38,964 Net Interest Income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 193,031 142,134 186,710 171,620 142,300 Provision for Credit Losses 16,751 5,867 16,781 45,911 27,119 Noninterest Income: Fees from trust services 3,585 3,597 3,574 3,261 3,483 Fees from brokerage services 3,125 2,468 3,066 2,651 2,916 Fees from deposit services 9,501 8,549 9,320 8,055 7,957 Bankcard fees and merchant discounts 1,129 1,154 1,226 718 993 Other charges, commissions, and fees 753 576 715 610 518 Income from bank-owned life insurance 1,479 2,906 2,059 1,291 2,388 Income from mortgage banking activities 70,793 17,547 109,457 68,213 17,631 Mortgage loan servicing income 2,334 0 2,345 1,534 0 Net gain on the sale of bank premises 0 0 2,229 0 0 Net gains on investment securities 589 109 860 1,510 196 Other noninterest income 794 336 617 547 724 Total Noninterest Income 94,082 37,242 135,468 88,390 36,806 Noninterest Expense: Employee compensation 77,001 44,399 84,455 68,664 44,541 Employee benefits 12,103 9,121 13,202 12,779 10,786 Net occupancy 10,979 8,734 10,944 10,318 9,062 Data processing 7,280 5,727 6,708 15,926 5,506 Amortization of intangibles 1,691 1,754 1,691 1,646 1,577 OREO expense 3,069 1,450 1,166 607 906 Equipment expense 6,396 3,522 5,616 5,004 3,845 FDIC insurance expense 2,250 1,005 2,700 2,782 2,400 Mortgage loan servicing expense and impairment 3,482 119 3,301 2,510 138 Prepayment penalties on FHLB borrowings 0 0 10,385 0 0 Other expenses 31,866 21,069 31,425 29,138 22,372 Total Noninterest Expense 156,117 96,900 171,593 149,374 101,133 Income Before Income Taxes (FTE) (non-GAAP) 114,245 76,609 133,804 64,725 50,854 Tax equivalent adjustment 1,042 851 1,046 1,018 782 Income Before Income Taxes (GAAP) 113,203 75,758 132,758 63,707 50,072 Taxes 20,833 12,473 28,974 11,021 9,889 Net Income $ 92,370 $ 63,285 $ 103,784 $ 52,686 $ 40,183 MEMO: Effective Tax Rate 18.40 % 16.46 % 21.82 % 17.30 % 19.75 %

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Consolidated Statements of Income Year Ended December December December December 2020 2019 2018 2017 Interest & Loan Fees Income (GAAP) $ 798,382 $ 762,562 $ 717,715 $ 623,806 Tax equivalent adjustment 3,888 3,735 4,328 8,429 Interest & Fees Income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 802,270 766,297 722,043 632,235 Interest Expense 108,609 184,640 129,070 74,809 Net Interest Income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 693,661 581,657 592,973 557,426 Provision for Credit Losses 106,562 21,313 22,013 28,406 Noninterest Income: Fees from trust services 13,903 13,873 12,930 11,801 Fees from brokerage services 11,758 10,136 9,347 7,730 Fees from deposit services 34,833 33,768 33,973 33,622 Bankcard fees and merchant discounts 4,066 4,674 5,168 4,795 Other charges, commissions, and fees 2,596 2,241 2,228 2,057 Income from bank-owned life insurance 7,217 7,339 5,045 5,110 Income from mortgage banking activities 266,094 76,951 58,109 58,907 Mortgage loan servicing income 6,213 0 0 0 Net gain on the sale of bank premises 2,229 0 2,763 0 Net gains (losses) on investment securities 3,155 175 (2,618 ) 5,584 Other noninterest income 2,682 1,327 1,767 2,039 Total Noninterest Income 354,746 150,484 128,712 131,645 Noninterest Expense: Employee compensation 274,661 173,962 164,468 166,393 Employee benefits 48,870 35,745 36,172 34,997 Net occupancy 41,303 34,850 36,462 39,067 Data processing 35,420 22,232 23,800 21,019 Amortization of intangibles 6,605 7,016 8,039 7,772 OREO expense 5,748 5,336 3,444 6,003 Equipment expense 20,861 14,210 13,846 10,528 FDIC insurance expense 10,132 8,070 11,464 7,051 Mortgage loan servicing expense and impairment 9,431 423 271 263 Prepayment penalties on FHLB borrowings 10,385 5,105 0 0 Other expenses 114,801 75,705 70,213 74,316 Total Noninterest Expense 578,217 382,654 368,179 367,409 Income Before Income Taxes (FTE) (non-GAAP) 363,628 328,174 331,493 293,256 Tax equivalent adjustment 3,888 3,735 4,328 8,429 Income Before Income Taxes (GAAP) 359,740 324,439 327,165 284,827 Taxes 70,717 64,340 70,823 134,246 Net Income $ 289,023 $ 260,099 $ 256,342 $ 150,581 MEMO: Effective Tax Rate 19.66 % 19.83 % 21.65 % 47.13 %

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Consolidated Balance Sheets December 2020 December 2019 December 31 December 31 December 31 Q-T-D Average Q-T-D Average 2020 2019 2018 Cash & Cash Equivalents $ 2,048,915 $ 777,007 $ 2,209,068 $ 837,493 $ 1,020,396 Securities Available for Sale 2,849,102 2,463,101 2,953,359 2,437,296 2,337,039 Less: Allowance for credit losses 0 0 0 0 0 Net available for sale securities 2,849,102 2,463,101 2,953,359 2,437,296 2,337,039 Securities Held to Maturity 1,235 1,463 1,235 1,446 19,999 Less: Allowance for credit losses (21 ) 0 (23 ) 0 0 Net held to maturity securities 1,214 1,463 1,212 1,446 19,999 Equity Securities 10,399 8,984 10,718 8,894 9,734 Other Investment Securities 218,741 210,855 220,895 222,161 176,955 Total Securities 3,079,456 2,684,403 3,186,184 2,669,797 2,543,727 Total Cash and Securities 5,128,371 3,461,410 5,395,252 3,507,290 3,564,123 Loans held for sale 720,896 368,966 718,937 387,514 249,846 Commercial Loans & Leases 13,296,380 9,347,641 13,165,497 9,399,170 9,447,420 Mortgage Loans 3,269,073 3,052,045 3,197,274 3,107,721 2,979,787 Consumer Loans 1,253,421 1,195,999 1,259,812 1,206,657 1,002,325 Gross Loans 17,818,874 13,595,685 17,622,583 13,713,548 13,429,532 Unearned income (38,502 ) (2,823 ) (31,170 ) (1,419 ) (7,310 ) Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 17,780,372 13,592,862 17,591,413 13,712,129 13,422,222 Allowance for Loan & Leases Losses (225,918 ) (77,073 ) (235,830 ) (77,057 ) (76,703 ) Net Loans 17,554,454 13,515,789 17,355,583 13,635,072 13,345,519 Mortgage Servicing Rights 20,766 0 20,955 0 0 Goodwill 1,794,997 1,478,014 1,796,848 1,478,014 1,478,014 Other Intangibles 27,580 30,837 26,923 29,931 36,947 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset 72,090 59,031 69,520 57,783 0 Other Real Estate Owned 26,316 18,472 22,595 15,515 16,865 Other Assets 771,233 532,561 777,634 551,205 559,184 Total Assets $ 26,116,703 $ 19,465,080 $ 26,184,247 $ 19,662,324 $ 19,250,498 MEMO: Interest-earning Assets $ 23,122,784 $ 17,165,071 $ 23,172,403 $ 17,344,638 $ 16,971,602 Interest-bearing Deposits $ 13,018,640 $ 9,281,403 $ 13,179,900 $ 9,231,059 $ 9,577,934 Noninterest-bearing Deposits 7,495,594 4,647,907 7,405,260 4,621,362 4,416,815 Total Deposits 20,514,234 13,929,310 20,585,160 13,852,421 13,994,749 Short-term Borrowings 144,177 132,621 142,300 374,654 351,327 Long-term Borrowings 901,655 1,836,423 864,369 1,838,029 1,499,103 Total Borrowings 1,045,832 1,969,044 1,006,669 2,212,683 1,850,430 Operating Lease Liability 75,805 62,662 73,213 61,342 0 Other Liabilities 161,580 118,702 221,585 172,045 153,695 Total Liabilities 21,797,451 16,079,718 21,886,627 16,298,491 15,998,874 Preferred Equity 0 0 0 0 0 Common Equity 4,319,252 3,385,362 4,297,620 3,363,833 3,251,624 Total Shareholders' Equity 4,319,252 3,385,362 4,297,620 3,363,833 3,251,624 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 26,116,703 $ 19,465,080 $ 26,184,247 $ 19,662,324 $ 19,250,498 MEMO: Interest-bearing Liabilities $ 14,064,472 $ 11,250,447 $ 14,186,569 $ 11,443,742 $ 11,428,364

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended December December September June March Quarterly Share Data: 2020 2019 2020 2020 2020 Earnings Per Share: Basic $ 0.71 $ 0.62 $ 0.80 $ 0.44 $ 0.40 Diluted $ 0.71 $ 0.62 $ 0.80 $ 0.44 $ 0.40 Common Dividend Declared Per Share $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 High Common Stock Price $ 32.86 $ 40.70 $ 30.07 $ 33.12 $ 39.07 Low Common Stock Price $ 21.19 $ 36.09 $ 20.57 $ 21.52 $ 19.67 Average Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock): Basic 129,371,600 101,250,489 129,373,154 119,823,652 101,295,073 Diluted 129,479,390 101,537,640 129,454,966 119,887,823 101,399,181 Common Dividends $ 45,442 $ 35,543 $ 45,414 $ 45,416 $ 35,604 Dividend Payout Ratio 49.20 % 56.16 % 43.76 % 86.20 % 88.60 % Year Ended December December December December YTD Share Data: 2020 2019 2018 2017 Earnings Per Share: Basic $ 2.40 $ 2.55 $ 2.46 $ 1.54 Diluted $ 2.40 $ 2.55 $ 2.45 $ 1.54 Common Dividend Declared Per Share $ 1.40 $ 1.37 $ 1.36 $ 1.33 Average Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock): Basic 120,017,247 101,585,599 104,015,976 97,502,633 Diluted 120,090,232 101,852,577 104,298,825 97,890,078 Common Dividends $ 171,876 $ 139,508 $ 141,610 $ 131,755 Dividend Payout Ratio 59.47 % 53.64 % 55.24 % 87.50 % December 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 EOP Share Data: 2020 2019 2020 2020 2020 Book Value Per Share $ 33.27 $ 33.12 $ 32.89 $ 32.35 $ 32.87 Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP) (1) $ 19.15 $ 18.27 $ 18.84 $ 18.28 $ 18.06 52-week High Common Stock Price $ 39.07 $ 40.70 $ 40.70 $ 40.70 $ 40.70 Date 01/02/20 11/05/19 11/05/19 11/05/19 11/05/19 52-week Low Common Stock Price $ 19.67 $ 30.67 $ 19.67 $ 19.67 $ 19.67 Date 03/23/20 01/02/19 03/23/20 03/23/20 03/23/20 EOP Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock): 129,188,507 101,553,671 129,762,348 129,755,395 101,723,600 Memorandum Items: EOP Employees (full-time equivalent) 3,051 2,204 3,137 3,039 2,206 Note: (1) Tangible Book Value Per Share: Total Shareholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 4,297,620 $ 3,363,833 $ 4,267,441 $ 4,197,855 $ 3,343,702 Less: Total Intangibles (1,823,771 ) (1,507,945 ) (1,823,129 ) (1,825,887 ) (1,506,368 ) Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,473,849 $ 1,855,888 $ 2,444,312 $ 2,371,968 $ 1,837,334 ÷ EOP Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock) 129,188,507 101,553,671 129,762,348 129,755,395 101,723,600 Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP) $ 19.15 $ 18.27 $ 18.84 $ 18.28 $ 18.06

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended December December September June March Selected Yields and Net Interest Margin: 2020 2019 2020 2020 2020 Net Loans and Loans held for sale 4.18 % 4.65 % 4.17 % 4.21 % 4.60 % Investment Securities 2.08 % 2.74 % 2.17 % 2.44 % 2.70 % Money Market Investments/FFS 0.42 % 2.57 % 0.42 % 0.49 % 2.23 % Average Earning Assets Yield 3.62 % 4.28 % 3.59 % 3.70 % 4.21 % Interest-bearing Deposits 0.43 % 1.33 % 0.54 % 0.67 % 1.19 % Short-term Borrowings 0.55 % 1.52 % 0.44 % 0.54 % 1.34 % Long-term Borrowings 1.15 % 2.35 % 1.65 % 1.68 % 2.21 % Average Liability Costs 0.48 % 1.50 % 0.66 % 0.82 % 1.37 % Net Interest Spread 3.14 % 2.78 % 2.93 % 2.88 % 2.84 % Net Interest Margin 3.33 % 3.29 % 3.18 % 3.18 % 3.30 % Selected Financial Ratios: Return on Average Assets 1.41 % 1.29 % 1.56 % 0.87 % 0.82 % Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity 8.51 % 7.42 % 9.68 % 5.40 % 4.82 % Return on Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) (1) 14.72 % 13.38 % 16.94 % 9.58 % 8.77 % Efficiency Ratio 54.57 % 54.28 % 53.43 % 57.68 % 56.71 % Note: (1) Return on Average Tangible Equity: (a) Net Income (GAAP) $ 92,370 $ 63,285 $ 103,784 $ 52,686 $ 40,183 (b) Number of days 92 92 92 91 91 Average Total Shareholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 4,319,252 $ 3,385,362 $ 4,263,111 $ 3,921,289 $ 3,350,652 Less: Average Total Intangibles (1,822,577 ) (1,508,851 ) (1,826,057 ) (1,708,683 ) (1,507,272 ) (c) Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,496,675 $ 1,876,511 $ 2,437,054 $ 2,212,606 $ 1,843,380 Return on Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) [(a) / (b)] x 366 or 365 / (c) 14.72 % 13.38 % 16.94 % 9.58 % 8.77 %

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Year Ended December December December December 2020 2019 2018 2017 Selected Yields and Net Interest Margin: Net Loans and Loans held for sale 4.27 % 4.85 % 4.77 % 4.56 % Investment Securities 2.33 % 2.86 % 2.73 % 2.63 % Money Market Investments/FFS 0.65 % 2.91 % 2.29 % 1.23 % Average Earning Assets Yield 3.75 % 4.47 % 4.36 % 4.07 % Interest-bearing Deposits 0.67 % 1.41 % 0.97 % 0.54 % Short-term Borrowings 0.70 % 1.67 % 1.00 % 0.51 % Long-term Borrowings 1.76 % 2.56 % 2.34 % 1.80 % Average Liability Costs 0.80 % 1.60 % 1.15 % 0.69 % Net Interest Spread 2.95 % 2.87 % 3.21 % 3.38 % Net Interest Margin 3.24 % 3.39 % 3.58 % 3.58 % Selected Financial Ratios: Return on Average Assets 1.20 % 1.34 % 1.36 % 0.85 % Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity 7.30 % 7.80 % 7.84 % 5.09 % Return on Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) (1) 12.90 % 14.26 % 14.65 % 9.18 % Loans & Leases, net of unearned income / Deposit Ratio 85.46 % 98.99 % 95.91 % 94.08 % Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 1.34 % 0.56 % 0.57 % 0.59 % Allowance for Credit Losses (2)/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 1.45 % 0.57 % 0.58 % 0.59 % Nonaccrual Loans / Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 0.36 % 0.46 % 0.51 % 0.84 % 90-Day Past Due Loans/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 0.08 % 0.07 % 0.11 % 0.08 % Non-performing Loans/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 0.75 % 0.96 % 1.06 % 1.30 % Non-performing Assets/ Total Assets 0.59 % 0.75 % 0.83 % 1.01 % Primary Capital Ratio 17.22 % 17.44 % 17.23 % 17.34 % Shareholders' Equity Ratio 16.41 % 17.11 % 16.89 % 17.00 % Price / Book Ratio 0.97 x 1.17 x 0.98 x 1.13 x Price / Earnings Ratio 13.50 x 15.14 x 12.71 x 22.59 x Efficiency Ratio 55.36 % 52.53 % 51.32 % 53.98 % Notes: (1) Return on Average Tangible Equity: (a) Net Income (GAAP) $ 289,023 $ 260,099 $ 256,342 $ 150,581 Average Total Shareholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 3,956,969 $ 3,336,075 $ 3,268,944 $ 2,959,293 Less: Average Total Intangibles (1,716,738 ) (1,511,501 ) (1,519,174 ) (1,319,109 ) (b) Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,240,231 $ 1,824,574 $ 1,749,770 $ 1,640,184 Return on Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) [(a) / (b)] 12.90 % 14.26 % 14.65 % 9.18 % (2) Includes allowances for loan losses and lending-related commitments.

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended December December September June March 2020 2019 2020 2020 2020 Mortgage Banking Segment Data: Applications $ 2,284,532 $ 896,000 $ 3,460,687 $ 2,189,008 $ 2,054,000 Loans originated 1,979,284 777,312 2,071,717 1,692,297 904,949 Loans sold $ 2,065,400 $ 800,400 $ 1,898,539 $ 1,636,063 $ 793,392 Purchase money % of loans closed 49 % 66 % 48 % 42 % 49 % Realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans sold 4.10 % 2.84 % 4.26 % 2.49 % 2.82 % Net interest income $ 2,918 $ 547 $ 2,740 $ 2,246 $ 949 Other income 73,082 19,946 110,900 71,013 21,190 Other expense 41,193 18,419 43,417 35,261 20,757 Income taxes 5,656 192 14,823 6,946 273 Net income $ 29,151 $ 1,882 $ 55,400 $ 31,052 $ 1,109 Year Ended December December December December 2020 2019 2018 2017 Mortgage Banking Segment Data: Applications $ 9,988,227 $ 4,330,000 $ 3,912,000 $ 3,337,000 Loans originated 6,648,247 2,941,722 2,619,454 2,333,895 Loans sold $ 6,393,394 $ 2,804,451 $ 2,608,242 $ 2,350,813 Purchase money % of loans closed 47 % 72 % 83 % 82 % Realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans sold 3.63 % 2.86 % 2.72 % 2.80 % Net interest income $ 8,853 $ 916 $ 1,315 $ (69 ) Other income 276,185 83,884 68,555 58,532 Other expense 140,628 72,288 72,632 62,072 Income taxes (benefit) 27,698 2,355 (505 ) (901 ) Net income (loss) $ 116,712 $ 10,157 $ (2,257 ) $ (2,708 ) December 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 2020 2019 2020 2020 2020 Period End Mortgage Banking Segment Data: Locked pipeline $ 989,640 $ 143,465 $ 1,398,898 $ 889,275 $ 739,322 Balance of loans serviced $ 3,587,953 $ 0 $ 3,551,157 $ 3,552,292 $ 0 Number of loans serviced 25,614 0 25,813 25,609 0

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) December 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 2020 2019 2020 2020 2020 Asset Quality Data: EOP Non-Accrual Loans $ 62,718 $ 63,209 $ 71,312 $ 67,669 $ 64,036 EOP 90-Day Past Due Loans 13,832 9,494 12,583 11,150 7,051 EOP Restructured Loans (1) 55,657 58,369 68,381 77,436 61,470 Total EOP Non-performing Loans $ 132,207 $ 131,072 $ 152,276 $ 156,255 $ 132,557 EOP Other Real Estate Owned 22,595 15,515 25,696 29,947 15,849 Total EOP Non-performing Assets $ 154,802 $ 146,587 $ 177,972 $ 186,202 $ 148,406 Three Months Ended December December September June March 2020 2019 2020 2020 2020 Allowance for Loan Losses: Beginning Balance $ 225,812 $ 77,098 $ 215,121 $ 154,923 $ 77,057 Cumulative Effect Adjustment for CECL 0 0 0 0 57,442 225,812 77,098 215,121 154,923 134,499 Initial allowance for acquired PCD loans 0 0 0 18,635 0 Gross Charge-offs (10,120 ) (9,704 ) (8,468 ) (5,634 ) (8,761 ) Recoveries 3,203 3,796 2,820 1,290 2,073 Net Charge-offs (6,917 ) (5,908 ) (5,648 ) (4,344 ) (6,688 ) Provision for Loan & Lease Losses 16,935 5,867 16,339 45,907 27,112 Ending Balance $ 235,830 $ 77,057 $ 225,812 $ 215,121 $ 154,923 Reserve for lending-related commitments 19,250 1,733 15,960 11,946 7,742 Allowance for Credit Losses (2) $ 255,080 $ 78,790 $ 241,772 $ 227,067 $ 162,665 Year Ended December December December December 2020 2019 2018 2017 Allowance for Loan Losses: Beginning Balance $ 77,057 $ 76,703 $ 76,627 $ 72,771 Cumulative Effect Adjustment for CECL 57,442 0 0 0 134,499 76,703 76,627 72,771 Initial allowance for acquired PCD loans 18,635 0 0 0 Gross Charge-offs (32,983 ) (29,110 ) (28,606 ) (32,863 ) Recoveries 9,386 8,151 6,669 8,313 Net Charge-offs (23,597 ) (20,959 ) (21,937 ) (24,550 ) Provision for Loan & Lease Losses 106,293 21,313 22,013 28,406 Ending Balance $ 235,830 $ 77,057 $ 76,703 $ 76,627 Reserve for lending-related commitments 19,250 1,733 1,389 679 Allowance for Credit Losses (2) $ 255,080 $ 78,790 $ 78,092 $ 77,306

Notes : (1) Restructured loans with an aggregate balance of $41,185, $53,665, $59,916, $51,775 and $48,387 at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, were on nonaccrual status, but are not included in “EOP Non-Accrual Loans” above. (2) Includes allowances for loan losses and lending-related commitments.

