Nouveau Monde is Proud to be Ranked 2nd on the OTCQX “Best 50 Companies” for 2020

MONTREAL, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“Nouveau Monde” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) is proud to be named second amongst the OTCQX Best Market top performing companies for 2020. The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2021 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2020.



Eric Desaulniers, President and CEO of Nouveau Monde, explains: “Being recognised by the OTCQX in this way is a reward for the hard work and commitment from our entire team to advance our projects and our story. All of our departments, whether operations, R&D, marketing and sales and communications played a role in making 2020 a milestone year. It is clear to us, especially as demonstrated through our market performance and trading volumes, that investors are onboard with our mission, our goals, and our unique value proposition as the only fully integrated, carbon-neutral graphite anode material producer of scale, outside of China. The EV and renewable energy sectors are picking up speed and we will be there to meet their demand as our commercial-scale operations begin in 2023”.