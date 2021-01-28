 

Nouveau Monde is Proud to be Ranked 2nd on the OTCQX “Best 50 Companies” for 2020

MONTREAL, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“Nouveau Monde” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) is proud to be named second amongst the OTCQX Best Market top performing companies for 2020. The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2021 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2020.

Eric Desaulniers, President and CEO of Nouveau Monde, explains: “Being recognised by the OTCQX in this way is a reward for the hard work and commitment from our entire team to advance our projects and our story. All of our departments, whether operations, R&D, marketing and sales and communications played a role in making 2020 a milestone year. It is clear to us, especially as demonstrated through our market performance and trading volumes, that investors are onboard with our mission, our goals, and our unique value proposition as the only fully integrated, carbon-neutral graphite anode material producer of scale, outside of China. The EV and renewable energy sectors are picking up speed and we will be there to meet their demand as our commercial-scale operations begin in 2023”.

Arne H. Frandsen, Chairman of Nouveau Monde, continued: “It is an honour to be recognised like this by the OTCQX Best Market. To be on the “Best 50 list” is in itself a great achievement, and for Nouveau Monde to be named the second best in all of the U.S. and internationally is truly magnificent. We are grateful and proud to receive such a big international recognition – what a great start to 2021 for the entire team!”

For the complete 2021 OTCQX Best 50 ranking, visit: https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/2021_OTCQX_Best_50.pdf

About the OTCQX Best Market
The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About Nouveau Monde
Nouveau Monde is striving to become a key element in the sustainable energy revolution. The Company is working towards developing a fully integrated source of green and sustainable battery anode material in Québec, Canada. Targeting full-scale commercial operations by 2023, the Company is developing advanced carbon-neutral graphite-based material solutions for the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With low-cost operations and high ESG standards, Nouveau Monde aspires to become a strategic supplier to the world’s leading battery and auto manufacturers, ensuring robust and reliable advanced material, while guaranteeing supply chain traceability.

