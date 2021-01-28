 

Xperi Makes Strong Debut on Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.01.2021, 15:05  |  27   |   |   

Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) is proud to announce that it has received a score of 85 out of 100 on the company’s initial participation in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index, a national benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies, practices, and benefits related to LGBTQ workplace equality. Xperi joins the ranks of 1,142 major U.S. businesses that were also ranked in the 2021 CEI.

“The CEI is an important benchmarking tool and it is an honor to be recognized on the Human Rights Campaign corporate equality index report for the very first time,” said Jon Kirchner, chief executive officer of Xperi. “We remain committed to deepening our focus on workplace equality, diversity and inclusion at Xperi.”

“From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality,” said Alphonso David, human rights campaign president. “This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision.”

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

  • Non-discrimination policies across business entities
  • Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families
  • Supporting an inclusive culture
  • Corporate social responsibility

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

Following Xperi’s merger with TiVo in June 2020, Xperi has been steadfast in its support and commitment to non-discrimination, embracing diversity & inclusion throughout its workforce through the creation of four employee resource groups representing LGBTQ+, black community, women, and veterans, as well as the creation of a diversity & inclusion council comprised of all levels of employees and senior executives. Xperi also joined the business coalition in support of the Equality Act in June of 2020, a measure that supports federal legislation that would provide the same basic protections to LGBTQ people as are provided to other protected groups under federal law.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

About Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

Source: Xperi Holding Corp

XPER – C

Xperi Holding Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xperi Makes Strong Debut on Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) is proud to announce that it has received a score of 85 out of 100 on the company’s initial participation in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index, a national benchmarking …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Closing of Its CDN $2,122,500 (equiv US$1,650,000) Private ...
Apple Reports First Quarter Results
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares First Quarter Dividend
ServiceNow Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Zymeworks Advances HER2 Bispecific Antibody-Drug Conjugate, ZW49, into Expansion Cohort Stage of ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Balyo Generates Revenue of €6.6 Million in the Fourth Quarter of 2020, up 87% Year-on-year
Juniper Networks Announces Close of Apstra Acquisition
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
The GEO Group Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
IBM Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
TCL and TiVo Extend and Expand IP Relationship
20.01.21
DTS AutoSense Achieves ISO9001 Certification
13.01.21
TiVo and Cox Communications Extend IP Agreement
05.01.21
Xperi to Present at 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference