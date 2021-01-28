Interactive Brokers Takes Action on Actively Traded Symbols

Interactive Brokers Group (Nasdaq: IBKR), a global brokerage firm, today announced that as of midday yesterday, it has put AMC, BB, EXPR, GME, and KOSS option trading into liquidation only due to the extraordinary volatility in the markets.

In addition, long stock positions will require 100% margin and short stock positions will require 300% margin until further notice. We do not believe this situation will subside until the exchanges and regulators halt or put certain symbols into liquidation only. We will continue to monitor market conditions and may add or remove symbols as may be warranted.