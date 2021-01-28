 

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Closes Upsized $12 Million Bought Deal Financing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 15:20  |  73   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) (CSE: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its previously announced increased bought deal public offering (the “Offering”), originally at $10,000,000, for aggregate gross proceeds of $12,000,000 (all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated). A total of 24,000,000 units (the “Units”) of the Company were sold pursuant to the Offering at a price of $0.50 per Unit.

Each Unit consists of one common share (a “Common Share”) in the capital of the Company and one-half (1/2) of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”) of the Company. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.70 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering. The Units issued under the Offering were offered by way of a short form prospectus dated January 21, 2021 (the “Prospectus”) filed in each of the provinces of Canada (other than Québec).

The Offering was conducted by a syndicate of underwriters led by PI Financial Corp. and included Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Echelon Wealth Partners (collectively, the “Underwriters”). The Underwriters received a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering as detailed in the Prospectus. A copy of the Prospectus is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

On behalf of Board

Mark Binns
CEO
mark@biggdigitalassets.com
T: +1.844.515.2646

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io) and Netcoins (netcoins.ca).

Seite 1 von 3
BIGG Digital Assets Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Closes Upsized $12 Million Bought Deal Financing NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S. VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) (CSE: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W) is pleased to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Hexagon Purus selected by Talgo for first zero-emission hydrogen train in Spain
Endeavour Silver Provides 2021 Production and Cost Guidance, Forecasting 3.6-4.3 Million oz Silver ...
Valneva Commences Manufacturing of its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine, Completes Phase ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04:50 Uhr
Evotec, BIGG Digital Assets, Varta – Vorsicht vor der nächsten Welle!
08.01.21
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing to $12 Million
05.01.21
BIGG Digital Assets, NEL ASA, BYD: Die Bitcoin Krypto Rallye geht weiter!
04.01.21
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, Exceeding CAD $33 Million in December

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15:37 Uhr
238
BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc -- eure Meinung ?