BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Closes Upsized $12 Million Bought Deal Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) (CSE: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its previously announced increased bought deal public offering (the “Offering”), originally at $10,000,000, for aggregate gross proceeds of $12,000,000 (all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated). A total of 24,000,000 units (the “Units”) of the Company were sold pursuant to the Offering at a price of $0.50 per Unit.



Each Unit consists of one common share (a “Common Share”) in the capital of the Company and one-half (1/2) of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”) of the Company. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.70 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering. The Units issued under the Offering were offered by way of a short form prospectus dated January 21, 2021 (the “Prospectus”) filed in each of the provinces of Canada (other than Québec).