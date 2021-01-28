BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Closes Upsized $12 Million Bought Deal Financing
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) (CSE: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W) is pleased to announce that
it has successfully completed its previously announced increased bought deal public offering (the “Offering”), originally at $10,000,000, for aggregate gross proceeds of $12,000,000 (all figures
are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated). A total of 24,000,000 units (the “Units”) of the Company were sold pursuant to the Offering at a price of $0.50 per Unit.
Each Unit consists of one common share (a “Common Share”) in the capital of the Company and one-half (1/2) of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”) of the Company. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.70 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering. The Units issued under the Offering were offered by way of a short form prospectus dated January 21, 2021 (the “Prospectus”) filed in each of the provinces of Canada (other than Québec).
The Offering was conducted by a syndicate of underwriters led by PI Financial Corp. and included Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Echelon Wealth Partners (collectively, the “Underwriters”). The Underwriters received a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering as detailed in the Prospectus. A copy of the Prospectus is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.
On behalf of Board
Mark Binns
CEO
mark@biggdigitalassets.com
T: +1.844.515.2646
The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.
BIGG believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io) and Netcoins (netcoins.ca).
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare