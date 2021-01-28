Stock Option Grant and Shares for Debt Settlement

MONTREAL, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geomega Resources Inc. (“Geomega” or the “Corporation”) (TSX.V: GMA) (OTC: GOMRF) a developer of clean technologies for the mining, refining and recycling of rare earths, announces that the Q2 interim financial statements for the six-month period ended November 30, 2020 have been approved at the Board of Directors meeting (“Board”) which was held on January 27, 2021 and have now been published on SEDAR and on the Corporation’s website.



Stock Option Grants

Other items that were approved at the Board include the grant of 1,350,000 stock options pursuant to the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan, at an exercise price of $0.34 per option, to officers, employees and consultants of the Corporation and its subsidiary. The options to the directors, officers and employees may be exercised for a period of 5 years after the grant date and they vest gradually over a period of 24 months from the day of grant, at a rate of 1/4 per six-month period. The options to consultants may be exercised for a period of 2 years after the grant date and they vest gradually over a period of 12 months from the day of grant, at a rate of 1/4 per three-month period. No stock options were granted at the Annual General Meeting that was held on October 21, 2020.