Affirm to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on February 11, 2021

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), a more flexible and transparent alternative to credit cards, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 5:00pm ET. Hosting the call will be Max Levchin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Linford, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com/. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.