Affirm to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on February 11, 2021
Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), a more flexible and transparent alternative to credit cards, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 5:00pm ET. Hosting the call will be Max Levchin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Linford, Chief Financial Officer.
The conference call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com/. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.
A press release with second quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results will be issued after the market close the same day.
About Affirm
Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, we are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128005255/en/
