 

FLEETCOR Acquires Cloud Software Platform Provider of B2B Online Bill Payment

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT), a leading global business payments company, today announced it has acquired Roger, a global accounts payable (AP) cloud software platform for small businesses. The acquisition will extend FLEETCOR’s portfolio of accounts payable automation solutions to small businesses, helping them automate their manual payment processes.

The acquisition provides FLEETCOR with a proven, modern automation platform for B2B online bill payment. The platform helps SMBs gather and scan invoices and receipts, eliminate manual data entry using machine learning technology, approve and execute payments, setup automated workflows, and sync to accounting systems like QuickBooks Online, Sage Intacct, Xero, and others in real time. In addition to small businesses, accounting firms in North America and Europe use, refer, and resell the platform today in connection with their customers.

“This acquisition provides us with a modern, cloud based, bill payment platform that will immediately open up cross-sell opportunities into our global SMB fuel card base,” said Ron Clarke, Chairman and CEO of FLEETCOR. “It’s a big step in expanding our fuel card business into a corporate payments business, and extending our current middle market corporate payments business into the SMB space.”

About FLEETCOR
 FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.

About Roger
 Roger is an accounts payable automation platform for small-and-medium-sized businesses. Automated B2B payments, expense management and automated accounting come together in one effortless platform, helping our customers take manual work out of their day-to-day workflow. For accountants and bookkeepers, Roger's Advisors platform is the only platform to truly automate client accounting services, helping advisors take on more clients, uncover new revenue models and design their practice for growth. For more information, please visit www.roger.ai.

