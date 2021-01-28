SPS Commerce Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC), a leader in retail cloud services, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 after the market close on Thursday, February 11, 2021. SPS Commerce will host a call to discuss the results at 3:30 p.m. Central Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.



To access the call, please dial (877) 312-7508, or outside the U.S. (253) 237-1184, with Conference ID #8957009 at least five minutes prior to the 3:30 p.m. CT start time. A live webcast of the call will also be available at http://investors.spscommerce.com under the Events and Presentations menu. The replay will also be available on our website at http://investors.spscommerce.com.