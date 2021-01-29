BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 24.3 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total Bitcoin Treasury Reaches 239.3 BTC

This purchase, added to BIGG’s existing Bitcoin holdings, brings the treasury to 239.3 Bitcoin, valued at CAD ~$10.3 million (USD ~$8.0 million) as of 3pm PST January 28, 2021.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company") (CSE: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W) , owner of Netcoins (Netcoins.ca) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group (“BIG”), a leading developer of Blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased to announce that it has acquired 24.3 additional Bitcoins which will be used for Netcoins operational float, and also become part of BIGG’s long term treasury holdings. BIGG purchased the Bitcoins at a cost of CAD $41,164 per BTC, for a total investment of CAD $1,000,000.

BIGG intends to further add to its Bitcoin holdings by investing up to CAD $5 million over the next 5 weeks, dollar cost averaging the purchases, to expand the Netcoins operational float to meet increased trading volumes on the platform.

BIGG believes strongly in the future of Bitcoin, its store of value capability, and its future valuation potential.

BIGG CEO, Mark Binns, remarks “BIGG’s subsidiary Netcoins continues to experience significant monthly increases in trading volume, and with immediate settlement to customers, we require a larger crypto float to meet daily customer buying demands. To meet this demand, we have expanded our Bitcoin holdings and will continue to do so over the coming weeks. We also believe our Bitcoin holdings can act as a source of self financing and value creation over time, as we continue to expand our core crypto trading and blockchain forensic software businesses.”.

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Netcoins (netcoins.ca) and Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io).

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app.