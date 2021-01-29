 

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 24.3 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total Bitcoin Treasury Reaches 239.3 BTC

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.01.2021, 14:00  |  107   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company") (CSE: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins (Netcoins.ca) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group (“BIG”), a leading developer of Blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased to announce that it has acquired 24.3 additional Bitcoins which will be used for Netcoins operational float, and also become part of BIGG’s long term treasury holdings. BIGG purchased the Bitcoins at a cost of CAD $41,164 per BTC, for a total investment of CAD $1,000,000.

This purchase, added to BIGG’s existing Bitcoin holdings, brings the treasury to 239.3 Bitcoin, valued at CAD ~$10.3 million (USD ~$8.0 million) as of 3pm PST January 28, 2021.

BIGG intends to further add to its Bitcoin holdings by investing up to CAD $5 million over the next 5 weeks, dollar cost averaging the purchases, to expand the Netcoins operational float to meet increased trading volumes on the platform.

BIGG believes strongly in the future of Bitcoin, its store of value capability, and its future valuation potential.

BIGG CEO, Mark Binns, remarks “BIGG’s subsidiary Netcoins continues to experience significant monthly increases in trading volume, and with immediate settlement to customers, we require a larger crypto float to meet daily customer buying demands. To meet this demand, we have expanded our Bitcoin holdings and will continue to do so over the coming weeks. We also believe our Bitcoin holdings can act as a source of self financing and value creation over time, as we continue to expand our core crypto trading and blockchain forensic software businesses.”.

On behalf of the Board

Mark Binns
CEO
mark@biggdigitalassets.com
T:+1.844.515.2646

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Netcoins (netcoins.ca) and Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io).

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app.

Seite 1 von 3
BIGG Digital Assets Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 24.3 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total Bitcoin Treasury Reaches 239.3 BTC VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company") (CSE: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins (Netcoins.ca) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
Equinor ASA: Impairment at Tanzania LNG Project
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Closes Upsized $12 Million Bought Deal Financing
Daktronics Partners with Phoenix Suns for Venue-Wide LED Super System
Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Year Ended December ...
NNIT A/S: 01/2021 Financial report for 2020
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results
Barrett-Jackson Auction Selects Draganfly
Adamis Pharmaceuticals and Human Immune Monitoring Center at Stanford University Announce ...
McEwen Mining: Progress Update
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Closes Upsized $12 Million Bought Deal Financing
28.01.21
Evotec, BIGG Digital Assets, Varta – Vorsicht vor der nächsten Welle!
08.01.21
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing to $12 Million
05.01.21
BIGG Digital Assets, NEL ASA, BYD: Die Bitcoin Krypto Rallye geht weiter!
04.01.21
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, Exceeding CAD $33 Million in December

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13:37 Uhr
242
BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc -- eure Meinung ?