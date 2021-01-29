 

DGAP-DD Turbon AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.01.2021 / 16:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Hertrich

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Turbon AG

b) LEI
529900Y3VL9JQT5J5S88 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007504508

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.00 EUR 60000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.00 EUR 60000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-01-27; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Turbon AG
Am Walzwerk 25
45527 Hattingen
Germany
Internet: http://www.turbon.de

 
Wertpapier


