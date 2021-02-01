 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.02.2021 / 10:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Heino
Last name(s): von Prondzynski

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Epigenomics AG

b) LEI
549300X1C4U862NDLN97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A3H3ER4

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of mandatory convertible bonds by exercising subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
11.00 EUR 69905.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
11.00 EUR 69905.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-02-01; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Epigenomics AG
Geneststraße 5
10829 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.epigenomics.com

 
