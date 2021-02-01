LCNB Corp. Reports Financial Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020

Earnings, before provisions for loan losses and income taxes, increased 13.4% to $6,874,000 for the 2020 fourth quarter compared to $6,062,000 for the same period last year. For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020, earnings, before provisions for loan losses and income taxes, increased 12.7% to $26,174,000, compared to $23,232,000 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019.

Net income for the 2020 fourth quarter was $5,742,000, compared to $4,830,000 for the same period last year. Earnings per basic and diluted share for the 2020 fourth quarter were $0.44, compared to $0.37 for the same period last year. Net income for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020 was $20,075,000, compared to $18,912,000 for the same period last year. Earnings per basic and diluted share for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020 were $1.55, compared to $1.44 for the same period last year. The efficiency ratio improved by 137 basis points, moving from 64.76% for 2019 to 63.39% for 2020.

Commenting on the financial results, LCNB President and Chief Executive Officer Eric Meilstrup said, “LCNB’s record 2020 earnings reflect the valuable financial services we provide our communities, our conservative approach to risk, and the success of our diversified business model. Most importantly, 2020 demonstrates the dedication of our 361 employees and I am humbled by our team’s resiliency and strong operating performance throughout 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Mr. Meilstrup continued, “Despite unprecedented economic challenges related to the COVID-19 crisis, our asset quality remained strong and we experienced stable year-over-year trends in both net charge-offs to average loans and nonperforming assets to total assets. In addition, at December 31, 2020, we only had ten loans in short-term deferral status totaling $20,576,000, which represents a 94.8% decline from the amount of deferrals at June 30, 2020. Strong asset quality performance is a direct result of our conservative lending culture and stable economic trends within our Southwest and Central Ohio markets.”

“We remain focused on building upon 2020’s accomplishments by continuing to offer our communities leading and diversified financial services, maintaining strong asset quality, managing both our cost of funds and non-interest expenses, and increasing non-interest income. We believe we have a proven platform to drive sustainable growth and create long-term value for our shareholders,” concluded Mr. Meilstrup.

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $14,513,000, compared to $13,847,000 for the comparable period in 2019. Net interest income for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020 increased $1,812,000 to $56,218,000, as compared to $54,406,000 in the same period last year. Favorably contributing to the variances for both the three- and twelve- month periods were market driven decreases in the average rates paid on deposits, aided by a shift from higher cost certificates of deposit to lower cost demand and savings products.

Non-interest income for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was, respectively, $1,083,000 and $3,393,000 greater than the comparable periods in 2019 primarily due to increases in fiduciary income and gains from sales of loans. The increase for the twelve-month period also included gains from the sale of equity securities, which is recorded in other operating income in the consolidated condensed statements of income, gains from the sale of debt securities, and an increase in income from bank owned life insurance. Income from bank owned life insurance increased year-to-date partially due to new policies purchased in the fourth quarter of 2019 and partially due to a mortality benefit received during the first quarter of 2020.

Non-interest expense for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was respectively, $937,000 and $2,263,000 greater than the comparable periods in 2019, primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits. Salaries and employee benefits increased primarily due to salary and wage increases and newly hired employees, including additional business development positions. An increase in health insurance costs also contributed to the increase in salaries and employee benefits.

Asset Quality

For the 2020 fourth quarter, LCNB recorded a $151,000 credit for loan losses, compared to a credit of $6,000 for the 2019 fourth quarter. The provision for loan losses for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $2,014,000, compared to $207,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019. The $1,807,000 year-over-year increase in the provision for loan losses was partially due to adjustments for potential impacts from the economic recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net charge-offs for the 2020 fourth quarter were $95,000, or 0.03% of average loans, annualized, compared to $115,000, or 0.04% of average loans, for the same period last year. For the 2020 twelve-month period, net charge-offs were $331,000, or 0.03% of average loans, compared to $207,000, or 0.02% of average loans for the 2019 twelve-month period.

Non-accrual loans and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest increased $508,000, from $3,210,000 or 0.26% of total loans at December 31, 2019 to $3,718,000 or 0.29% of total loans at December 31, 2020. Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.21% at December 31, 2020 and at December 31, 2019.

About LCNB Corp.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio. Through its subsidiary, LCNB National Bank (the “Bank”), it serves customers and communities in Southwest and South Central Ohio. A financial institution with a long tradition for building strong relationships with customers and communities, the Bank offers convenient banking locations in Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, Ross, and Warren Counties, Ohio. The Bank continually strives to exceed customer expectations and provides an array of services for all personal and business banking needs including checking, savings, online banking, personal lending, business lending, agricultural lending, business support, deposit and treasury, investment services, trust and IRAs and stock purchases. LCNB Corp. common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market Exchange under the symbol “LCNB.” Learn more about LCNB Corp. at www.lcnb.com.

Certain statements made in this news release regarding LCNB’s financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are identified by the fact they are not historical facts and include words such as “anticipate”, “could”, “may”, “feel”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan”, and similar expressions. Please refer to LCNB’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as well as its other filings with the SEC, for a more detailed discussion of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on all information available to management and its knowledge of LCNB’s business and operations. Additionally, LCNB’s financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These factors include, but are not limited to:

the success, impact, and timing of the implementation of LCNB’s business strategies; the significant risks and uncertainties for LCNB's business, results of operations and financial condition, as well as its regulatory capital and liquidity ratios and other regulatory requirements, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which will depend on several factors, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, its influence on financial markets, the effectiveness of LCNB's work from home arrangements and staffing levels in operational facilities, the impact of market participants on which LCNB relies, and actions taken by governmental authorities and other third parties in response to the pandemic; LCNB’s ability to integrate recent and future acquisitions may be unsuccessful, or may be more difficult, time-consuming, or costly than expected; LCNB may incur increased charge-offs in the future; LCNB may face competitive loss of customers; changes in the interest rate environment may have results on LCNB’s operations materially different from those anticipated by LCNB’s market risk management functions; changes in general economic conditions and increased competition could adversely affect LCNB’s operating results; changes in regulations and government policies affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries, including changes in monetary policies, could negatively impact LCNB’s operating results; LCNB may experience difficulties growing loan and deposit balances; United States trade relations with foreign countries could negatively impact the financial condition of LCNB's customers, which could adversely affect LCNB 's operating results and financial condition; deterioration in the financial condition of the U.S. banking system may impact the valuations of investments LCNB has made in the securities of other financial institutions resulting in either actual losses or other than temporary impairments on such investments; difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyberattacks, that could negatively affect LCNB's ability to conduct business and its relationships with customers, vendors, and others; adverse weather events and natural disasters and global and/or national epidemics; and government intervention in the U.S. financial system, including the effects of recent legislative, tax, accounting and regulatory actions and reforms, including the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act"), the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the capital ratios of Basel III as adopted by the federal banking authorities, and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Forward-looking statements made herein reflect management's expectations as of the date such statements are made. Such information is provided to assist shareholders and potential investors in understanding current and anticipated financial operations of LCNB and is included pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. LCNB undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date such statements are made.

LCNB Corp. and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Condensed Income Statement Interest income $ 15,945 15,322 15,957 16,556 16,424 63,780 65,194 Interest expense 1,432 1,793 1,959 2,378 2,577 7,562 10,788 Net interest income 14,513 13,529 13,998 14,178 13,847 56,218 54,406 Provision (credit) for loan losses (151) 976 16 1,173 (6) 2,014 207 Net interest income after provision 14,664 12,553 13,982 13,005 13,853 54,204 54,199 Non-interest income 4,305 4,278 3,319 3,839 3,222 15,741 12,348 Non-interest expense 11,944 11,653 11,116 11,072 11,007 45,785 43,522 Income before income taxes 7,025 5,178 6,185 5,772 6,068 24,160 23,025 Provision for income taxes 1,283 928 1,128 746 1,238 4,085 4,113 Net income $ 5,742 4,250 5,057 5,026 4,830 20,075 18,912 Amort/Accret income on acquired loans $ 186 294 667 400 1,328 1,281 Amort/Accret expenses on acquired interest-bearing liabilities $ 1 — 2 3 3 6 293 Tax-equivalent net interest income $ 14,577 13,594 14,066 14,254 13,937 56,491 54,852 Per Share Data Dividends per share $ 0.19 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.73 0.69 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.44 0.33 0.39 0.39 0.37 1.55 1.44 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.44 0.33 0.39 0.39 0.37 1.55 1.44 Book value per share $ 18.73 18.46 18.27 18.00 17.63 18.73 17.63 Tangible book value per share $ 13.93 13.66 13.47 13.18 12.78 13.93 12.78 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 12,852,614 12,937,865 12,940,975 12,926,077 12,912,106 12,914,277 13,078,920 Diluted 12,852,657 12,937,901 12,941,001 12,927,666 12,916,000 12,914,584 13,082,893 Shares outstanding at period end 12,858,325 12,926,686 12,975,879 12,969,076 12,936,783 12,858,325 12,936,783 Selected Financial Ratios Return on average assets 1.31 % 0.97 % 1.19 % 1.23 % 1.17 % 1.18 % 1.15 % Return on average equity 9.52 % 7.08 % 8.63 % 8.75 % 8.42 % 8.49 % 8.42 % Return on average tangible equity 12.83 % 9.56 % 11.74 % 12.00 % 11.63 % 11.53 % 11.72 % Dividend payout ratio 43.18 % 54.55 % 46.15 % 46.15 % 48.65 % 47.10 % 47.92 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.71 % 3.47 % 3.70 % 3.92 % 3.76 % 3.70 % 3.71 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 63.26 % 65.20 % 63.94 % 61.19 % 64.15 % 63.39 % 64.76 % Selected Balance Sheet Items Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,730 $ 24,485 42,736 24,795 20,765 Debt and equity securities 248,624 199,044 194,883 183,123 219,791 Loans: Commercial and industrial $ 100,254 $ 124,628 125,492 85,356 78,306 Commercial, secured by real estate 843,230 843,943 833,286 829,461 804,953 Residential real estate 309,692 327,689 334,349 318,009 322,533 Consumer 36,917 36,504 32,859 28,955 25,232 Agricultural 10,100 8,920 11,071 10,519 11,509 Other, including deposit overdrafts 363 403 283 436 1,193 Deferred net origination fees (1,135) (1,927) (1,902) (349) (275) Loans, gross 1,299,421 1,340,160 1,335,438 1,272,387 1,243,451 Less allowance for loan losses 5,728 5,974 5,016 5,008 4,045 Loans, net $ 1,293,693 1,334,186 1,330,422 1,267,379 1,239,406 Total earning assets $ 1,562,392 1,547,538 1,554,537 1,462,485 1,466,988 Total assets 1,745,884 1,725,615 1,735,332 1,636,280 1,639,308 Total deposits 1,455,423 1,430,394 1,438,921 1,345,872 1,348,280

Three Months Ended Year Ended 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Selected Balance Sheet Items, continued Long-term debt 22,000 31,999 33,998 35,996 40,994 Total shareholders’ equity 240,825 238,585 237,047 233,478 228,048 Equity to assets ratio 13.79 % 13.83 % 13.66 % 14.27 % 13.91 % Loans to deposits ratio 89.28 % 93.69 % 92.81 % 94.54 % 92.22 % Tangible common equity (TCE) $ 179,127 176,624 174,823 170,994 165,304 Tangible common assets (TCA) 1,684,186 1,663,654 1,673,108 1,573,796 1,576,564 TCE/TCA 10.64 % 10.62 % 10.45 % 10.87 % 10.49 % Selected Average Balance Sheet Items Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,273 42,661 46,292 25,101 26,501 40,825 27,321 Debt and equity securities 218,816 197,788 182,371 204,912 231,115 201,012 247,569 Loans $ 1,313,892 1,339,608 1,318,753 1,252,554 1,230,845 1,306,314 1,221,375 Less allowance for loan losses 5,920 5,250 4,998 3,938 4,076 5,029 4,056 Net loans $ 1,307,972 1,334,358 1,313,755 1,248,616 1,226,769 1,301,285 1,217,319 Total earning assets $ 1,561,392 1,558,886 1,528,610 1,462,946 1,469,469 1,528,134 1,477,333 Total assets 1,742,947 1,741,998 1,704,303 1,638,486 1,643,793 1,706,924 1,642,591 Total deposits 1,447,217 1,445,573 1,412,082 1,346,770 1,352,101 1,413,093 1,351,036 Short-term borrowings — — 82 1,415 622 372 6,064 Long-term debt 30,803 33,020 34,964 38,325 41,742 34,265 42,733 Total shareholders’ equity 239,881 238,990 235,587 231,058 227,595 236,396 224,639 Equity to assets ratio 13.76 % 13.72 % 13.82 % 14.10 % 13.85 % 13.85 % 13.62 % Loans to deposits ratio 90.79 % 92.67 % 93.39 % 93.00 % 91.03 % 92.44 % 90.19 % Asset Quality Net charge-offs $ 95 18 8 210 115 331 207 Other real estate owned — — — — 197 — 197 Non-accrual loans 3,718 4,110 3,876 2,829 3,210 3,718 3,210 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing — 94 38 39 — — — Total nonperforming loans $ 3,718 4,204 3,914 2,868 3,210 3,718 3,210 Net charge-offs to average loans 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.07 % 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.02 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.44 % 0.45 % 0.38 % 0.39 % 0.33 % 0.44 % 0.33 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.29 % 0.31 % 0.29 % 0.23 % 0.26 % 0.29 % 0.26 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.21 % 0.24 % 0.23 % 0.18 % 0.21 % 0.21 % 0.21 % Assets Under Management LCNB Corp. total assets $ 1,745,884 1,725,615 1,735,332 1,636,280 1,639,308 Trust and investments (fair value) 628,414 524,502 516,076 455,974 435,664 Mortgage loans serviced 137,188 120,546 100,189 94,805 93,596 Cash management 116,792 119,520 116,615 77,471 75,948 Brokerage accounts (fair value) 292,953 267,307 255,276 235,278 268,059 Total assets managed $ 2,921,231 2,757,490 2,723,488 2,499,808 2,512,575

LCNB CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2020

(Unaudited) December 31,

2019 ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 17,383 17,019 Interest-bearing demand deposits 14,347 3,746 Total cash and cash equivalents 31,730 20,765 Investment securities: Equity securities with a readily determinable fair value, at fair value 2,389 2,312 Equity securities without a readily determinable fair value, at cost 2,099 2,099 Debt securities, available-for-sale, at fair value 209,471 178,000 Debt securities, held-to-maturity, at cost 24,810 27,525 Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 4,652 4,652 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 5,203 5,203 Loans, net 1,293,693 1,239,406 Premises and equipment, net 35,376 34,787 Operating leases right of use asset 6,274 5,444 Goodwill 59,221 59,221 Core deposit and other intangibles 3,453 4,006 Bank owned life insurance 42,149 41,667 Interest receivable 8,337 3,926 Other assets 17,027 10,295 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,745,884 1,639,308 LIABILITIES: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 455,073 354,391 Interest-bearing 1,000,350 993,889 Total deposits 1,455,423 1,348,280 Long-term debt 22,000 40,994 Operating lease liabilities 6,371 5,446 Accrued interest and other liabilities 21,265 16,540 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,505,059 1,411,260 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES — — SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred shares – no par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares, none outstanding — — Common shares – no par value, authorized 19,000,000 shares; issued 14,090,038 and 14,111,810 shares at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively; outstanding 12,858,325 and 12,936,783 shares at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 142,443 141,791 Retained earnings 115,058 104,431 Treasury shares at cost, 1,231,713 and 1,175,027 shares at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively (20,719) (18,847) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes 4,043 673 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 240,825 228,048 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,745,884 1,639,308

LCNB CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans $ 14,839 14,937 59,267 59,009 Dividends on equity securities with a readily determinable fair value 14 15 54 62 Dividends on equity securities without a readily determinable fair value 4 17 37 65 Interest on debt securities, taxable 666 881 2,916 3,601 Interest on debt securities, non-taxable 239 337 1,027 1,677 Interest on interest-bearing time deposits — — — 11 Other investments 183 237 479 769 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 15,945 16,424 63,780 65,194 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 1,218 2,301 6,634 9,526 Interest on short-term borrowings — 3 7 227 Interest on long-term debt 214 273 921 1,035 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 1,432 2,577 7,562 10,788 NET INTEREST INCOME 14,513 13,847 56,218 54,406 PROVISION (CREDIT) FOR LOAN LOSSES (151) (6) 2,014 207 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION (CREDIT) FOR LOAN LOSSES 14,664 13,853 54,204 54,199 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Fiduciary income 1,430 1,139 5,009 4,354 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 1,444 1,454 5,482 5,875 Net gains (losses) on sales of debt securities — (4) 221 (41) Bank owned life insurance income 278 289 1,441 943 Gains from sales of loans 861 121 2,297 328 Other operating income 292 223 1,291 889 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 4,305 3,222 15,741 12,348 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 6,899 6,512 27,178 25,320 Equipment expenses 460 343 1,377 1,209 Occupancy expense, net 730 703 2,875 2,961 State financial institutions tax 428 362 1,708 1,669 Marketing 348 310 1,254 1,319 Amortization of intangibles 263 263 1,046 1,043 FDIC insurance premiums, net 114 — 256 225 Contracted services 509 471 1,821 1,865 Merger-related expenses — — — 114 Other non-interest expense 2,193 2,043 8,270 7,797 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 11,944 11,007 45,785 43,522 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 7,025 6,068 24,160 23,025 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 1,283 1,238 4,085 4,113 NET INCOME $ 5,742 4,830 20,075 18,912 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.19 0.18 0.73 0.69 Earnings per common share: Basic 0.44 0.37 1.55 1.44 Diluted 0.44 0.37 1.55 1.44 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 12,852,614 12,912,106 12,914,277 13,078,920 Diluted 12,852,657 12,916,000 12,914,584 13,082,893

