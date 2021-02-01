Surmodics to Webcast First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call on February 9

Surmodics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRDX), a leading provider of medical device and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry, today announced that it will host a live webcast of its first quarter fiscal 2021 conference call on Tuesday, February 9, at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET). The Company will issue an earnings news release before the market opens that morning.

Gary Maharaj, president and chief executive officer, and Tim Arens, senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer, will recap the first quarter fiscal 2021 financial results and accomplishments. To access the webcast, go to the investor relations portion of the Company’s website at https://surmodics.gcs-web.com the day of the conference call and click on the webcast icon.