 

Surmodics to Webcast First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call on February 9

Surmodics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRDX), a leading provider of medical device and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry, today announced that it will host a live webcast of its first quarter fiscal 2021 conference call on Tuesday, February 9, at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET). The Company will issue an earnings news release before the market opens that morning.

Gary Maharaj, president and chief executive officer, and Tim Arens, senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer, will recap the first quarter fiscal 2021 financial results and accomplishments. To access the webcast, go to the investor relations portion of the Company’s website at https://surmodics.gcs-web.com the day of the conference call and click on the webcast icon.

An audio replay will be available beginning at 10:30 a.m. CT on Tuesday, February 9, until 10:30 a.m. CT on Tuesday, February 16, and can be accessed by dialing 888-203-1112 and entering conference call ID passcode 8857837. In addition, the conference call audio and transcript will be archived on the Company’s website following the call.

About Surmodics, Inc.

Surmodics is the global leader in surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and a leading provider of chemical components for in vitro diagnostic (IVD) immunoassay tests and microarrays. Surmodics is pursuing highly differentiated medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements. This key growth strategy leverages the combination of the Company’s expertise in proprietary surface technologies, along with enhanced device design, development, and manufacturing capabilities. The Company mission remains to improve the detection and treatment of disease. Surmodics is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. For more information, visit www.surmodics.com. The content of Surmodics’ website is not part of this press release or part of any filings that the company makes with the SEC.



25.01.21
12-Month Data from Surmodics’ TRANSCEND Trial Presented at LINC 2021 Event
12.01.21
Surmodics Announces TRANSCEND Trial 12-Month Data to be Presented at LINC 2021 Virtual Event