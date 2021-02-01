 

MetLife Named to World’s Most Admired Companies List by Fortune Magazine

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 15:32  |  33   |   |   

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has been named to Fortune magazine’s 2021 list of the “World’s Most Admired Companies.” Eight life and health insurers were included on the annual snapshot of the best-regarded companies.

Fortune partners with Korn Ferry to survey industry executives, directors, and analysts across nine categories, from investment value and quality of management and products, to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company’s score must rank in the top half of its respective industry to be listed.

“In a year that tested our resilience and character like no other, our employees seized the opportunity to live our purpose and deliver for our stakeholders,” said MetLife President and CEO Michel Khalaf. “I am so proud of everything they have done – this recognition belongs to them.”

Additional details about the rankings are available at Fortune.com.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MetLife Named to World’s Most Admired Companies List by Fortune Magazine MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has been named to Fortune magazine’s 2021 list of the “World’s Most Admired Companies.” Eight life and health insurers were included on the annual snapshot of the best-regarded companies. Fortune …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Illumina and Sequoia Capital China Partner to Launch Genomics Incubator in China
Gilead Sciences and Gritstone Announce Collaboration Utilizing Gritstone’s Vaccine Platform ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for January 2021
American Express Introduces New Limited-Time Offers for U.S. Consumer and Business Delta SkyMiles, ...
Diversified Healthcare Trust Provides Business Updates and Announces Amendments to Credit ...
ExOne Adds TCL Hofmann to Sales Network, Strengthening Outreach in Key Asian Markets
CFDA and PVH Corp. Release “State of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Fashion” Report
PG&E Restores Nearly All Customers Following Historic Winter Storm, Prepares for More Snow and Rain ...
CURO To Acquire Flexiti, A Leading Canadian POS/BNPL Lender, For $121 Million
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
MetLife CEO and CFO to Speak at Bank of America 2021 Virtual Insurance Conference
27.01.21
MetLife Named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
26.01.21
MetLife to Provide Annuity Benefits to 13,500 Lockheed Martin Retirees and Beneficiaries
25.01.21
MetLife to Provide Annuity Benefits to Nearly 5,200 Weyerhaeuser Retirees and Beneficiaries
14.01.21
MetLife Names Merrilee Matchett as Head of Global Customer Service & Operations
14.01.21
James Reid Named CEO of Versant Health, a MetLife Company
11.01.21
MetLife Completes Longevity Reinsurance Transactions With Legal & General
07.01.21
MetLife Declares First Quarter 2021 Common Stock Dividend
06.01.21
MetLife to Hold Combined Earnings and Outlook Conference Call