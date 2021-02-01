Enable Midstream Announces 2020 Schedule K-1 Availability
Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENBL) today announced that its 2020 tax package, which includes the Schedule K-1 (Form 1065) for common unitholders, will be available online by the end of the day March 5, 2021. The 2020 tax package may be accessed at https://taxpackagesupport.com/Enable. Enable expects printing and mailing of the 2020 tax packages to be completed by March 11.
For additional information or assistance, unitholders may call the toll-free Enable Midstream Tax Support Line at (833) 608-3516, weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Central.
ABOUT ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS
Enable owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. Enable’s assets include approximately 14,000 miles of natural gas, crude oil, condensate and produced water gathering pipelines, approximately 2.6 Bcf/d of natural gas processing capacity, approximately 7,800 miles of interstate pipelines (including Southeast Supply Header, LLC of which Enable owns 50%), approximately 2,200 miles of intrastate pipelines and seven natural gas storage facilities comprising 84.5 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. For more information, visit https://enablemidstream.com.
