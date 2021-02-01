Enable Midstream Announces 2020 Schedule K-1 Availability

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENBL) today announced that its 2020 tax package, which includes the Schedule K-1 (Form 1065) for common unitholders, will be available online by the end of the day March 5, 2021. The 2020 tax package may be accessed at https://taxpackagesupport.com/Enable. Enable expects printing and mailing of the 2020 tax packages to be completed by March 11.

For additional information or assistance, unitholders may call the toll-free Enable Midstream Tax Support Line at (833) 608-3516, weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Central.