Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Excess mortality of dialysis patients impacts Group net income in FY/21 Current Group expectations for FY/21 Based on the current status of the Group's financial planning process and assuming that the current burdens and constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic only begin to recede in the second half of the year, Fresenius targets healthy sales growth 1 and at least broadly stable net income 2 year over year in FY/21. The FY/21 earnings are, hence, expected to be very meaningfully impacted by COVID-19 effects. In particular, as reported today by Fresenius Medical Care, the significant acceleration of mortality among dialysis patients due to COVID-19 is expected to have a material impact on Fresenius Medical Care's results and hence on Fresenius Group's net income 2 growth.

Group medium-term targets

The current information and assumptions do not trigger a revision of Fresenius' medium-term growth targets, which were set before the COVID-19 pandemic emerged.

Fresenius will announce more detailed FY/21 financial guidance with the release of its FY/20 results on February 23, 2021.

1 in constant currency

2 Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA; in constant currency; before any special items and any one-time expenses related to likely efficiency and cost saving programs

For additional information on the performance indicators used please refer to our website at https://www.fresenius.com/alternative-performance-measures.

