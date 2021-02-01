 

DGAP-Adhoc Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Excess mortality of dialysis patients impacts Group net income in FY/21

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Forecast
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Excess mortality of dialysis patients impacts Group net income in FY/21

01-Feb-2021 / 22:49 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Excess mortality of dialysis patients impacts Group net income in FY/21

Current Group expectations for FY/21
Based on the current status of the Group's financial planning process and assuming that the current burdens and constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic only begin to recede in the second half of the year, Fresenius targets healthy sales growth1 and at least broadly stable net income2 year over year in FY/21. The FY/21 earnings are, hence, expected to be very meaningfully impacted by COVID-19 effects. In particular, as reported today by Fresenius Medical Care, the significant acceleration of mortality among dialysis patients due to COVID-19 is expected to have a material impact on Fresenius Medical Care's results and hence on Fresenius Group's net income2 growth.

Group medium-term targets
The current information and assumptions do not trigger a revision of Fresenius' medium-term growth targets, which were set before the COVID-19 pandemic emerged.

Fresenius will announce more detailed FY/21 financial guidance with the release of its FY/20 results on February 23, 2021.

1 in constant currency
2 Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA; in constant currency; before any special items and any one-time expenses related to likely efficiency and cost saving programs

For additional information on the performance indicators used please refer to our website at https://www.fresenius.com/alternative-performance-measures.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA,
represented by Fresenius Management SE,
The Management Board

Bad Homburg v.d.H., February 1, 2021

Contact:
Markus Georgi
Senior Vice President Investor Relations & Sustainability
T: +49 (0) 6172 608-2485
markus.georgi@fresenius.com
