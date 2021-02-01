DGAP-Adhoc Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Excess mortality of dialysis patients impacts Group net income in FY/21
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Forecast
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Excess mortality of dialysis patients impacts Group net income in FY/21
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
Group medium-term targets
The current information and assumptions do not trigger a revision of Fresenius' medium-term growth targets, which were set before the COVID-19 pandemic emerged.
Fresenius will announce more detailed FY/21 financial guidance with the release of its FY/20 results on February 23, 2021.
1 in constant currency
2 Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA; in constant currency; before any special items and any one-time expenses related to likely efficiency and cost saving programs
For additional information on the performance indicators used please refer to our website at https://www.fresenius.com/alternative-performance-measures.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA,
represented by Fresenius Management SE,
The Management Board
Bad Homburg v.d.H., February 1, 2021
----------------------------------------
Contact:
Markus Georgi
Senior Vice President Investor Relations & Sustainability
T: +49 (0) 6172 608-2485
markus.georgi@fresenius.com
----------------------------------------
End of Note
01-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
|Else-Kröner-Straße 1
|61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6172 608-2485
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6172 608-2488
|E-mail:
|ir-fre@fresenius.com
|Internet:
|www.fresenius.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005785604
|WKN:
|578560
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1164992
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1164992 01-Feb-2021 CET/CEST
|Diskussion: Fresenius -- auf mit einem neuen Start
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare