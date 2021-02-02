Full House Resorts Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Secured Notes

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering (i) to redeem all of its outstanding senior secured notes due 2024, which had $106.8 million outstanding as of December 31, 2020, at a redemption price equal to 100.9% plus all accrued and unpaid interest thereunder; (ii) to fund the proposed expansion and redevelopment of the Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado, including designing, developing, constructing and equipping, and opening the proposed expansion and redevelopment; (iii) to pay the transaction fees and expenses related to the offer and sale of the Notes; and (iv) for general corporate purposes.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full House Resorts, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLL) today announced that it intends, subject to market and other conditions, to offer $300 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2028 (the “Notes”) in a private debt offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Notes will be senior secured obligations of the Company and will be guaranteed, jointly and severally, by all of its current subsidiaries and future restricted subsidiaries.

