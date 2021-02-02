 

Stifel Promotes Brian Donlin and Tom Roderick to Co-Directors of U.S. Equity Research

Appointments Follow Retirement of Research Head Keith Gay

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced the promotions of Brian Donlin and Tom Roderick to Co-Directors of U.S. Equity Research, effective immediately. The appointments follow the retirement of Research Head Keith Gay, who led the department since 2016.

“Since joining Stifel through the acquisition of Thomas Weisel Partners in 2010, Keith has played an integral role in the firm’s growth,” said Hugh Warns, Global Head of Equities. “Under Keith’s leadership, we have built one of the largest and most recognized research departments in the United States and extended the franchise globally. We will miss him and all that he has brought to the firm, and are thankful he has groomed a bench of worthy successors.”

Based in New York, Mr. Donlin joined Stifel in 2012 and was named Associate Director of U.S. Equity Research in 2018. He has also served as a Managing Director in the Market Strategy Group, and is the firm’s Equity Derivative Strategist. Before joining Stifel, Mr. Donlin was Head of Derivatives Trading at Fox-Pitt Kelton (now Macquarie Capital) and a member of the Chicago Board Options Exchange and the American Stock Exchange. Brian is a graduate of New York University and holds the CFA and FRM charters. 

Mr. Roderick joined Stifel in 2010 through the firm’s acquisition of Thomas Weisel Partners as a Managing Director and technology analyst covering Application Software companies. Based in Chicago, he has been recognized multiple times by StarMine for his earnings estimate accuracy and stock picking ability. He will continue to be a leading voice in the software space, while simultaneously taking on these additional responsibilities. Tom is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame.

Stifel, combined with its KBW subsidiary, operates the second largest U.S. equity research platform and is the largest provider of global small-cap coverage. Stifel and KBW analysts are routinely honored as outstanding earnings estimators and stock pickers, winning the second most StarMine Awards of any investment firm over the last 15 years. The firm is focused on producing differentiated and anticipatory research, driven by distinct proprietary events, management or company site access, research surveys, channel checks, and exclusive access to industry experts.

Stifel Company Information
Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC and Century Securities Associates, Inc. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities.  Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions.  Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services.  To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

